Read full article on original website
Related
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Bay News 9
Metropolitan Ministries in need of donations, Biden and Zelenskyy meet at White House and Rays release spring training game schedule
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Thursday will feature off and on showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. Some could come down heavy at times. Rainfall will vary significantly across the area...
Bay News 9
Biden: US support for Ukraine will last 'as long as it takes,' Putin has 'no intention of stopping this cruel war'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden: US support for Ukraine will last 'as long as it takes,' Putin has 'no intention of stopping this cruel war.'. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Bay News 9
Zelenskyy, in Oval Office, thanks Biden, Congress and the 'ordinary people' of America for their support of Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — Zelenskyy, in Oval Office, thanks Biden, Congress and the 'ordinary people' of America for their support of Ukraine. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Bay News 9
Jan. 6 panel urges ethics review for McCarthy, GOP lawmakers
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and three other GOP lawmakers should face ethics investigations for their refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas, the House Jan. 6 committee said Monday in the culmination of a monthslong standoff over their testimony. The committee had issued subpoenas in May for...
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims
Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Incoming Rep. George Santos, Who Flipped a House Seat Red, Made Unsubstantiated Claims About His Past: Report
Republican George Santos has previously made a number of claims — including about his education, previous employment and financial history — that The New York Times was unable to verify The education, financial history and backstory of incoming Republican Rep. George Santos is being called into question after The New York Times published a story Monday revealing that much of the soon-to-be-lawmaker's background is mired in mystery. The Times reports that the New York representative-elect, who flipped a Long Island seat red after winning his congressional race in November, built his campaign...
Bay News 9
Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on insurrection
WASHINGTON (AP) — An 800-page report set to be released Thursday by House investigators will conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol with false claims of widespread voter fraud. The resulting Jan....
Bay News 9
Ukraine's Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC on Wednesday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday, according to three AP sources, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia's invasion began in February. Two congressional sources and one person familiar with the matter confirmed plans for the visit. They...
Bay News 9
Zelenskyy to address Congress, feral hogs become nuisance and Sanford airport connector pushback
Good evening, Central Florida. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know, plus your weather outlook. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures in the 60s. We'll warm briefly tomorrow thanks to southwest winds in advance of the approaching arctic cold front.
Bay News 9
Jeffries: N.Y. Rep.-elect Santos 'appears to be a complete and utter fraud'
Calls for Rep.-elect George Santos to respond to allegations raised in a New York Times report this week – which called into question numerous aspects of the Republican’s resume – have continued to grow louder. What You Need To Know. At a press conference on Wednesday, Rep....
Bay News 9
Cities prepare for surge of migrants with Title 42 set to end
With Trump-era COVID restrictions on migrants crossing the border set to expire this week, a number of cities across the country are bracing for a surge of individuals entering the country through Mexico. The rule, known as Title 42, allows federal officials to prevent asylum seekers from entering the country...
Bay News 9
EXPLAINER: How do parties and states set presidential votes?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Even before President Joe Biden told Democrats his preference for reordering the presidential primary calendar, states began balking. Officials in Iowa, the leadoff voting state for 40 years, noted a state law mandating that its caucuses take place at least eight days before any other nominating contest. In New Hampshire, the site of the first-in-the-nation primary for more than a century, a state law requires that its presidential primary be held first by at least a week.
Bay News 9
State AGs ask DOT to strengthen actions on flight disruptions, refunds
A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Monday penned a letter to the Department of Transportation requesting it take stronger action to prevent flight cancellations and help customers receive compensation should their travel be disrupted. The department in August proposed a rule that would require airlines to give refunds...
Bay News 9
Amid increased demand, HHS makes Tamiflu available via strategic stockpile
The Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday announced that it was making additional supply of Tamiflu — an over-the-counter medication used to treat and prevent the flu — available via the country’s Strategic National Stockpile. The move comes amid increased demand for the medication thanks...
Comments / 0