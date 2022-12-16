Read full article on original website
Related
NBC12
RPD officer resigns ahead of guilty plea
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond police officer has resigned after assaulting a Chesterfield Sheriff’s deputy in July. According to court records, Shwarlyn Arriola pleaded guilty to assaulting an off-duty deputy at the Cultural Center of India where a teenager was shot to death during a birthday party. A...
nkccnews.com
Richmond man eluding New Kent police receives year in jail
A Richmond man will spend a year in jail after pleading guilty to felony eluding in New Kent. Donald Darrell Roberts, 42, admitted to the offense following Monday afternoon proceedings in New Kent Circuit Court. In a summary of evidence, on Mar. 6, New Kent police were notified about a...
Man convicted of killing special agent in Richmond gets 15 more years for violent crimes in jail
Travis Ball, a man convicted of killing Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter in May 2017, was sentenced to an additional 15 years for two gang-related activities in jail.
Louisa deputies who fired deadly shots were serving arrest warrant, attempt to locate for Orange County
Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Louisa County that left one man dead on Monday.
Former Richmond police officer convicted after reported assault on Chesterfield deputy
A former Richmond Police officer has been convicted after reportedly assaulting a Chesterfield County Sheriff's deputy in July.
NBC12
Richmond Sheriff speaks on inmate deaths, staffing issues and polygraph tests
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A week after the third death of an inmate inside the Richmond City Jail this year, Sheriff Antionette Irving speaks on issues her staff is facing and concerns from city residents. According to Sheriff Irving, the investigation into the death from last week is still pending,...
Woman charged with murder after Henrico man killed
A 29-year-old woman has been charged with second degree murder in connection to the death of a 39-year-old man early Tuesday morning in Henrico's East End.
Man killed on Byron Street in Henrico, suspect arrested
According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers responded to the 2700 block of Byron Street at around 1:12 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for a report of shooting.
Man Arrested In Connection to Deadly Fire
Man Arrested In Connection to Deadly Fire
WAVY News 10
Police: Thousands stolen from James City County business
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Several thousand dollars of money and two shower kits valued at more than $600 were stolen from a James City County business last week, James City County Police said. Police are investigating what it said was a burglary to AP Homes Dec. 12...
NBC12
Henrico man charged with second-degree murder in connection to house fire, killing 2
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police and Fire are continuing their investigation into a house fire that left two people dead last week. On Dec. 15, just before 2:30 a.m., crews responded to a home on the 1800 block of Elkridge Lane - located off Mechanicsville Turnpike, for a reported fire.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for package theft suspect
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating a package theft suspect.
39-year-old man shot and killed in Henrico
A 39-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in the 2700 block of Byron Street in Henrico County, and Henrico Police arrested and charged a 29-year-old woman with second-degree murder. Jamey Ramon Kidd was shot shortly after 1 a.m., and when Henrico Police responded, they found him suffering from his...
Lt. Caron Nazario, Windsor police officers meet with judge before traffic stop trial
RICHMOND, Va. — A pending federal lawsuit against two Windsor police officers is getting closer to a jury trial. On Tuesday, the attorneys for Lt. Caron Nazario, former officer Joe Gutierrez and Officer Daniel Crocker met with a judge for a final hearing before the hearings begin on January 9.
NBC12
Man dies in Louisa following officer-involved shooting
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a man was fatally shot following a police pursuit in Louisa County. On Monday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m. Louisa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Thacker Road in Mineral in an effort to serve a felony warrant to 35-year-old Michael Cline.
Police: Patrol car shot at, suspect identified in South Richmond crash
The Richmond Police Department has reportedly identified a suspect after an officer's patrol vehicle was shot at and damaged in South Richmond.
Resident charged after Henrico house fire that left two dead
One of the four residents who was living inside a home on Elkridge Lane when it caught fire last Thursday morning has been charged with second degree murder, according to Henrico investigators.
Louisa County deputies fatally shoot suspect, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is currently investigating an incident in which deputies with the Louisa County Sheriff's Office shot a suspect who allegedly ran toward them with a weapon.
WRIC TV
Man shot on Byron Street in Henrico
(HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- A man is hurt after a shooting in Henrico early Tuesday morning. According to the Henrico Police Department, officers responded to the 2700 block of Byron Street near Ammons Avenue at 1:12 a.m. for a report of a shooting. They found a man hurt on the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
‘We have a right to polygraph’: Richmond Sheriff speaks out as criticisms mount over jail conditions
8news first reported on polygraph tests within Richmond's jail last Tuesday after receiving several complaints from sheriff's deputies. Now, the leader of the jail, Sheriff Antionette Irving, is justifying her decision to force staff members to take them.
Comments / 4