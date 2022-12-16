MIAMI - This week, Jewish families will light their menorahs to symbolize an eternal flame that radiates across the world. But lately, antisemitism has attempted to dim the light of the Jewish community. "You feel sad that in today's day, 2022, you can still find people that are so ignorant, so hateful, that want to cause pain. You would expect by now in our country this shouldn't be going on," said Rabbi Yossi Harlig with Chabad of Kendall/Pinecrest.Weston was recently hit with a slew of antisemitic messages, including racial slurs and swastikas. Rabbi Harlig tells us the uptick in antisemitic...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO