Police calls
LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
700 block of East Fourth Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Thursday.
Allentown Road at North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.
North Elizabeth Street at West North Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.
East Pearl Street at North Union Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Thursday.
North McDonel Street at West Grand Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a hit and run traffic accident on Thursday.
East North Street at North Central Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.
800 block of Spring View Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
6200 block of Clum Road, Harrod — A domestic disturbance was investigated Thursday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.
