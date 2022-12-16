Read full article on original website
RAM telehealth program provides virtual medical consultations to uninsured patients
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical, an East Tennessee-based nonprofit, is working towards closing the health disparity. Their telehealth program is reaching people who are in need of basic medical care. They are using virtual appointments to connect uninsured patients who may not be able to attend a clinic with a medical provider. Through a phone or a computer screen, patients can be connected to a doctor in an instant.
Financial experts warn credit card interest rates could be higher this Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday by another half-percent. The new rate is the highest in 15 years. The higher interest rate means credit card interest will be higher, too. "That pushes on what we call the discount rate, which is actually...
Court case reviews KCS policy putting children with autism in 'special' separate classroom
The case centers around a student who attended class in Knox County. When the student was moved up to kindergarten, they were moved into a separate classroom.
Blount Memorial Hospital asks for independence from "political control" from county and mayor in lawsuit
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount Memorial Hospital filed a lawsuit on Wednesday asking to be declared independent from the Blount County Commission and the Blount County Mayor, after several weeks of controversy over the hospital's ownership and operations. The lawsuit also asked for a ruling allowing BMH to proceed...
CEO of KUB visits customer who switched to 'World's Fastest Internet' for instant feedback
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The CEO of the Knoxville Utilities Board, Gabriel Bolas, visited a customer on Friday who had just signed up for fiber internet services through the utility company. He said he was hoping to get instant feedback on the services, and he said that teams at KUB...
10Investigates: Knoxville-based solar company 'downsizing due to major issues' with parts from supplier
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — George Purdy always dreamed of being free of $400-a-month electric bills. That's what drew the military veteran to Solar Titan USA in the summer of 2020. He wishes he hadn't made the $26,000 investment for his Blount County home. "I'm paying $200 a month for the...
Sertoma Center brings joy to residents, ensuring they get gifts for the holidays
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Sertoma Center delivered gifts to its residents on Wednesday, bringing joy to people who may otherwise not get any gifts during the holidays. The center works with adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, caring for around 150 people from across the Knoxville community. It was founded in 1961 and its first goal was to prepare preschool children for special education classes in public schools.
City of Knoxville offices to close for the holidays, KAT buses and 311/211 services affected
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Offices for the City of Knoxville will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 to observe the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, to observe the New Year's Day holiday. Both holidays fall on a weekend this year.
Knox County reports two-thirds of people in area can't afford to be a homeowner
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Note: This article was updated on Dec. 16 to correct the spelling of Hancel to Hancen. Knox County leaders said that according to research, rises in the cost of living in Knox County have caused homelessness to spike across the area. The KnoxHMIS system, which...
'She was basically like a child': Knoxville business owner searching for stolen camper
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A camper thief left a big lump of coal in a Knoxville business owner's stocking after they stole her "Mint Julep." Colleen Martin, who runs a t-shirt design company called Little Hoot Designs, said a thief took off with her mint green camper recently as it was sitting in a parking lot on Sutherland Avenue in West Knoxville.
Hometown Spotlight: Downtown Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Maryville is a picturesque part of Blount County, in the heart of the history-filled city. Not only are the businesses, restaurants and shops one of a kind—the people who live and work there are the very definition of heartfelt hospitality. Downtown's growth is catapulting...
Aramark responds to Knoxville's allegations over beer sales to minors at Neyland Stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Representatives from Knoxville and Aramark Sports and Entertainment Services appeared before a hearing officer on Monday to discuss the future of beer sales inside Neyland Stadium. The hearing comes after the company received several citations saying they sold alcohol to minors. The company is now asking...
Here's how to prepare your car for single-digit temperatures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Freezing temperatures are on their way to East Tennessee, and people should not wait until the cold arrives to make sure their cars are ready. An auto mechanic said they should prepare ahead of time to make sure their vehicles are able to withstand the cold.
UT: Recession less likely in Tennessee next year, but economic growth will slow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new report released Thursday by the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville shows Tennessee's economic growth will slow but a recession is less likely for the state in the next year. In the U.S., inflation-adjusted gross domestic...
Knoxville coach spreading holiday cheer amid cancer battle
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — On a rainy day in Knoxville, Dave Moore gets in his decked-out green station wagon and does what he does every December. Moore drives through neighborhoods and shopping centers greeting others with holiday cheer. "Love you, Knoxville! Love you, Tennessee! Merry Christmas!" Moore shouts through the...
'Celebrating is something our larger community does' | Jewish school in Knoxville celebrates Hanukkah with students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Jewish school in Knoxville hosted a celebration with students on Sunday to mark the first day of Hanukkah. The eight-day holiday officially started at sundown on Sunday, and the Stanford Eisenberg Knoxville Jewish Day School hosted a celebration with its young students. Students between kindergarten and the fifth grade lit a menorah together with community elders.
Appeals court case could affect students with autism in Knox County Schools
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals heard Knox County's appeal in a case involving a student with autism in Knox County Schools. Court documents said a student, called M.Q., has autism and was attending preschool in the county. In preschool, the case said he studied with his peers without disabilities, in an integrated classroom.
People on English Mountain say water is not running, after months of issues with utility company
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — From last Friday to Sunday, Dec. 9 through Dec. 11, people who live on English Mountain had no water in their homes. The East Sevier County Utility District told its customers they shut off their water to help customers "who have been cut out of water," through a text message.
TDH: Two pediatric deaths confirmed due to influenza
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there have been two confirmed pediatric deaths due to influenza. One death was in Middle Tennessee and the other was in the East Grand Division, according to TDH. It is not too late to get your flu shot. TDH...
Bar owner says he feels targeted after Pigeon Forge changes liquor rules
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The owner of the "Funky Budha" in Pigeon Forge said his business is down 70% after the city started enforcing a change in the time businesses can serve liquor. Previously, the bar was allowed to serve alcohol until 3 a.m., but the city started enforcing...
