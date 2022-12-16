Read full article on original website
Basketball | Season gets rolling for South Monterey County teams
SALINAS VALLEY — High school basketball teams across South Monterey County are getting in games before Christmas, and the season is rolling now that they already have a couple matches under their belts. King City Mustangs. One of the trends to start this season was that every team has...
Congregation celebrates King City pastor’s 10th anniversary
KING CITY — The congregation of First Baptist Church made last Saturday a special night for Pastor Ken Reese and his wife Patty. While Patty was in on the surprise dinner for the 10th anniversary of Ken’s service to the church as pastor, he was taken by surprise.
Monterey County road projects receive nearly $45M in funds
MONTEREY COUNTY — California Transportation Commission has awarded $44.8 million in Active Transportation Project grants for multiple projects that will enhance safety and facilitate active modes of transportation in Monterey County. Seven projects submitted by the Transportation Agency for Monterey County (TAMC), County of Monterey, Monterey County Health Department,...
King City police involved in shooting Monday
KING CITY — An officer-involved shooting occurred Monday evening, following the report of a stabbing incident in King City. Officers from the King City Police Department responded to the incident in the 1200 block of Bluff Avenue at about 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 19. Upon arrival, they encountered a...
