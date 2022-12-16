Read full article on original website
University of Florida
Start 2023 with an educational workshop on citrus insect, mite, and nematode management January 19
LAKE ALFRED, FL – Pest management in citrus is continually changing as new discoveries are found and as pests develop resistance to treatments. A workshop on citrus insect, mite and nematode management will be held Thursday, January 19 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the UF/IFAS Citrus Research and Education Center in Lake Alfred, Florida.
