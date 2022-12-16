Manatee County scrap yard fire could burn ‘late into the evening’

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — First responders are battling a massive fire that broke out around 12:30 p.m. Friday at a scrap yard in Manatee County.

News Channel 8 has learned the fire broke out at the Aceros America scrap yard which neighbors the Manatee County Jail on Harllee Road in Palmetto.

Friday’s fire marked the second time this year that the scrap yard has caught fire. On April 9, News Channel 8 covered a fire at the same facility , formally under the name of Port Manatee Scrap Metal.













In that incident, the North River Fire Department sent hazmat crews to douse foam on the fire to put it out. Hours later, crews said “substantial progress” had been made on extinguishing the flames.

During Friday’s incident, traffic cameras positioned miles away from the scene picked up a billowing cloud of smoke.

“Since it is a scrap yard that has combustible materials and combustible metals and things of that nature, the fire tends to burn a lot, it tends to burn hot and it tends to burn for an extended period of time,” said Andrell Miller with the North River Fire District. “That of course taxes your resources and taxes your manpower.”

“Apparently, something caught fire, maybe a combustible vehicle, that was placed inside one of the piles,” Miller added.

Miller said that multiple agencies and personnel were called to assist with the fire, as crews stayed for hours spraying water and foam in an attempt to subdue the flames.

“Looks like water may not be enough so foam may be able to assist with us putting that out,” Miller said, adding that there were no reported injuries.

“At this point, we do have it somewhat contained and will likely be working late into the evening to put this fire out.”

