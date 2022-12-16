ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

GF Business News: New retail…Marvin & liquor licenses

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign that the labor market remains strong even as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in an effort to cool the economy and slow inflation. Applications for jobless claims fell to 211,000 for the week ending Dec. 10, down by 20,000 from the previous week’s 231,000.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Farmer's Union goes whole hog on Great Plains Food Bank

JAMESTOWN, ND (KXNET) — During the holidays, many of those in need won’t be able to afford a proper holiday dinner for their loved ones and may turn to food banks to get the supplies that they need to feed their families. Thankfully, a generous whole-hog donation from the North Dakota Farmer’s Union (NDFU) will […]
FARGO, ND
ND finishes Missouri River minerals adjustment

State officials announced completion Monday of a mineral ownership dispute that pays $130 million to private mineral owners and oil and gas operators. North Dakota’s five-member, governor-led Land Board said the completion of the Missouri River acreage adjustment was finished 11 months ahead of schedule. The 2017 Legislature commissioned a survey to determine the ordinary high water mark on the river west of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. The legislation also required the Land Board to work with oil and gas operators to adjust state leases and related revenues to reflect the new acreage ownership determined by the survey.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota sells $19.2M office building, consolidating locations

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota plans to sell a 156,000-square-foot building housing subsidiary Noridian Healthcare Solutions, The Forum reported Dec. 16. The building in Fargo, N.D., has been listed for sale at $19.2 million, the newspaper reported. Between 200 and 300 employees at the Noridian Healthcare office will relocate to Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota's headquarters in Fargo.
FARGO, ND
NDDOT announces Name-a-Plow contest winners

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) today announced winners of the second annual NDDOT Name-A-Plow Contest. A total of 890 snowplow names were submitted from across North Dakota through the duration of the contest which ran Nov. 3-27. Winners have been notified and will have the opportunity to meet...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Natural gas pipeline to RRV stalled

Another deadline has passed – and no companies have submitted proposals for a natural gas pipeline to bring gas from the Bakken to eastern North Dakota. The Legislature set aside $150 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for help in building such a pipeline. State Pipeline Authority Director...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
In Case You Missed It: 12/12-12/18 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The closer we get to the holidays, the more stories seem to spring up — both hopeful and heartbreaking. And just because there’s a snowstorm doesn’t mean that this trend dies down. The week was full of events in and around North Dakota, even after the storm came to town. Here […]
BISMARCK, ND
Dangerous Cold: Snow & Blowing Snow Likely

A Wind chill Warning has been issued for the area until 3:00 AM Wednesday here in the Fargo area, while areas around Jamestown and westward will remain in the warning through most of the week. A winter weather advisory then goes into effect for portions of the southern valley and Minnesota from 3:00 AM Wednesday until 6:00 AM Thursday. Although that will likely be extended through Thursday and Friday and potentially even need to be upgraded to a Blizzard warning Friday as ground blizzard-like to ground blizzard conditions will become more likely, along with very cold temperatures.
FARGO, ND
A Blizzard Warning Has Been Issued For Parts Of North Dakota

The National Weather Service in Bismarck has just issued a Blizzard Warning for parts of southwest North Dakota from now until 5 am Mountain time Friday, December 23rd. This includes the counties of Stark, Slope, Hettinger, Grant, Bowman, Adams, and Sioux in North Dakota. Cities in the impacted area include Elgin, Carson, New Leipzig, Dickinson, Marmarth, Mott, Regent, Hettinger, Selfridge, and Solen.
BISMARCK, ND
North Dakota/Canada border getting ready for holiday season

ANTLER, ND (KXNET) — According to Canadian Border Agents, a lot more Canadians drove across the border than Americans this weekend after the winter storm, but all that may change this holiday week. The road leading up to the Antler, ND border crossing was plowed and clear, especially leading up to Canada.The border near Antler […]
ANTLER, ND
ND's Anti-Corporate Farming Law faces new fight over ownership rules

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum wants amendments to North Dakota’s Anti-Corporate Farming Law, arguing that certain rules make it harder to boost livestock production, but advocates for smaller producers worry about potential ripple effects. The state law in question, in place for 90 years, doesn’t allow corporations...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Board of Medicine formally disciplined five licensed doctors in 2022. The sanctions resulted in three physicians losing their credentials to practice in the state. The board’s executive director, Sandra DePountis, says the board disciplined fewer doctors than in the past two years.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

