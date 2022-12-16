Read full article on original website
EGF adopts 2023 operating budget
Without discussion the East Grand Forks council approved a $12.7 million dollar budget last night (Tuesday). The spending plan calls for a 10% levy increase – although the taxpayer burden will be somewhat lower due to new growth in the city. Increased costs for utilities…wages…and energy boosted the bottom line. To soften the blow to taxpayers the city will spending $150,000 dollars out of budget reserves to help balance the books. The budget passed 5-1 — with council member Dale Helms casting the lone “no” vote.
GF High School grad ceremonies on the move
High school graduation at Central and Red River will take on a slightly different look come spring. The Grand Forks School District is changing ceremony venues from the Alerus Center to the Betty Englestad gymnasium. in a memo to board members and staff the district says the decision will provide...
UND football announces 26 early signees
University of North Dakota head football coach Bubba Schweigert announced 26 prospective student-athletes and incoming transfers have signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday morning. 23 of the 26 signees will come to North Dakota from the high school ranks, while also picking up three through the transfer portal....
UND winter commencement goes on despite storm
A winter storm caused some changes in UND’s Winter Commencement ceremonies, but it did not stop graduates for receiving their diplomas. A professional and graduate degree ceremony was planned for Thursday, but the storm forced that event to be combined with Friday’s first undergraduate ceremony at Chester Fritz Auditorium. A second undergraduate degree ceremony followed.
GF County bridge inspection program
The Grand Forks County Commission has approved a request to hire KLJ to perform Consulting Engineering Services on ten potential bridge projects. This past summer the North Dakota DOT solicited projects under the County bridge program. The department received 127 applications from around the state and approved ten for study in Grand Forks County. The contract will cover 100% of the bill.
GF Business News: New retail…Marvin & liquor licenses
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign that the labor market remains strong even as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in an effort to cool the economy and slow inflation. Applications for jobless claims fell to 211,000 for the week ending Dec. 10, down by 20,000 from the previous week’s 231,000.
GF fire run to LM Wind Power
The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to the LM Wind Power plant Tuesday after receiving a report of an explosion. When crews arrived on scene just before 3:30 p.m. they found the building had been evacuated – and no active fire. The GFFD says the fire protection system was operating and the building was deemed safe to re-enter.
Fire damages GF mobile home
A fire caused severe damage to a Grand Forks mobile home this (Mon) morning. The Grand Forks Fire Department says, around 10:50 AM, firefighters were dispatched to 372 Circle East Drive for a mobile home with smoke coming out of windows and doors. Crews entered the home and quickly extinguished...
Cass County Jail receives bomb threat
A bomb scare Saturday night kept authorities in Cass County busy. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department received an anonymous tip from an individual advising of a bomb threat to the local Jail. With the assistance of the Red River Regional Drone Team, as well as the Fargo Police Department EOD bomb dog, a safety sweep was conducted in and around the facility and no items of concern were located. The incident remains under investigation.
