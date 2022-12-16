ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About Odell Beckham On Friday

By Cameron Flynn
 5 days ago

Discussions over Odell Beckham Jr.'s return to football have dwindled in recent days after the receiver appeared on "The Shop" last Thursday and strongly campaigned against a return during the regular season.

New comments today from Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones , however, might just get the OBJ rumors flowing again.

According to Ari Meirov, Jones told Jarrett Bell of USA Today that "Odell's going to join us" and further, he's "hopeful we can get into some important games and have some Deion Sanders-type results."

What does the NFL world think about Jones' statement this Friday? Let's find out by taking a look at some of the most noteworthy reactions to the latest Odell Beckham Jr. news.

Apparently fed up with the drawn out Beckham saga, Cowboys' fan Bodi Potter simply said, "Shut up Jerry, just tell me when his jersey is available in the pro shop."

Others, however, were quick to point out Jones' comment about their "goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two."

"'A playoff game or two' way to aim for the stars Jerry," Mike Smith tweeted Friday.

Sharing Smith's sentiment, twitter user Matthew McCabe said "Even Jerry Jones knows the cowboys only have a game or two of playoffs in them."

Additionally, it seems as if the Beckham-to-Deion Sanders comparison Jones made didn't quite sit well with the NFL world.

"'Deion Sanders-type results' LMAO be real w yourself old man," a 49ers' fan account tweeted .

"Deion sanders type plays oh lord expectations are high for someone who hasn’t had one snap all season," an Eagles fan replied.

The Cowboys, 10-3, will travel to Jacksonville in Week 15 to take on the Jaguars.

