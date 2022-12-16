Read full article on original website
Miami-Dade expands rent relief program
With rent in Miami spiking more than 60% above December 2020 rates, renters have no choice but to rely on assistance programs to keep a roof over their heads. Last week, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced an expansion of the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to now allow residents earning up to 140% of the county’s area median income (AMI) to qualify for assistance.
First phase of Brownsville housing complex completed
Miami-Dade County, together with Related Urban Development Group (RUDG), the affordable and mixed-income arm of Related Group, have completed the first phase of development at Lincoln Gardens, a three-phase affordable housing community in Miami’s Brownsville neighborhood. This initial phase includes 134 apartments; once fully complete, the new Lincoln Gardens...
Miami makes Top 5 list of cities expected to have the highest rents in 2023
According to online realtor Zumper, Miami is expected to be in the top 5 most expensive cities to rent in in 2023.
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Florida HOA Tells Owner Rivian R1T Can’t Be Parked Outside
A Floridian homeowners association doesn’t want one of its members to park their new all-electric Rivain R1T outside. The rule dates back to the 1980s and has the truck owner digging in for a battle. Precedent indicates that the Rivian might end up getting to stay on the street and the HOA might be in for a surprise.
The multiple impacts of the FTX bankruptcy on Miami
The cryptocurrency company FTX was in the middle of moving its U.S. headquarters from Chicago to Miami when it collapsed last month. But the arena where the Miami Heat plays still bears the name of FTX. That was part of a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship deal for the arena. Bloomberg...
Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut
A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
Hyatt Place Miami Airport East Hotel Sold
MCR has acquired the Hyatt Place Miami Airport East, a six-story, select service hotel with 135 rooms in Miami, Florida. Built in 2015, the hotel was purchased at over a 25% discount to MCR’s estimated replacement cost. This is the company’s ninth hotel in Florida and its first Hyatt hotel.
Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience
5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
This High-Speed Train Is Adding 2 New Stations Connecting South Florida
If you've ever been to Florida, you'll probably have noticed that it's quite difficult to get around if you don't have a car. However, it is getting easier thanks to an expanding train line serving five major cities starting this week. Brightline is an eco-friendly, inter-city, high-speed rail line that...
First Haitian American asst. chief of schools' police recognized
Cherise Giordani Gause is recognized as the first Haitian American woman to be Assistant Chief of the Miami Police Department by the Miami-Dade County Public School Board. Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall did not want 2022 to end without giving Gause her moment and expressing her immense joy in honoring Gause for her leadership.
Plans for a 12-story hotel on Watson Island could be approved this week
In 2020, City of Miami voters approved expansion plans at Jungle Island and now, owners of the waterfront theme park are proposing a new themed 300-room hotel, attractions and retail complex be built on the property located at 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail. The Watson Island project will incorporate green design...
Several South Florida mayors to address antisemitism in our area
MIAMI - This week, Jewish families will light their menorahs to symbolize an eternal flame that radiates across the world. But lately, antisemitism has attempted to dim the light of the Jewish community. "You feel sad that in today's day, 2022, you can still find people that are so ignorant, so hateful, that want to cause pain. You would expect by now in our country this shouldn't be going on," said Rabbi Yossi Harlig with Chabad of Kendall/Pinecrest.Weston was recently hit with a slew of antisemitic messages, including racial slurs and swastikas. Rabbi Harlig tells us the uptick in antisemitic...
MDPD sergeant who was stuck in Peru as protests intensified returns home; MDFR captain expected to arrive at Miami-International Airport
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police officer who was stuck in Peru after protests broke out in the country is now back home. A first responder is also expected to make it home. Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Jessenia Munoz arrived home much sooner than see expected, Monday...
Man kills fish after pouring bleach in South Florida mall's koi pond
A man was arrested on animal cruelty charges after he was caught pouring bleach, alcohol and soap into a koi pond at a South Florida mall.
School bookkeeper accused of stealing cash to pay for groceries, cigarettes
A bookkeeper was arrested on accusations she stole thousands of dollars for cigarettes, gas and groceries from a South Florida elementary school.
1 dies during crash in Miami-Dade’s West End
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car crash killed a 21-year-old passenger early Sunday mornig in Miami-Dade County. A passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta died at Southwest 162 Avenue and 72 Street, just outside of the Christina M Eve Elementary School in the West End neighborhood. An Audi Q sports...
High Speed Testing On Treasure Coast & Brightline Reveals New Station Info
A test train running at speeds of up to 79 mph continue running from Fort Pierce to Vero Beach through Saturday. Meanwhile, we now know when the Boca Raton and Aventura train stations are opening.
‘She’s an inspiration.’ Broward woman was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer 5 years ago — and she is still alive
In 2017, Katrena Rockeymore-Selig rushed to Broward Health Imperial Point convinced she was having a heart attack. “I felt so much heaviness in my chest, so much pressure, it was like an elephant was sitting on me,” she recalls. When the emergency room doctor at the Fort Lauderdale hospital took a chest X-ray, he saw fluid in her lungs. A test of the fluid revealed she had late-stage lung ...
Young child hospitalized after being taken out of Miami-Dade pool
MIAMI -- A young toddler was hospitalized after being pulled from a pool Monday afternoon, authorities said.The 3-year-old child was rushed by helicopter for treatment to a local hospital, but information about the victim's condition was not immediately available.Investigators have not said yet if they know how the child ended up in the pool.
