LAKE ALFRED, FL – Pest management in citrus is continually changing as new discoveries are found and as pests develop resistance to treatments. A workshop on citrus insect, mite and nematode management will be held Thursday, January 19 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the UF/IFAS Citrus Research and Education Center in Lake Alfred, Florida.

LAKE ALFRED, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO