Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Williston Police investigate shooting; one woman injured, suspect dead
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston Police say a woman was injured in a shooting Tuesday night. Police say a man, whom they’re calling a suspect, was found dead with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the home with her. Officers responded to the 400 block of 20th Street East...
One injured, one dead after Williston gun violence incident
WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Police Department is currently involved in an active investigation regarding an incident involving firearms that left one man dead and one woman injured. According to a release from the Williston Police Department, at approximately 11:00 p.m. on December 20, officers were dispatched to the 400th block of 20th Street […]
KFYR-TV
Williston man sentenced to five years for machinery thefts
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing machinery from various companies. Police say 29-year-old Oscar Sosa stole a skid steer from Typhoon Excavation in April and a tanker truck from Prairie Fuels in May. The value of both vehicles is more than $200,000.
KFYR-TV
Trial for Williston daycare provider to proceed, starts January 3
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A child abuse trial for a Williston daycare provider will proceed as scheduled. Attorneys for Torrie Vader filed a motion to dismiss earlier this month, arguing the information filed by the state was too vague. On Tuesday, they withdrew the motion after the state amended its wording.
Comments / 0