Look: Brandon Marshall Calls On Jerry Jones To Denounce Little Rock Photo

Former NFL veteran Brandon Marshall joined Kay Adams on the "Up & Adams" show to talk about Odell Beckham Jr.'s future on Friday.

Beckham, a free agent, did not get a contract with the Dallas Cowboys upon his visit with the organization in early December. The receiver met with owner Jerry Jones and underwent a physical. Jones left the weekend worried that Beckham's recovery from a torn left ACL in the Super Bowl has not progressed enough to guarantee he would play before mid-January or the 2023 season.

Even if the physical went well, Marshall's message was loud and clear: Do not sign with the Cowboys*.

*Until Jerry Jones denounces the photo that surfaced of him from 1957.

The photo shows Jones in a crowd of white students attempting to block six Black students from entering the doors of North Little Rock High School on Sept. 9, 1957. The incident happened three years after the Supreme Court ruled unanimously against racial segregation in public schools, while Jones was 14 years old.

"Jerry Jones, you need to show alliance to your players in these situations," Marshall said."



Jones has not commented directly on the photo. He did dance his way around responding to a statement LeBron James made in a press conference about the incident, saying James is " a great ambassador " for the sport of basketball.

"If I'm Odell, you go back to New York," Marshall said. "You go back to where they know you best. You go back and you go be 'the guy.' I never wanted Odell to leave New York."