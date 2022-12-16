ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

Arctic Blasts Wyoming On Wednesday; Casper Drops 43 Degrees In 30 Minutes

Sub-zero temperatures. High winds. Closed Roads. Life threatening conditions. An Arctic blast has entered Wyoming and is bringing with it dangerous weather. Wind chills are minus 50 in some areas and will continue to drop through the day and tonight. Don Day. On Wednesday afternoon, Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
WYOMING STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wyoming

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wyoming and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WYOMING STATE
CougsDaily

BYU Signs Boise State Transfer Isaiah Bagnah

Historically speaking, signing has been centered around high school and JUCO recruits. With the addition of the transfer portal, however, transfers also factor into signing day. On Wednesday, BYU signed Boise State transfer Isaiah Bagnah. Bagnah, an edge/outside linebacker who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, received offers from NAU, Jacksonville State, Montana, Eastern Washington, Hawaii, and BYU after entering the transfer portal.
PROVO, UT
MIX 106

It’s Illegal to Throw Away These 23 Things in Idaho [PICS ☠️]

The City of Boise's Public Works commission classifies hazardous household waste products as those "that can harm human health and the environment." This is why properly disposing of hazardous materials is such serious business. It's common knowledge that chemicals such as solvents, paint, stain, and varnish are among the most...
IDAHO STATE
oilcity.news

Local athletes shine after WHSAA sanctions girls wrestling

CASPER, Wyo. — Across the state of Wyoming, there are dozens of sports for high school athletes to compete in. Prior to the start of the 2022–23 school year, though, girls wrestling was not one of them. After decades of boys wrestling being the only form of the sport sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association, girls now also have the opportunity to take to the mat and compete for a state title. And in Natrona County, there are several girls all too eager for the opportunity.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Heavy snow could fall at over 1 inch per hour in west; Wyoming windchills to drop as low as minus 70 degrees

CASPER, Wyo. — Some extreme winter weather is in store for the Equality State ahead of Christmas. Some light snow had started falling in western Wyoming early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast discussion. While snow is expected to be light through most of the day Tuesday, it is expected to become heavy in western Wyoming overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

One Dead As Truck Plunges Over Lookout Point In Casper

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Highway Patrol on Sunday has confirmed one fatality after a truck crashed through a guardrail on Saturday on Casper Mountain near Lookout Point. Authorities say the 2003 Ford F-150, driven by Mills resident Lowell Campbell, failed to navigate the...
CASPER, WY
103.5 KISSFM

Boise is Home to Idaho’s Best All You Can Eat Buffet

According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
BOISE, ID
K2 Radio

Photofest! Kelly Walsh Boys Swimming & Diving Meet

The boys' swimming and diving season is underway and Casper-Kelly Walsh hosted a get-together on Friday and Saturday. Ayden Hines of Kelly Walsh won two events, the 50-yard freestyle in 23.65 and the 100-fly in 101.65. Ethan Merrill of Cheyenne Central took the 200 free in 1.52.99 and his teammate Conner Doering won the 200 IM in 2.12.06. David Fenderson from Campbell County clocked in at 53.74 to win the 100 free with his teammate CJ Gaskins taking the 500 free in 5.26.57. Sheridan had a couple of winners in this meet as Ben Forsythe went 1.02.56 to win the 100 backstroke and Coleman Hanchett took the 100 breaststroke in 108.52.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

2022 Casper Christmas Kids Photo Contest Winner

We asked you to send us your photos, you voted for your favorite, now it is time to crown the winner of the 2022 'Christmas Kids' Photo Contest. Congratulations to Braylee Murray!. Braylee's photo received the most votes and now the family will be receiving a $500 gift card! Thanks...
CASPER, WY
Post Register

Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit make two arrests in eastern Idaho

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — According to a recent release from the Caldwell Police Department, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit made two arrests last week in eastern Idaho. On Dec. 13, investigators arrested an Idaho Falls man for alleged...
CALDWELL, ID
KTVB

Two earthquakes rattle Idaho's West-Central mountains

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho — Two relatively minor earthquakes shook parts of Gem and Valley counties Sunday evening. The U.S. Geological Survey detected one quake at 6:22 p.m. MST about 5.6 miles west-southwest of Smiths Ferry, with a magnitude of 2.9. The USGS reports a depth of about 9 miles.
GEM COUNTY, ID
K2 Radio

Double-Digit Sub Zero Temperatures Expected To Blast SE Wyoming

While the main weather concern for the next couple of days in southeast Wyoming will be strong winds, bitterly cold temperatures in the -16 degree range and even colder wind chills are expected in southeast Wyoming towards mid-week. That's according to the National Weather Service. . The agency posted this...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

