Kentucky State

Kentucky Democrat Buddy Wheatley announces secretary of state run

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Democratic state Rep. Buddy Wheatley has announced a campaign for secretary of state next year. According to a news release, Wheatley revealed his candidacy Tuesday in his hometown at the Covington Firefighters Union Hall. The Republican incumbent, Michael Adams, has already announced he will...
Kentucky GOP Rep. Savannah Maddox drops out of 2023 governor’s race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky state Rep. Savannah Maddox has dropped out of a crowded primary field of Republicans hoping to topple Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. In a news release, Maddox said it became clear she would not have the resources needed to succeed despite extensive fundraising efforts. Maddox...
Beshear announces plan for rebuilding in Eastern Ky., starting with ‘Olive Branch’ community

HINDMAN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear was in Hindman Tuesday to announce plans for rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky following devastating and deadly July flooding. Beshear said the initial building site is located in Talcum, in Knott County near the Perry County line, and will be named the Olive Branch Community. The state secured 75 acres and can expand that to 300 acres, for a place to rebuild and “grow for the future and attract new businesses.” It’s the first of multiple sites being considered for rebuilding projects, some of which are located in Breathitt, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties.
Beshear issues State of Emergency for incoming winter storm

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear at a press conference Wednesday declared a State of Emergency in Kentucky ahead of the winter storm. Beshear updated Kentuckians on the latest from the National Weather Service, how the state is preparing and also signed a price gouging order on items like snow shovels and salt used to prepare for these incoming winter conditions.
Tips to prevent frozen pipes this winter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ahead of this week’s expected winter weather, Kentucky American Water is reminding homeowners of some simple tips to help prevent their homes’ water pipes from freezing. Below is Kentucky American Water’s advice:. Disconnect garden hoses from your home. If you have an...
LEXINGTON, KY

