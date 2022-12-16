Thanks to Samantha for sending: “A crazy twofer today! First a huge hawk down on the National Mall that was out hunting, and a white squirrel hiding from it!”. If you spot a hawk, any interesting wildlife or celebrity skateboarder Tony Hawk, and get a good photo please send in an email where you spotted them to [email protected]. Thanks! Hawks around Town is made possible by a generous grant from the Ben and Sylvia Gardner foundation.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 10 HOURS AGO