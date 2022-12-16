Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Visit Washington D.C. to address Congress, meet BidenReynold AquinoWashington, DC
NASA's Artemis Crew III Visits Local DC Elementary SchoolMatthew KoehlerWashington, DC
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Related
popville.com
Bandier pop up in Georgetown
Thanks to Mia for sending: “Female athletic clothing company Bandier popping up in Georgetown. Opened last Saturday.”
popville.com
Real Estate Fresh Finds: December 21
Real Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by RLAH Real Estate. Featured Property of the Week: 4009 20th Street NE. “As you take your first steps into this freshly painted home you are greeted with plenty of natural light streaming...
popville.com
“Our DC location, with a Thai restaurant, British pub and event space” Thaiverse and Step-Childe Harold Coming very soon!!
Back in July we learned that Thaiverse DC was coming to the former Darlington House (Childe Harold) space in Dupont. New signs are up and some interesting info:. from their website, “Our DC location, with a Thai restaurant, British pub and event space. Thaiverse. Authentic southern style Thai food,...
popville.com
TJ Maxx already closed Friendship Heights
Thanks to readers for reporting over the weekend: “TJ Maxx in Friendship Heights today only to find that yesterday they closed permanently. I think Mazza Gallerie is now completely empty.”. 5300 Wisconsin Ave, NW. They were originally slated to close December 24th. Some readers have heard that TJ Maxx...
popville.com
Missed Connection – Walters in Navy Yard
Ed. Note: If this was you, please email [email protected] so I can put you in touch with OP. Might be a long shot but I kept making eye contact with this guy across the bar at Walters in Navy Yard (Friday night.) He was extremely cute and I’m not...
popville.com
Yesterday in Driving Dangerously
A reader reported Sunday around 12:30pm: “Was walking back from Seylou and saw a car crash on the corner of 11th and Nst NW. car was empty and was hearing talk that it was a stolen car and the suspects just fled. Right as we passed it the DC Police chopper started doing search rings around the area and more cop cars showed up.”
popville.com
“Twofer: Hawks around Town and Friends of the White Whale Society”
Thanks to Samantha for sending: “A crazy twofer today! First a huge hawk down on the National Mall that was out hunting, and a white squirrel hiding from it!”. If you spot a hawk, any interesting wildlife or celebrity skateboarder Tony Hawk, and get a good photo please send in an email where you spotted them to [email protected]. Thanks! Hawks around Town is made possible by a generous grant from the Ben and Sylvia Gardner foundation.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 27: Stoney Creek in Pasadena and Manor Hill in Ellicott City
The 27th day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland took us to Anne Arundel County and waterfront hospitality at Stoney Creek Inn and a cold beer at Manor Hill before seeing Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
popville.com
Random Reader Rant and/or Revel
You can talk about whatever is on your mind – quality of life issues, a beautiful tree you spotted, scuttlebutt, or any random questions/thoughts you may have. But please no personal attacks and no need to correct people’s grammar. This is a place to vent and/or celebrate things about daily life in D.C.
orangeandbluepress.com
$1,000 Direct Christmas Bonus Check Will Be Given on Friday
$1,000 Direct Christmas Bonus Check Will Be Given On Friday. Maryland School District employees start the weekend with a $1,000 monetary worth of their bonus payment. Employees of Anne Arundel Country Public Schools received their bonus this week and were fully supported by the Board of Education. By Dec. 16, according to the school’s system.
southbmore.com
165-Unit Apartment Building Planned for Shofer’s Warehouse in Otterbein
Baltimore-based Workshop Development is planning a six-story apartment building at 810 Leadenhall St. in Otterbein/Sharp-Leadenhall. The development would replace the two-story, 81,390 sq. ft. former Shofer’s Furniture warehouse which also currently includes tenants Protean Books & Records and Apple TV’s Lady in the Lake. The property at 810...
Boy, man shot in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of shooting in Northeast Tuesday afternoon that left a boy and a man hurt. MPD tweeted that the shooting took place in the 6100 block of Clay St. NE between 61st and 62nd streets NE. Because of the shooting and […]
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
DC winery and concert venue closing due to crime: 'Too unsafe for our staff'
A popular winery and live entertainment venue in Washington, D.C., is being forced to close due to rising crime that has made it 'unsafe' for its staff and customers.
Multiple people shot with "Orbeez gel blaster" at Glen Burnie shopping center
A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting multiple people at a Glen Burnie shopping center with an "Orbeez Gel Blaster" Monday afternoon.
One Killed In Shooting Near Community College In Maryland
The victim of a shooting in Largo has died after being allegedly shot in the face, authorities say.Prince George's County police are investigating the shooting that they say occurred in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo around 11 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19.Once on the scene, police located an…
popville.com
“Seen in the best Peruvian chicken joint in all the land”
Thanks to Melissa for sending from Huacatay Chicken. Huacatay, Peruvian style chicken, opened in Edgewood back in 2016. 2314 4th Street, NE (just off Rhode Island Ave) Located at 2314 4th St NE. Washington, DC. We offer a wide array of fresh food – huacatay salad, machu picchu salad, huacatay burger, 6″ huacatay sandwich, lomo saltado, palta rellena, ceviche, and whole chicken with 6 sauces. We use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Try our delicious food today!”
Thieves steal more than $40,000 worth of sneakers from Loudon County store
Dana Green still has footwear to sell at ReStock Sneakers, just not as much as she used to have in her store.
School bus involved in crash on Rt. 140 in Westminster
A Carroll County school bus was involved in a crash this afternoon on Route 140 in Westminster, just down the street from the school.
fox5dc.com
1 dead in early morning shooting in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers were called to the 6400 block of Old Branch Avenue in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. for a report of gunshots outside the Hangar Club. When they arrived, they found...
Comments / 1