Read full article on original website
Related
WTVQ
Kentucky Democrat Buddy Wheatley announces secretary of state run
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Democratic state Rep. Buddy Wheatley has announced a campaign for secretary of state next year. According to a news release, Wheatley revealed his candidacy Tuesday in his hometown at the Covington Firefighters Union Hall. The Republican incumbent, Michael Adams, has already announced he will...
WTVQ
Kentucky GOP Rep. Savannah Maddox drops out of 2023 governor’s race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky state Rep. Savannah Maddox has dropped out of a crowded primary field of Republicans hoping to topple Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. In a news release, Maddox said it became clear she would not have the resources needed to succeed despite extensive fundraising efforts. Maddox...
WTVQ
‘A lack of acceptance took a toll’: Kentucky senator confirms son’s death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky state senator says her transgender son, a trans rights advocate on whom “a lack of acceptance took a toll,” has died by suicide. He was 24. Democratic Sen. Karen Berg said her son Henry Berg-Brousseau “long struggled with mental illness, not...
WTVQ
Beshear announces plan for rebuilding in Eastern Ky., starting with ‘Olive Branch’ community
HINDMAN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear was in Hindman Tuesday to announce plans for rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky following devastating and deadly July flooding. Beshear said the initial building site is located in Talcum, in Knott County near the Perry County line, and will be named the Olive Branch Community. The state secured 75 acres and can expand that to 300 acres, for a place to rebuild and “grow for the future and attract new businesses.” It’s the first of multiple sites being considered for rebuilding projects, some of which are located in Breathitt, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties.
WTVQ
Beshear issues State of Emergency for incoming winter storm
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear at a press conference Wednesday declared a State of Emergency in Kentucky ahead of the winter storm. Beshear updated Kentuckians on the latest from the National Weather Service, how the state is preparing and also signed a price gouging order on items like snow shovels and salt used to prepare for these incoming winter conditions.
WTVQ
‘Mad cow ‘ blood donor ban lifted by FDA, Kentucky Blood Center follows suit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Blood Center has reinstated eligibility for donors who were previously deferred from blood donation due to travel or residence in the United Kingdom, France or Ireland after new guidance from the FDA. The deferral was related to a “theoretical risk” of transmitting mad...
WTVQ
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife wants your real Christmas trees
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Not sure where to take your real Christmas tree once the holiday season is over? The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking for them to help improve the state’s fisheries. From Dec. 26 to Jan. 15, 2023, Fish and Wildlife is accepting...
WTVQ
Winter officially arrived Wednesday and Mother Nature will follow suit soon.
It was a nice Wednesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky as we closed out the fall season with afternoon highs into the upper 40s and low 50s. Winter officially arrived at 4:47pm Eastern time and while it will remain “mild” for the first full day of winter Thursday, the much advertised Arctic blast is looming.
WTVQ
Tips to prevent frozen pipes this winter
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ahead of this week’s expected winter weather, Kentucky American Water is reminding homeowners of some simple tips to help prevent their homes’ water pipes from freezing. Below is Kentucky American Water’s advice:. Disconnect garden hoses from your home. If you have an...
WTVQ
Powerful winter storm to bring frigid temperatures to central and eastern Kentucky for Christmas weekend
Quiet weather continues for Tuesday and Wednesday but all eyes are on the end of the week. A powerful winter storm will be making a cross country trek in the days leading up to Christmas. Our local impacts begin on Thursday with rain and end with bitter cold temperatures that will linger through Christmas Day.
Comments / 1