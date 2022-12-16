ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

NBC12

RPD officer resigns ahead of guilty plea

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond police officer has resigned after assaulting a Chesterfield Sheriff’s deputy in July. According to court records, Shwarlyn Arriola pleaded guilty to assaulting an off-duty deputy at the Cultural Center of India where a teenager was shot to death during a birthday party. A...
RICHMOND, VA
nkccnews.com

Richmond man eluding New Kent police receives year in jail

A Richmond man will spend a year in jail after pleading guilty to felony eluding in New Kent. Donald Darrell Roberts, 42, admitted to the offense following Monday afternoon proceedings in New Kent Circuit Court. In a summary of evidence, on Mar. 6, New Kent police were notified about a...
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Thousands stolen from James City County business

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Several thousand dollars of money and two shower kits valued at more than $600 were stolen from a James City County business last week, James City County Police said. Police are investigating what it said was a burglary to AP Homes Dec. 12...
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

39-year-old man shot and killed in Henrico

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in the 2700 block of Byron Street in Henrico County, and Henrico Police arrested and charged a 29-year-old woman with second-degree murder. Jamey Ramon Kidd was shot shortly after 1 a.m., and when Henrico Police responded, they found him suffering from his...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Man dies in Louisa following officer-involved shooting

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a man was fatally shot following a police pursuit in Louisa County. On Monday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m. Louisa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Thacker Road in Mineral in an effort to serve a felony warrant to 35-year-old Michael Cline.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
WRIC TV

