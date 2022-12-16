ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians celebrate season of giving by supporting local organizations

By Press Pool
Indian Country Today
Indian Country Today
 5 days ago

News Release

Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians

In the spirit of the holiday season, the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, is supporting the community by donating a total of $20,000 to three local organizations. The foundation made generous donations to organizations that hosted toy drives for local children and provided holiday gifts for local seniors, including the Red Bluff Chamber of Commerce, Corning Volunteer Fire Department, and Red Bluff Toys for Tots.

“As members of this community, we are humbled to support local organizations whose efforts provide direct assistance to those in need year-round,” said Tribal Chairman Andrew “Dru” Alejandre. “We hope to bring joy to children and elders in our community, as well as boost the holiday spirit in the greater community.”

Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation supported the Red Bluff Toys for Tots event through a $5,000 monetary donation.

(Photo: Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians)

On Monday, December 12, the Tribal Chairman presented a $10,000 donation to the Red Bluff Chamber of Commerce to sponsor their 3 rd Annual Christmas Joy Arrangements. The giving event provides a special floral arrangement to each of the 550 residents at the local healthcare facilities in Tehama County. Following the check presentation at Tehama Floral, the Chairman assisted in delivering the floral arrangements to the residents. Through the foundation’s generous donation, the tribe hopes to bring a smile and holiday cheer to the local seniors in the community.

The Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation also gifted $5,000 worth of toys to the Corning Volunteer Fire Department for their annual Toy Haul. While the toys were provided for all age groups, the foundation focused on gifting toys for older children who are the most challenged aged group to receive gifts. The Tribal Chairman, along with the Tribal Treasurer Natasha Magana, delivered a U-Haul box truck full of new and unwrapped toys to the Corning Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, December 9.

Through a $5,000 monetary donation, the foundation supported the Red Bluff Toys for Tots event. The proceeds will go toward buying new toys that will be donated to youth of all ages in the Tehama County area.

The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians are committed to supporting the community through events and generous donations held throughout the year. Through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, the tribe has turned revenues from the Rolling Hills Casino and Resort into grants and donation, contributing over $9 million dollars locally over the years to benefit local health, safety and education programs. For more information about the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, please visit: www.paskentanomlakifoundation.com .

About Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians

The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians owns Rolling Hills Casino & Resort, which includes the Casino, three restaurants, two conference centers, a Brewery & Distillery, RV Park and Travel Center, The Equestrian Center at Rolling Hills and The Links at Rolling Hills Golf Course. They employ over 500 team members, most of whom work full time with health care benefits and 401k options. Each year, hundreds of thousands of guests visit Rolling Hills Casino, bringing with them tourist dollars that benefit the local economy. The Casino and the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians are strong community partners supporting local programs through generous grants and sponsorships. The Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation donates hundreds of thousands of dollars to community organizations each year, with over $9 million donated to benefit local health, safety and education programs.

(Image: Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians)

Indian Country Today is a daily digital news platform that covers the Indigenous world, including American Indians and Alaska Natives.

