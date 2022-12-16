ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Police calls

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
The Lima News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TdO0l_0jlBupbh00

LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

700 block of East Fourth Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Thursday.

Allentown Road at North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.

North Elizabeth Street at West North Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.

East Pearl Street at North Union Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Thursday.

North McDonel Street at West Grand Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a hit and run traffic accident on Thursday.

East North Street at North Central Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.

800 block of Spring View Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

6200 block of Clum Road, Harrod — A domestic disturbance was investigated Thursday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lima News

Lima woman get 3 years community control for burglary

LIMA — A Lima woman was sentenced to three years of community control for third-degree felony burglary on Wednesday. Madison Coulter, 22, was convicted in November of entering the home of her baby’s father and his significant other and inflicting or attempting to cause physical harm to them on April 18. She was ordered to have no contact with the female victim and only see the man when he visits the baby they share.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Man charged with kidnapping files to suppress statements

LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed will take under advisement a motion to suppress statements made by a Lima man to police following his arrest on assault, kidnapping and drug charges. Jacquavious Cooper, 35, is charged with first-degree felony kidnapping and second-degree felonious assault of...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Sidney man shot in Lima; police seek information

LIMA — A shooting on North Jameson Avenue left a Sidney man with non-life-threatening injuries on Monday evening. According to a press release, Lima police officers responded to the 400 block of North Jameson at 6:48 p.m., where they learned Willie Petty, 20, had left a home on the block when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots. Petty was hit and transported to a local hospital.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Tyson gets probation for role in robbery, assault

LIMA — A Lima man who pleaded guilty to trespassing for his involvement in a robbery and assault that sent another man to prison for 26 years was sentenced to three years of community control on Tuesday. Duran Tyson, 45, was sentenced on the fourth-degree felony, for a July...
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Active shooter at Sidney Foodtown

SIDNEY — A Wednesday morning shooting at Sidney Foodtown is under investigation by the Sidney Police Department and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. According to interim Sidney Police Chief Bill Shoemaker, the departments 911 dispatch center received numerous calls around 8 a.m. concerning an armed man entering Sidney Foodtown. The callers reported shots were fired.
SIDNEY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspected drug dealer dies in shootout with Marion police

LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a drug search warrant died Tuesday morning after getting into a shootout with Marion police officers. The Marion Police Department said the county’s Special Response Team executed a felony search warrant for a suspected methamphetamines dealer at around 5 a.m. Tuesday. When the unit arrived at the […]
MARION, OH
Lima News

Sheriff’s Office seeks information on armed robbery

LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on an armed robbery at Buckeye Skills Games on Monday evening. According to a media release, deputies were dispatched to 2465 Elida Road in response to the incident, where they learned two Black males came in brandishing a handgun at around 7:15 p.m. They stole $5,000 in cash and fled in a dark-colored SUV.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

52-year-old faces aggravated arson and felonious assault charges for allegedly setting another person on fire

A Lima man is facing arson charges for setting another person on fire during a fight. 52-year-old Darrell Bivens was indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury on the charges of aggravated arson and felonious assault. The incident happened around October 21st and according to Lima police, Bivens was arrested after allegedly pouring lighter fluid on his partner and lit them on fire following a domestic dispute. The victim received minor injuries. Bivens is being held on a $250,000 bond in the Allen County Jail and has a pre-trial hearing scheduled in January.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Celina woman dies in Monday morning accident

CENTER TOWNSHIP — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car accident that was reported at 6:28 a.m. on Monday in Center Township. According to a media release from Sheriff Jeff Grey, the Monday morning crash involved Serina Siano, 26, of Mendon, and Becky Fuson, 43, of Celina. Siano, driving southbound in a 2021 gray Honda Accord, ran a stop sign at the intersection of Rice and Oregon Roads, and struck Fuson’s 2019 silver Chevrolet Impala on the driver’s side.
CELINA, OH
The Lima News

West Ohio Food Bank offers free Christmas Eve Ham Dinner

LIMA — The West Ohio Food Bank will be giving away free meals on Christmas Eve. Community members are welcome to drive thru and receive a ready-to-heat meal before the holiday. The event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at West Ohio Food Bank located at 1380 E. Kibby St.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers

LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867)
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Monday morning police pursuit on I-75 hit speeds of 140 mph

ALLEN/HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A suspect is still at large after an early morning chase on I-75. The pursuit began south of Bluffton just after 3:30 a.m. Monday morning when troopers tried to pull over the driver of a Dodge Charger for a traffic violation and no registration. The car sped up the interstate, hitting speeds up to 140 miles per hour at times. It was found a few minutes later empty at a rest stop in Hancock County. The car was stolen out of Miamisburg, Ohio. Footprints were seen going north from the scene and a perimeter was set up and a tracking dog brought in. Law enforcement searched buildings in the area, but could not locate the driver. The incident is still under investigation.
BLUFFTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Troy police asking for help identifying theft, pursuit suspect

TROY — The Troy Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect in a theft incident from Sunday. Following the theft incident, Troy officers later located the suspect’s vehicle in a residential area where she fled at a high rate of speed, a spokesperson for the police department said in a social media post.
TROY, OH
hometownstations.com

Troopers find a Lima man dead in a rest area in Van Wert County

Van Wert County, OH (WLIO) - The State Highway Patrol is investigating a man that was found dead in a rest area in Van Wert County. According to troopers, 40-year-old Donald Richardson Jr. of Lima was found dead in the eastbound rest area on U.S. 30. They discovered his body in a car when they were doing a check at the rest area. No other details have been released about the case which is still under investigation.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Celina woman killed in Monday morning crash

MERCER COUNTY — A Celina woman is dead after a crash in Mercer County this morning. Becky Fuson, 43, was killed a crash that happened at the intersection of Rice and Oregon Roads in Center Township just before 6:30 a.m. An initial investigation showed that Fuson’s 2019 silver Chevrolet...
CELINA, OH
WOWO News

Man found dead at Ohio rest area

VAN WERT COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle at a rest area off of U.S. 30 in Ohio. A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was performing a rest area check on eastbound U.S. 30 in Union Township, Van Wert County when they discovered the deceased man.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
9K+
Followers
295
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy