Washington, DC

popville.com

Real Estate Fresh Finds: December 21

Real Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by RLAH Real Estate. Featured Property of the Week: 4009 20th Street NE. “As you take your first steps into this freshly painted home you are greeted with plenty of natural light streaming...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

TJ Maxx already closed Friendship Heights

Thanks to readers for reporting over the weekend: “TJ Maxx in Friendship Heights today only to find that yesterday they closed permanently. I think Mazza Gallerie is now completely empty.”. 5300 Wisconsin Ave, NW. They were originally slated to close December 24th. Some readers have heard that TJ Maxx...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Missed Connection – Walters in Navy Yard

Ed. Note: If this was you, please email [email protected] so I can put you in touch with OP. Might be a long shot but I kept making eye contact with this guy across the bar at Walters in Navy Yard (Friday night.) He was extremely cute and I’m not...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Yesterday in Driving Dangerously

A reader reported Sunday around 12:30pm: “Was walking back from Seylou and saw a car crash on the corner of 11th and Nst NW. car was empty and was hearing talk that it was a stolen car and the suspects just fled. Right as we passed it the DC Police chopper started doing search rings around the area and more cop cars showed up.”
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“Twofer: Hawks around Town and Friends of the White Whale Society”

Thanks to Samantha for sending: “A crazy twofer today! First a huge hawk down on the National Mall that was out hunting, and a white squirrel hiding from it!”. If you spot a hawk, any interesting wildlife or celebrity skateboarder Tony Hawk, and get a good photo please send in an email where you spotted them to [email protected]. Thanks! Hawks around Town is made possible by a generous grant from the Ben and Sylvia Gardner foundation.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Random Reader Rant and/or Revel

You can talk about whatever is on your mind – quality of life issues, a beautiful tree you spotted, scuttlebutt, or any random questions/thoughts you may have. But please no personal attacks and no need to correct people’s grammar. This is a place to vent and/or celebrate things about daily life in D.C.
orangeandbluepress.com

$1,000 Direct Christmas Bonus Check Will Be Given on Friday

$1,000 Direct Christmas Bonus Check Will Be Given On Friday. Maryland School District employees start the weekend with a $1,000 monetary worth of their bonus payment. Employees of Anne Arundel Country Public Schools received their bonus this week and were fully supported by the Board of Education. By Dec. 16, according to the school’s system.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
southbmore.com

165-Unit Apartment Building Planned for Shofer’s Warehouse in Otterbein

Baltimore-based Workshop Development is planning a six-story apartment building at 810 Leadenhall St. in Otterbein/Sharp-Leadenhall. The development would replace the two-story, 81,390 sq. ft. former Shofer’s Furniture warehouse which also currently includes tenants Protean Books & Records and Apple TV’s Lady in the Lake. The property at 810...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Boy, man shot in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of shooting in Northeast Tuesday afternoon that left a boy and a man hurt. MPD tweeted that the shooting took place in the 6100 block of Clay St. NE between 61st and 62nd streets NE. Because of the shooting and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

One Killed In Shooting Near Community College In Maryland

The victim of a shooting in Largo has died after being allegedly shot in the face, authorities say.Prince George's County police are investigating the shooting that they say occurred in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo around 11 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19.Once on the scene, police located an…
LARGO, MD
popville.com

“Seen in the best Peruvian chicken joint in all the land”

Thanks to Melissa for sending from Huacatay Chicken. Huacatay, Peruvian style chicken, opened in Edgewood back in 2016. 2314 4th Street, NE (just off Rhode Island Ave) Located at 2314 4th St NE. Washington, DC. We offer a wide array of fresh food – huacatay salad, machu picchu salad, huacatay burger, 6″ huacatay sandwich, lomo saltado, palta rellena, ceviche, and whole chicken with 6 sauces. We use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Try our delicious food today!”
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

1 dead in early morning shooting in Temple Hills

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers were called to the 6400 block of Old Branch Avenue in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. for a report of gunshots outside the Hangar Club. When they arrived, they found...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

