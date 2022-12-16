Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Joy Junction in need of the community’s help
This past Thanksgiving, nearly 1,700 meals were served as part of Joy Junction‘s annual holiday feast at the Albuquerque Convention Center. It’s expected that even more plates will be served to the homeless on Christmas. That’s in addition to 400 meals served at their campus on 2nd Street...
Volunteers needed ahead of Holiday Farolitos in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers are needed to keep the Holiday Farolitos tradition going in Santa Fe. Wednesday night, the event kicks off at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The Farolitos will be spread out across the cemetery and people can drive through to see them. Volunteers are needed to fill bags until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday […]
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Ski the lights at Red River Ski Area, stroll a holiday tradition on Canyon Road, hear joyful sounds in Old Town, click your heels for flamenco, and get outside for a hike. A torchlight parade and fireworks light up the night skies over the Red River ski basin on Christmas Eve. Skiers descend the mountain with roadside flares in hand, creating an illuminated spectacle amplified by fireworks. “It’s visible from a lot of places in town, and it’s so much fun to watch,” says Reed Weimer, marketing manager at Red River Ski & Summer Area. “The fact that we do it every Saturday is pretty special. Usually, the torchlight parades on holidays have more folks participating, so the parade is longer.” Enjoy the show from the warmth inside the Lift House, where the bar will be open and serving festive drinks. It starts at 7 p.m.
Albuquerque chef shares long road to success
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque chef used to wonder where his next meal would be coming from; now he owns a popular taco restaurant in the heart of Albuquerque. He hopes his story inspires others who are struggling to persevere. On any given day, you can find Michael Phillips whipping up some tacos at his […]
rrobserver.com
City of RR announces Christmas closures
City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday. Emergency and public-safety services will operate without interruption. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho, including a listing of other observed city government holidays, visit www.rrnm.gov.
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Belen PD Facebook post, Homeless man sues city, Christmas decorations destroyed, Student boost
[1] Belen Police Facebook post stirs up mixed reactions – A Facebook post from the Belen Police Department is causing controversy. The post has been shared hundreds of times so far. The Belen Police Department says it was meant to bring humor to a drug arrest this weekend. It reads, “Welcome to the premier episode of ‘To Bust A Drug Dealer’ let’s meet today’s contestants.” It pokes fun at two suspects, Pete Chavez and Brittany Ann Williams. After an operation in Belen, police found drugs and $13,000 in cash. Chief James Harris says the intent was not to offend anyone. Even after negative feedback, he says he will not apologize for the content. Belen’s mayor also released a statement saying he supports the police department’s continued and innovative efforts to combat the drug problem.
Housing complex for homeless veterans coming to Bernalillo County
The Veterans Integration Center of New Mexico wants to build a three-acre campus near the southeast side of the I-25 and Gibson interchange.
Roadrunner Food Bank partners with New Mexico Runners
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Runners, an indoor soccer team, is kicking off their fourth season in franchise history on Saturday. The team also announced a new partnership with Roadrunner Food Bank on Wednesday. Showcased on the new jerseys for 2023 is the Roadrunner Food Bank logo, and for every jersey sold, the team […]
KRQE News 13
Another moose sighting surprises people near Ski Santa Fe
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There has been another moose sighting in New Mexico. Theresa Ronan captured video of the moose trotting down the road near Ski Santa Fe on Sunday. Moose sightings in New Mexico are considered rare, with only about a dozen confirmed sightings in the last decade. However, over the last year, there have been quite a few near Mora, Questa and Bloomfield of the same moose.
Historic Albuquerque Neighborhoods: Huning Highlands, Princess Jeanne, North Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s easy to drive through the neighborhoods of Albuquerque and not think much of what you’re passing. Houses and communities have been here for decades, if not over 100 years. Here are just a few of the stories behind some historic Albuquerque neighborhoods. Princess Jeanne After World War II, Albuquerque saw a […]
Shoppers hit last-minute holiday market in Albuquerque
Christmas is just a week away.
Homeless man sues City of Albuquerque over Coronado Park removal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four months since the city officials closed Coronado Park, a homeless man is suing the City of Albuquerque, with the help of the ACLU, for forcing him out. He claims the city’s actions have left him and others even more vulnerable. They’re asking a judge to force the city to stop tearing […]
Rare Moose Spotted in New Mexico Causes Onlooker’s Jaw to ‘Hit the Floor’
Not something you see every day in New Mexico, some bystanders were left in shock when they spotted a rare moose walking around in the southwestern state. According to The State, a moose was walking around the southern portion of New Mexico. The large animal was considered the first known moose to venture that far south. Those who saw the animal were at the Santa Fe ski resort. They captured a video of it just walking around the road. “That thing’ll kill you,” the driver, identified as Adam Ronan, is heard saying as the moose passed by his vehicle.
A New Mexico Christmas: Red and green chiles
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the streets of Santa Fe, New Mexico. The central plaza sparkles with lights; farolitos ("little lanterns") line the rooftops; even City Hall is showered in shades of bright red and green. But you can find those colors all year long in the kitchens of New Mexico, where the meaning of "Christmas" takes on a different flavor.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Litter of Lounging Lynx Thrill a Santa Fe Couple, But Raise Questions About Whereabouts of their Mother
A Santa Fe, New Mexico-based couple with Colorado connections contacted Ark Valley Voice this week with a wildlife story readers may appreciate. Just a few days earlier they say, what appeared to be three Canadian Lynx kittens had curled up together in the sun, on their property bordering an arroyo, only ten minutes from the downtown Santa Fe Plaza.
Albuquerque man skates into father’s legacy with new ride
"I remember my dad picking me up from elementary school when I was a kid and just cruising this thing around town, and people love it, and that's one of the reasons I bought it."
Pigeon problems in one Albuquerque neighborhood ruffles feathers
Problems are coming home to roost for one Albuquerque resident, whose bird feeding habits have recently ruffled some feathers in the area after hundreds of pigeons began calling her roof home.
Details for new Sawmill District development released
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Designs for a new hotel in the Sawmill District have been revealed. The five-story hotel would be located on Bellamah, just east of the Sawmill Market and across from Hotel Albuquerque and Hotel Chaco. The plans are currently up for consideration with the city’s development review board. Sawmill Bellamah Properties is seeking […]
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Life sentence, APD traffic tickets, Cold weekend temperatures, Homeless, Toys for Tots
[1] Man sentenced for role in 4-year-old’s death in 2019 – A New Mexico man will serve a life sentence in prison for beating a 4-year-old boy to death. Thursday, state prosecutors read statements and explained the horrific abuse 4-year-old James Dunklee went through at the hands of Zerrick Marquez. Dunklee had a total of 30 injuries across his body, including skull fractures, broken bones and multiple bruises.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
