Without discussion the East Grand Forks council approved a $12.7 million dollar budget last night (Tuesday). The spending plan calls for a 10% levy increase – although the taxpayer burden will be somewhat lower due to new growth in the city. Increased costs for utilities…wages…and energy boosted the bottom line. To soften the blow to taxpayers the city will spending $150,000 dollars out of budget reserves to help balance the books. The budget passed 5-1 — with council member Dale Helms casting the lone “no” vote.

EAST GRAND FORKS, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO