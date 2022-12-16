ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

RAM telehealth program provides virtual medical consultations to uninsured patients

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical, an East Tennessee-based nonprofit, is working towards closing the health disparity. Their telehealth program is reaching people who are in need of basic medical care. They are using virtual appointments to connect uninsured patients who may not be able to attend a clinic with a medical provider. Through a phone or a computer screen, patients can be connected to a doctor in an instant.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sertoma Center brings joy to residents, ensuring they get gifts for the holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Sertoma Center delivered gifts to its residents on Wednesday, bringing joy to people who may otherwise not get any gifts during the holidays. The center works with adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, caring for around 150 people from across the Knoxville community. It was founded in 1961 and its first goal was to prepare preschool children for special education classes in public schools.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Hometown Spotlight: Downtown Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Maryville is a picturesque part of Blount County, in the heart of the history-filled city. Not only are the businesses, restaurants and shops one of a kind—the people who live and work there are the very definition of heartfelt hospitality. Downtown's growth is catapulting...
MARYVILLE, TN
Knoxville coach spreading holiday cheer amid cancer battle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — On a rainy day in Knoxville, Dave Moore gets in his decked-out green station wagon and does what he does every December. Moore drives through neighborhoods and shopping centers greeting others with holiday cheer. "Love you, Knoxville! Love you, Tennessee! Merry Christmas!" Moore shouts through the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
'Celebrating is something our larger community does' | Jewish school in Knoxville celebrates Hanukkah with students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Jewish school in Knoxville hosted a celebration with students on Sunday to mark the first day of Hanukkah. The eight-day holiday officially started at sundown on Sunday, and the Stanford Eisenberg Knoxville Jewish Day School hosted a celebration with its young students. Students between kindergarten and the fifth grade lit a menorah together with community elders.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Appeals court case could affect students with autism in Knox County Schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals heard Knox County's appeal in a case involving a student with autism in Knox County Schools. Court documents said a student, called M.Q., has autism and was attending preschool in the county. In preschool, the case said he studied with his peers without disabilities, in an integrated classroom.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
TDH: Two pediatric deaths confirmed due to influenza

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there have been two confirmed pediatric deaths due to influenza. One death was in Middle Tennessee and the other was in the East Grand Division, according to TDH. It is not too late to get your flu shot. TDH...
KNOXVILLE, TN
