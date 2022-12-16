ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Snow, ice causing spinouts, road closures and dangerous driving conditions

Snow across parts of Western Washington is causing road closures and difficulties in some areas where drivers are unable to navigate slick roads. It has been heavier in the North Sound on Tuesday, and Washington State Patrol troopers are reminding drivers to take it slow after responding to a number of spinouts and cars that have gone off the highway.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Drivers brace for tough commute with dropping temps

SEATTLE, Wash. — Drivers are in for a tough morning commute come Wednesday morning. Several crashes were reported on I-405 Tuesday evening as temperatures have been dropping and snow-covered roads have been turning to ice. A recipe for disaster played out on highways from King County to Skagit County,...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Snow stops but cold temperatures make an ‘icy mess of our roads’

People across the Puget Sound region are dealing with roads covered with ice and packed snow, and freezing cold temperatures. We won’t be seeing any of the ice melting Wednesday or Thursday as temperatures will struggle to reach above freezing. KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner says we are experiencing...
SEATTLE, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Controversies in and around Tacoma

In the greater Tacoma area, three large controversies emerged where we least expected them; Parkland, South Tacoma and out-lying areas of Pierce County. The Parkland School (on Pacific Avenue and about South 121st) was slated for demolition to make way for student housing. Owned by PLU, the historic building is...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Snow, low temperatures created hazardous road conditions in Snohomish County

The snow and freezing temperatures through Snohomish County created some hazardous travel conditions Tuesday but crews were out working to keep roads clear for travelers. Across the city of Everett, spokesperson, Simone Tarver said the snow fell throughout the night, so street crews stayed on duty, working around the clock to clear it off the streets.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Here's why most of King County, farther south didn't get much snow

SEATTLE — With a Winter Storm Warning in place overnight through Tuesday, much of western Washington expected to wake up to snow on the ground Tuesday. But not everyone did. That's mainly due to warmer air that made it all the way north to Everett early Tuesday. Here's a detailed look at how parts of western Washington ended with multiple inches of snow, while other areas got little to no accumulation.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Cold weather shelters open in western Washington as temperatures drop

With temperatures barely reaching the freezing mark in some areas and more lowland snow expected in western Washington, several agencies are offering cold weather shelters to the public. Cold weather shelters typically open when overnight temperatures are expected to be below 34 degrees F. Below are a list of places...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Hundreds of cancellations, delays continue at Sea-Tac International Airport

With snow blanketing western Washington, travelers are having a hard time flying in or out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) on Wednesday. As of 11 a.m., 213 domestic flights were delayed and 49 were canceled, according to FlightAware, an online tracker. Seattle-based Alaska Airlines has 30 canceled flights and 112...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Freezing rain expected to create dangerous road conditions

Road crews are working to stay ahead of potentially dangerous weather conditions that are expected in western Washington over the next few days. Freezing rain is a possibility from Thursday night to Friday morning and bitter-cold temperatures are already setting in across many areas, according to the National Weather Service.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Edmonds residents, crews prepare for storm and power outages

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Expected snowfall has residents in the North Sound preparing for potential power outages and icy roads, especially after the last storm left, people without power for hours. Resident, Kathy Jones "I lost it (power last snow storm) for about 20 hours actually, down here." This time,...
EDMONDS, WA
KOMO News

Western Washington covered in snow, ice on 1st day of winter

WASHINGTON STATE — Wednesday marks the first day of winter — the winter solstice — and the weather is fitting the description across the Puget Sound region. Washingtonians in general will be shivering, if outside, throughout the shortest day of the year – 8 hours, 25 minutes, 25 seconds of daylight, to be exact. On the bright side, daylight only lengthens after Wednesday toward the spring equinox in March.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Winter storm delays garbage pickup for Seattle Public Utility customers

SEATTLE, Wash. — Garbage and recycling pickup for Seattle residents has been delayed due to winter weather conditions. The delays will remain throughout the week, according to Seattle Public Utilities (SPU). Pickups will resume on Wednesday, Dec. 21, if road conditions are safe enough, with people whose pickups were...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Algiers Road Permanently Closed in Yelm

Algiers Road, which connects Creek Street to Northeast Plaza Drive Southeast, permanently closed on Wednesday, Dec. 10. Construction blocks were placed at both ends of Algiers Road, as well as other entrances to the street near CrossFit Yelm and 911 Driving School. Yelm Public Works Director Cody Colt said Algiers...
YELM, WA
gigharbornow.org

State to resume collecting late fees for unpaid Narrows Bridge tolls

Penalties will resume on March 1 for Tacoma Narrows Bridge travelers who haven’t paid their toll bills. A grace period has been in place since July 2021 while a new vendor implements a new Good To Go! system and customers adjust to it. During this time, Washington State Department of Transportation has mailed bills for bridge crossings but hasn’t issued penalties for those that went unpaid.
TACOMA, WA
KIMA TV

More than 230 flights delayed or canceled at Sea-Tac airport Tuesday

SEATAC, Wash. — A blast of arctic air that brought lowland snow and freezing temperatures to western Washington is causing flights to be delayed or canceled at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). Around 480 domestic flights in and out of SEA were delayed Monday, with 33 cancelations, according to FlightAware,...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy