Birmingham, AL

Look: UAB Cheerleader Video Goes Viral During College Bowl Game

By Alek Arend
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WFyyC_0jlBtfzS00

College football bowl season is officially underway.

To kick off the postseason, the UAB Blazers battled the Miami (OH) Redhawks in the Bahamas Bowl on Friday morning.

A special guest was in attendance: Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer. He will become the next head coach at UAB when the game concludes.

Dilfer is already getting acquainted with his new program; he's even getting to know the school's cheerleaders.

In a now-viral video , Dilfer is seen showing a UAB cheerleader his Super Bowl ring before the two pose for a picture.

The UAB cheerleader even got the opportunity to hold Dilfer's Super Bowl ring for the photo. That's pretty cool.

Dilfer is clearly ready to take over at UAB. He'll assume head coaching responsibilities once today's Bahamas Bowl game concludes.

Catch the rest of the game right now on ESPN.

