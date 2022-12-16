ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX News

One injured, one dead after Williston gun violence incident

WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Police Department is currently involved in an active investigation regarding an incident involving firearms that left one man dead and one woman injured. According to a release from the Williston Police Department, at approximately 11:00 p.m. on December 20, officers were dispatched to the 400th block of 20th Street […]
KFYR-TV

Williston man sentenced to five years for machinery thefts

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing machinery from various companies. Police say 29-year-old Oscar Sosa stole a skid steer from Typhoon Excavation in April and a tanker truck from Prairie Fuels in May. The value of both vehicles is more than $200,000.
KFYR-TV

Trial for Williston daycare provider to proceed, starts January 3

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A child abuse trial for a Williston daycare provider will proceed as scheduled. Attorneys for Torrie Vader filed a motion to dismiss earlier this month, arguing the information filed by the state was too vague. On Tuesday, they withdrew the motion after the state amended its wording.
