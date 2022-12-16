ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

Zekelman Holocaust Center offering free admission through 2022

By Sara Powers
 5 days ago

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills is offering free admission through the end of 2022.

In addition to this, officials at the center say they will be offering extended programming on Dec. 27, 28, 29 and 30.

The extended programming on these days includes:

  • 10:30 a.m. - Docent-led museum tour
  • 12 p.m. - Holocaust survivor speaker
  • 1 p.m. - Docent-led museum tour

Guided tours are regularly offered Sunday through Friday at 1 p.m.

The center is located at 28123 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills.

For more information about the Zekelman Holocaust Center, visit here .

