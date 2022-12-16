Read full article on original website
You Must Taste The Smoked Prime Rib At This Unique Craft Brewpub In WyomingD_FoodVendorCasper, WY
4 Great Burger Places in WyomingAlina AndrasWyoming State
Facial hair enthusiasts claim the new world record for the longest beard chain in WyomingMuhammad Junaid MustafaWyoming State
Arctic Blasts Wyoming On Wednesday; Casper Drops 43 Degrees In 30 Minutes
Sub-zero temperatures. High winds. Closed Roads. Life threatening conditions. An Arctic blast has entered Wyoming and is bringing with it dangerous weather. Wind chills are minus 50 in some areas and will continue to drop through the day and tonight. Don Day. On Wednesday afternoon, Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don...
oilcity.news
Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
4 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wyoming and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
oilcity.news
Westbound I-80 closed to all traffic Rawlins–Laramie due to crash; wind closure on I-25 from Casper to Cheyenne
CASPER, Wyo. — Westbound Interstate 80 is closed to all traffic between Rawlins and Laramie as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday due to a crash, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. U.S. 30/287 are also facing closures to all traffic due to the crash. While eastbound I-80 is open...
Glenrock to Casper, Mills to Evansville Roads CLOSED to Light, High Profile Vehicles
Dangerous winds have closed I-25 and Wyoming 258: between Glenrock and Casper and Mills to Evansville. This according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT). Per W.S. 24-1-109, motorists traveling on a closed road without permission from WYDOT or WHP may be subject to a fine of up to $750 and/or up to 30 days imprisonment.
BYU Signs Boise State Transfer Isaiah Bagnah
Historically speaking, signing has been centered around high school and JUCO recruits. With the addition of the transfer portal, however, transfers also factor into signing day. On Wednesday, BYU signed Boise State transfer Isaiah Bagnah. Bagnah, an edge/outside linebacker who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, received offers from NAU, Jacksonville State, Montana, Eastern Washington, Hawaii, and BYU after entering the transfer portal.
Casper, Wyoming is Colder than South Pole, Antarctica Today
Casper is currently being affected by a frigid arctic blast that is causing dangerous wind chill warnings. Wind chills as low as 40 to 50 below zero are to be expected until 11:00am MST Friday. It is colder today in Casper than the southern most point of the globe, South...
It’s Illegal to Throw Away These 23 Things in Idaho [PICS ☠️]
The City of Boise's Public Works commission classifies hazardous household waste products as those "that can harm human health and the environment." This is why properly disposing of hazardous materials is such serious business. It's common knowledge that chemicals such as solvents, paint, stain, and varnish are among the most...
Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Offering Christmas Gifts, Donations to Casper Families
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and it's not because of the presents. It's not because of the food. It's not because of the snow (dear God is it not because of the snow). It's the most wonderful time of the year because so many people give what they can to others.
oilcity.news
Local athletes shine after WHSAA sanctions girls wrestling
CASPER, Wyo. — Across the state of Wyoming, there are dozens of sports for high school athletes to compete in. Prior to the start of the 2022–23 school year, though, girls wrestling was not one of them. After decades of boys wrestling being the only form of the sport sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association, girls now also have the opportunity to take to the mat and compete for a state title. And in Natrona County, there are several girls all too eager for the opportunity.
oilcity.news
Heavy snow could fall at over 1 inch per hour in west; Wyoming windchills to drop as low as minus 70 degrees
CASPER, Wyo. — Some extreme winter weather is in store for the Equality State ahead of Christmas. Some light snow had started falling in western Wyoming early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast discussion. While snow is expected to be light through most of the day Tuesday, it is expected to become heavy in western Wyoming overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in.
cowboystatedaily.com
One Dead As Truck Plunges Over Lookout Point In Casper
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Highway Patrol on Sunday has confirmed one fatality after a truck crashed through a guardrail on Saturday on Casper Mountain near Lookout Point. Authorities say the 2003 Ford F-150, driven by Mills resident Lowell Campbell, failed to navigate the...
Boise is Home to Idaho’s Best All You Can Eat Buffet
According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
bronconationnews.com
Boise State lands six verbal commits ahead of Wednesday’s National Signing Day
Andy Avalos and the Boise State football team kept the momentum going from last Saturday’s Frisco Bowl win Monday by receiving six verbal commitments for the 2023 class ahead of Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Titus Toler – 5-foot-11 safety transfer from Wisconsin (St. John Bosco High School in...
Photofest! Kelly Walsh Boys Swimming & Diving Meet
The boys' swimming and diving season is underway and Casper-Kelly Walsh hosted a get-together on Friday and Saturday. Ayden Hines of Kelly Walsh won two events, the 50-yard freestyle in 23.65 and the 100-fly in 101.65. Ethan Merrill of Cheyenne Central took the 200 free in 1.52.99 and his teammate Conner Doering won the 200 IM in 2.12.06. David Fenderson from Campbell County clocked in at 53.74 to win the 100 free with his teammate CJ Gaskins taking the 500 free in 5.26.57. Sheridan had a couple of winners in this meet as Ben Forsythe went 1.02.56 to win the 100 backstroke and Coleman Hanchett took the 100 breaststroke in 108.52.
2022 Casper Christmas Kids Photo Contest Winner
We asked you to send us your photos, you voted for your favorite, now it is time to crown the winner of the 2022 'Christmas Kids' Photo Contest. Congratulations to Braylee Murray!. Braylee's photo received the most votes and now the family will be receiving a $500 gift card! Thanks...
Post Register
Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit make two arrests in eastern Idaho
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — According to a recent release from the Caldwell Police Department, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit made two arrests last week in eastern Idaho. On Dec. 13, investigators arrested an Idaho Falls man for alleged...
Casper Vice-Mayor Bruce Knell Confronted on Alleged Slanderous Comments
Casper Vice-Mayor Bruce Knell was the subject of the first 20 minutes of the December 20, 2022 Casper City Council meeting, due to comments he's made regarding a story from K2 Radio News which alleged that Knell threatened to kill his ex-wife. The story, written by K2 Radio News Reporter...
KTVB
Two earthquakes rattle Idaho's West-Central mountains
SMITHS FERRY, Idaho — Two relatively minor earthquakes shook parts of Gem and Valley counties Sunday evening. The U.S. Geological Survey detected one quake at 6:22 p.m. MST about 5.6 miles west-southwest of Smiths Ferry, with a magnitude of 2.9. The USGS reports a depth of about 9 miles.
Double-Digit Sub Zero Temperatures Expected To Blast SE Wyoming
While the main weather concern for the next couple of days in southeast Wyoming will be strong winds, bitterly cold temperatures in the -16 degree range and even colder wind chills are expected in southeast Wyoming towards mid-week. That's according to the National Weather Service. . The agency posted this...
