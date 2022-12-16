ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts vs. Vikings: Staff preview and predictions

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North division title with a win against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday afternoon.

The Vikings have struggled in recent meetings against the Colts, having lost the last six games. Their last win was in 1997 when Jim Harbaugh started at quarterback for the Colts. The game will also be the 1,000th game in franchise history

After a 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions this past Sunday, the Vikings look to bounce back on Saturday and the Colts provide a nice get-right game for Kevin O’Connell’s team.

Our staff teamed up with Colts Wire’s Kevin Hickey to predict and preview the game.

Dec 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) and linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-3

This team needs this win in a bad way.

After the Vikings lost their first two games, they came back with wins at home against the Detroit Lions 28-24 and the New England Patriots 33-26. With the Colts coming to town, they are poised to have one of their better matchups of the year. The Colts offense is riding the struggle bus with Matt Ryan at the helm and Justin Jefferson could easily have a field day with two cornerbacks out for the Colts. Expect a bounce-back game from both units and the Vikings’ first double-digit win on the season.

Prediction: Vikings 31, Colts 14

Judd Zulgad-Vikings Wire Columnist

Dec 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is unable to make a catch in front of Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-3

A game with the Colts is just what the doctor ordered for the Vikings’ struggling defense after Sunday’s loss in Detroit. The Vikings rebound against Indianapolis’ scoring-challenged offense and clinch the NFC North.

Prediction: Vikings 24, Colts 10

Dec 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) reacts after a turnover during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

While this game may be closer than the records of either team would suggest, it’s difficult to see the Colts being able to keep up offensively. Down two starting corners, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen should have field days against a banged-up secondary. Even with Stephon Gilmore playing at an extremely high level, Kirk Cousins shouldn’t have too many issues getting into a rhythm. As is the case every week with the Colts, it will come down to their offense. They’ve managed to score over 20 points just once in their last seven games and have surpassed that mark just twice all season. In the end, the Vikings’ offense will prove to be too much for the Colts to handle even if the defense keeps them in the game for the majority of the contest.

Prediction: Vikings 24, Colts 17

Matt Anderson-Vikings Wire Contributor

Record: 0-0

The Vikings are coming off a game in which Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson tried their hardest to will this team to a victory, but the defense, which has been a topic of conversation all season, let Jared Goff rip them apart and gave the Vikings just their third loss of the season.

Now the Vikings head home, where they have a 6-1 record this season, to play the Indianapolis Colts. Although it’s his first season, Kevin O’Connell has never lost back-to-back games, and this matchup should be no different. The defense was called out this week, so the hope is they can rebound versus the Colts. They have one of the league’s worst offenses led by quarterback Matt Ryan who has a league-leading 13 interceptions this season.

If the Vikings are able to contain RB Jonathan Taylor and get in front early, it should allow for plenty of opportunities for the defense to create pressure and force turnovers.

Prediction: Vikings 30, Colts 21

