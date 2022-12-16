Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Snow, ice causing spinouts, road closures and dangerous driving conditions
Snow across parts of Western Washington is causing road closures and difficulties in some areas where drivers are unable to navigate slick roads. It has been heavier in the North Sound on Tuesday, and Washington State Patrol troopers are reminding drivers to take it slow after responding to a number of spinouts and cars that have gone off the highway.
KOMO News
Drivers brace for tough commute with dropping temps
SEATTLE, Wash. — Drivers are in for a tough morning commute come Wednesday morning. Several crashes were reported on I-405 Tuesday evening as temperatures have been dropping and snow-covered roads have been turning to ice. A recipe for disaster played out on highways from King County to Skagit County,...
MyNorthwest.com
Snow stops but cold temperatures make an ‘icy mess of our roads’
People across the Puget Sound region are dealing with roads covered with ice and packed snow, and freezing cold temperatures. We won’t be seeing any of the ice melting Wednesday or Thursday as temperatures will struggle to reach above freezing. KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner says we are experiencing...
Tacoma Daily Index
Controversies in and around Tacoma
In the greater Tacoma area, three large controversies emerged where we least expected them; Parkland, South Tacoma and out-lying areas of Pierce County. The Parkland School (on Pacific Avenue and about South 121st) was slated for demolition to make way for student housing. Owned by PLU, the historic building is...
KOMO News
Snow, low temperatures created hazardous road conditions in Snohomish County
The snow and freezing temperatures through Snohomish County created some hazardous travel conditions Tuesday but crews were out working to keep roads clear for travelers. Across the city of Everett, spokesperson, Simone Tarver said the snow fell throughout the night, so street crews stayed on duty, working around the clock to clear it off the streets.
q13fox.com
LIVE UPDATES: Snoqualmie Pass reopens after hours-long closure; freezing temps overnight
SEATTLE - Lowland snow blanketed much of Western Washington on Tuesday, mainly from Seattle to the north. Officials said to expect compact snow on many roadways with icy slush in places. FOX 13 chief meteorologist Lisa Villegas said temperature are expected to be freezing overnight into Wednesday, so roads with...
KING-5
Here's why most of King County, farther south didn't get much snow
SEATTLE — With a Winter Storm Warning in place overnight through Tuesday, much of western Washington expected to wake up to snow on the ground Tuesday. But not everyone did. That's mainly due to warmer air that made it all the way north to Everett early Tuesday. Here's a detailed look at how parts of western Washington ended with multiple inches of snow, while other areas got little to no accumulation.
KOMO News
Cold weather shelters open in western Washington as temperatures drop
With temperatures barely reaching the freezing mark in some areas and more lowland snow expected in western Washington, several agencies are offering cold weather shelters to the public. Cold weather shelters typically open when overnight temperatures are expected to be below 34 degrees F. Below are a list of places...
KOMO News
Hundreds of cancellations, delays continue at Sea-Tac International Airport
With snow blanketing western Washington, travelers are having a hard time flying in or out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) on Wednesday. As of 11 a.m., 213 domestic flights were delayed and 49 were canceled, according to FlightAware, an online tracker. Seattle-based Alaska Airlines has 30 canceled flights and 112...
KOMO News
Freezing rain expected to create dangerous road conditions
Road crews are working to stay ahead of potentially dangerous weather conditions that are expected in western Washington over the next few days. Freezing rain is a possibility from Thursday night to Friday morning and bitter-cold temperatures are already setting in across many areas, according to the National Weather Service.
q13fox.com
Edmonds residents, crews prepare for storm and power outages
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Expected snowfall has residents in the North Sound preparing for potential power outages and icy roads, especially after the last storm left, people without power for hours. Resident, Kathy Jones "I lost it (power last snow storm) for about 20 hours actually, down here." This time,...
KOMO News
Cold air and below freezing temperatures hit western Washington as Wednesday begins
SEATTLE — Temperatures are expected to be below freezing with near record breaking cold for parts of western Washington on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. A weather system brought another round of lowland snow to parts of western Washington Tuesday. (If viewing this story in our mobile app, open in...
Seattle, Washington
Winter Weather: Snow and Severe Cold Impact Seattle This Week, Emergency Shelters Available (Updated 12/20)
The City of Seattle is tracking this week’s cold weather system and prepared to activate additional services as needed. This blog post will be updated with the latest information on places for people to get indoors and out of the cold, keeping critical infrastructure open, changes to City services, and tips to stay warm and safe.
KOMO News
Western Washington covered in snow, ice on 1st day of winter
WASHINGTON STATE — Wednesday marks the first day of winter — the winter solstice — and the weather is fitting the description across the Puget Sound region. Washingtonians in general will be shivering, if outside, throughout the shortest day of the year – 8 hours, 25 minutes, 25 seconds of daylight, to be exact. On the bright side, daylight only lengthens after Wednesday toward the spring equinox in March.
KOMO News
Winter storm delays garbage pickup for Seattle Public Utility customers
SEATTLE, Wash. — Garbage and recycling pickup for Seattle residents has been delayed due to winter weather conditions. The delays will remain throughout the week, according to Seattle Public Utilities (SPU). Pickups will resume on Wednesday, Dec. 21, if road conditions are safe enough, with people whose pickups were...
Cold moves into the Puget Sound; Dangerous conditions remain
The snow is beginning to leave the Puget Sound region and the cold is moving in. “We are going to experience something rather rare. It’s called ‘flash freezing’ and it’s going to make a mess of the roads,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said. Tuesday...
Chronicle
Algiers Road Permanently Closed in Yelm
Algiers Road, which connects Creek Street to Northeast Plaza Drive Southeast, permanently closed on Wednesday, Dec. 10. Construction blocks were placed at both ends of Algiers Road, as well as other entrances to the street near CrossFit Yelm and 911 Driving School. Yelm Public Works Director Cody Colt said Algiers...
KOMO News
I-90, US 2 and US 12 begin to reopen after heavy snow over mountain passes
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Several highways connecting western Washington to the east side of the state that closed Tuesday following heavy snowfall over the mountain passes have begun to reopen. I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass has reopened in both directions after being closed since just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, according...
gigharbornow.org
State to resume collecting late fees for unpaid Narrows Bridge tolls
Penalties will resume on March 1 for Tacoma Narrows Bridge travelers who haven’t paid their toll bills. A grace period has been in place since July 2021 while a new vendor implements a new Good To Go! system and customers adjust to it. During this time, Washington State Department of Transportation has mailed bills for bridge crossings but hasn’t issued penalties for those that went unpaid.
KIMA TV
More than 230 flights delayed or canceled at Sea-Tac airport Tuesday
SEATAC, Wash. — A blast of arctic air that brought lowland snow and freezing temperatures to western Washington is causing flights to be delayed or canceled at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). Around 480 domestic flights in and out of SEA were delayed Monday, with 33 cancelations, according to FlightAware,...
