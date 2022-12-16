Read full article on original website
Joy Junction in need of the community’s help
This past Thanksgiving, nearly 1,700 meals were served as part of Joy Junction‘s annual holiday feast at the Albuquerque Convention Center. It’s expected that even more plates will be served to the homeless on Christmas. That’s in addition to 400 meals served at their campus on 2nd Street...
KRQE Newsfeed: Belen PD Facebook post, Homeless man sues city, Christmas decorations destroyed, Student boost
[1] Belen Police Facebook post stirs up mixed reactions – A Facebook post from the Belen Police Department is causing controversy. The post has been shared hundreds of times so far. The Belen Police Department says it was meant to bring humor to a drug arrest this weekend. It reads, “Welcome to the premier episode of ‘To Bust A Drug Dealer’ let’s meet today’s contestants.” It pokes fun at two suspects, Pete Chavez and Brittany Ann Williams. After an operation in Belen, police found drugs and $13,000 in cash. Chief James Harris says the intent was not to offend anyone. Even after negative feedback, he says he will not apologize for the content. Belen’s mayor also released a statement saying he supports the police department’s continued and innovative efforts to combat the drug problem.
Roadrunner Food Bank partners with New Mexico Runners
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Runners, an indoor soccer team, is kicking off their fourth season in franchise history on Saturday. The team also announced a new partnership with Roadrunner Food Bank on Wednesday. Showcased on the new jerseys for 2023 is the Roadrunner Food Bank logo, and for every jersey sold, the team […]
Albuquerque chef shares long road to success
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque chef used to wonder where his next meal would be coming from; now he owns a popular taco restaurant in the heart of Albuquerque. He hopes his story inspires others who are struggling to persevere. On any given day, you can find Michael Phillips whipping up some tacos at his […]
Historic Albuquerque Neighborhoods: Huning Highlands, Princess Jeanne, North Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s easy to drive through the neighborhoods of Albuquerque and not think much of what you’re passing. Houses and communities have been here for decades, if not over 100 years. Here are just a few of the stories behind some historic Albuquerque neighborhoods. Princess Jeanne After World War II, Albuquerque saw a […]
Zipper merge coming to Rio Rancho neighborhood
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in one Rio Rancho neighborhood will soon have to use a zipper merge. It’s part of the ongoing construction on Highway 528 between Ridgecrest. Northbound drivers will have two left-turn lanes at Rockaway, then they will merge into a single lane. The Department of Transportation says there will not be […]
Homeless man sues City of Albuquerque over Coronado Park removal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four months since the city officials closed Coronado Park, a homeless man is suing the City of Albuquerque, with the help of the ACLU, for forcing him out. He claims the city’s actions have left him and others even more vulnerable. They’re asking a judge to force the city to stop tearing […]
Calls to bring back APD’s party patrol unit grow after weekend shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been seven years since Nicole Chavez lost her son Jaydon Chavez-Silver. “He was a leader and he was just a bright light when he would come in the room. You would feel his energy. His smile could make the saddest person happy,” Chavez says. Chavez-Silver was killed in a drive-by shooting […]
Albuquerque man skates into father’s legacy with new ride
"I remember my dad picking me up from elementary school when I was a kid and just cruising this thing around town, and people love it, and that's one of the reasons I bought it."
Christmas decorations vandalized at a dozen westside Albuquerque homes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Westside families are trying not to let the work of vandals dampen the holiday spirit after their hard work decorating their homes was undone in seconds. Surveillance video shows three people running up to the Gomoll residence on Albuquerque’s westside Friday night and destroying their holiday decorations. Decorations they’ve had for nearly 20 years.
2 men accused of stealing card info at Albuquerque ATMs
Federally, the Homeland Security Investigations is looking into the case.
APD: Three hospitalized in southwest Albuquerque shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department responded to a shooting on the 1400 block of 3rd. St., north of Avenida Cesar Chavez. APD said officers went to the area around 10:24 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. Police officers arrived on the scene and found three people who were injured during an exchange […]
Albuquerque man sentenced for killing cab driver with sword
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Victor Ortiz was sentenced to 13 years behind bars on Wednesday. Ortiz is charged with killing a cab driver with a sword. In 2017, Ortiz stabbed Khalil Jabbour in the chest near Coal and University. He told police he though the Illuminati was after him and he thought Jabbour was part of […]
2 charged after dozens of illegal immigrants found in South Valley
Deputies and investigators received reports of a white transport truck unloading people in South Valley.
Albuquerque property owner fed up after dumpster fire
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fed up with homeless encampments outside his property, an Albuquerque man is fuming after he says a homeless person started a huge dumpster fire that threatened a building on Vassar just behind Central. Property owner Joshua Baca says he believes the fire could have been prevented if the city had done something […]
Pigeon problems in one Albuquerque neighborhood ruffles feathers
Problems are coming home to roost for one Albuquerque resident, whose bird feeding habits have recently ruffled some feathers in the area after hundreds of pigeons began calling her roof home.
Details for new Sawmill District development released
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Designs for a new hotel in the Sawmill District have been revealed. The five-story hotel would be located on Bellamah, just east of the Sawmill Market and across from Hotel Albuquerque and Hotel Chaco. The plans are currently up for consideration with the city’s development review board. Sawmill Bellamah Properties is seeking […]
New Mexico man found guilty in disability benefit theft case
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been found guilty of 33 counts of theft of government property for stealing disability benefits. Prosecutors say James Sandoval collected $83,000 in benefits from June 2017 even though he was working the entire time. A jury found him guilty last week. Nearly 20 other charges were dropped. […]
Residential structure fire in southeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire and Rescue was dispatched to Extended Stay America at 2321 International Ave SE Monday on reports of a residential structure fire Crews arrived on the scene around 7:04 a.m. and declared a working fire after seeing smoke from the third floor. Crews were able to access room 305 to get […]
East Mountain I-40 drivers encountering more rumble strips
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People driving along I-40 in the East Mountains are having a lot more encounters with rumble strips. They were installed during a recent repaving project and are different than the ones drivers are used to. While they were thought to be a paving mistake, the New Mexico Department of Transportation tells News 13 […]
