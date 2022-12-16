Read full article on original website
Peoria man indicted for September murder
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted Tuesday for the death of 24-year-old Jamarion Lee. According to court records, 24-year-old Domincue Linwood has been indicted for first-degree murder after shooting Lee on Sept. 3. Police located Lee with a gunshot wound near the intersection of W. Adrian...
Grand jury charges Peoria man with murder
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who faces charges in four different cases has been indicted by a grand jury in one of those for First-Degree Murder. Domonicue Linwood, 24, was given the charge by the grand jury Tuesday. Linwood allegedly shot Jamarion Lee, 24, in September on West...
Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges
Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
Victim in fatal crash near Chillicothe identified
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – A man from Lacon has been identified as the man who died in a crash north of Chillicothe Tuesday. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the man as John Johnson, 87. Harwood says it’s believed Johnson was driving northbound on Route 29 when he somehow crossed...
Man goes to prison for federal drug, weapons offenses
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will spend the next 12 years in a federal prison after being sentenced on Friday. 33-year-old Daryl McGhee was convicted in two separate trials on drug trafficking and weapons offenses. The first trial occurred in February 2021 and August of this year. Authorities...
Man Arrested in Illinois Identified as Suspect in Iowa City Armed Robbery
(Peoria County, IL) -- Investigators say a man arrested last week in Peoria County, Illinois is a suspect in an armed robbery in Iowa City. Iowa City Police say 20 year-old Dewayne Corley-Jones is a suspect in an armed robbery near West Benton Street and Oaknoll Court. He was taken into custody last week in Illinois. Corley-Jones will be extradited to Iowa and face multiple charges, including first-degree robbery.
One resident injured when car slams into South Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. — A local resident is recovering from serious, but non-life threatening injuries sustained when a car smashed into a South Peoria home over the weekend. It’s what Peoria Police are telling us after earlier reports Saturday about a vehicle versus building crash around 3:40 p.m. The...
Canton man drives drunk in stolen car, threatens bar with gun
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Canton man has been arrested after stealing a vehicle and threatening a local bar late Saturday night, according to the Canton Police Department. According to the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to Jack’s Bar at 144 E. Elm St. in Canton in regards to a man stating he had a gun and threatening to enter the bar. Police arrived and found an intoxicated man, identified as Jeremy Waddell.
Nine Weapons Arrests in Springfield
It was a busy weekend for Springfield Police with nine weapons arrests. Seven adults and two juveniles, all from Peoria, were arrested between Saturday and early Sunday morning. Six firearms were recovered. Of the seven adults arrested, six have a history of prior felony arrests. Two male juveniles were arrested...
PFD: Overnight fire caused by “misused smoking materials”
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Firefighters say there are no injuries following a devastating house fire overnight, reportedly caused by misused smoking materials. The initial call came in just after 1:30 a.m. for a working fire at a property off West Courtland Street and North Frostwood Parkway in Peoria. Smoke...
One dead following accident near Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – One person is believed to be dead after a crash that closed a portion of Illinois Route 29 North of Chillothe. The crash happened near Hart Lane, and Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood tells 25 News one person has died, though no more details are being released at the moment.
Peoria man sentenced to over 12 years in prison for federal firearm offenses, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man has been sentenced to a total of 152 months in federal prison along with six years of supervised released, according to the Department of Jusice. Daryl G. McGhee, 33, of the 6000 block of North Hamilton, was sentenced December 16, following two...
One dead after vehicle crash on Rt 29
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– One male driver was pronounced dead at OSF following a crash on Rt 29 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. According to a press release, Rt 29 near Hart Lane was shut down at approximately 12:52 p.m. due to a police incident before being reopened at approximately 2:42 p.m.
1 hospitalized after stolen car crashes into home, video shows suspect running away
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person is hospitalized after a stolen car crashed into a Peoria home on Saturday. Ring Doorbell video shows moments after the car crashed into a home and a male suspect fled on foot. In a statement from a Peoria Police spokesperson, officers were dispatched...
Man arrested, accused of shooting another man in the hand
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is in custody after he allegedly shot another man in the hand late Thursday morning. That’s the latest in a shooting incident we first told you about then. Police say it started as an argument around 11:30 Thursday morning on Joan Court...
3 displaced after fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning fire displaced three individuals in Peoria Wednesday. According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, firefighters observed heavy smoke and fire coming out of the rear of a home near Courtland Street and Idlewhile Drive at approximately 1:35 a.m. Fire crews made...
Peoria Police officer resigns after fighting fellow officer
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria Police officer has resigned after being accused of fighting another officer on the force late last week. A statement from the office of Police Chief Eric Echevarria was issued to 25News, containing the following:. “On the morning of December 15, 2022, there was...
Sedan stolen from East Main Street business in broad daylight Friday afternoon
Shortly before 5:00pm on Friday, Galesburg Police responded to Glass Specialty on East Main Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police met with employees who said another employee’s 2009 Honda Civic was taken from the parking lot while the owner was working out of town. Officers spoke with the owner who said he left the sedan unlocked and had buried the keys in the center console.
Arson cause of Sunday fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A fire on S. Greenlawn Ave caused by arson was extinguished early Sunday morning. According to a Peoria Fire and Rescue press release, fire was seen coming from the window on the side of a structure. The first fire engine pulled an attack line and took it between houses to protect exposure next door. Other fire crews advanced an attack line through the structure rear and extinguished it.
Early morning fire in Peoria believed to be arson
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a house fire on the city’s South Side around 6:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival, first responders found fire coming from the side window of the house in the 1000 block of S. Greenlawn Ave. They were able to enter through the back of the house and extinguish the fire in around 20 minutes, preventing the spread to neighboring houses.
