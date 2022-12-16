HINDMAN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear was in Hindman Tuesday to announce plans for rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky following devastating and deadly July flooding. Beshear said the initial building site is located in Talcum, in Knott County near the Perry County line, and will be named the Olive Branch Community. The state secured 75 acres and can expand that to 300 acres, for a place to rebuild and “grow for the future and attract new businesses.” It’s the first of multiple sites being considered for rebuilding projects, some of which are located in Breathitt, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO