Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kroger is Planning to Open a Giant Marketplace in OhioBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Related
Can Joe Woods save his job with the Browns? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense appears to have turned a corner over the last few weeks. Have they done enough to save Joe Woods’ job as defensive coordinator?. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe answers that question in today’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Is there a benefit to bringing Woods back next season?
Bengals call an audible on travel plans ahead of Christmas Eve tilt against Patriots
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals aren’t taking a wait-and-see approach to their travel plans as they do with the injury report each week. They planned to depart the day before the game, but will now leave on Thursday night. The forecast in Cincinnati for Friday is calling for heavy winds between 20 and 40 mph and heavy rain possible in the northeast.
Deshaun Watson says Kevin Stefanski was a major reason he chose the Browns: ‘The sky’s the limit’
BEREA, Ohio — While some fans and media have wanted to run Kevin Stefanski out of town this season, he’s a major reason Deshaun Watson came to town in the first place. When the Browns flew to Houston in March to try to lure Watson to Cleveland, Stefanski spent about an hour with him one-on-one, going over film clips of Watson’s best plays in Houston how he’d run similar concepts in Cleveland.
What are Browns’ biggest offseason priorities? Tim Bielik, Brad Ward on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Tim Bielik of cleveland.com and Brad...
Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and Joel Bitonio voted to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games; 5 Browns alternates too
BEREA, Ohio — The Browns won’t be making it to the Super Bowl this season in Arizona, but three of them will be headed to Las Vegas in February for the Pro Bowl Games. Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and Joel Bitonio were all voted to the 2023 Games — at least the third straight Pro Bowl for all of them.
Kareem Hunt: ‘It’s bittersweet’ to be playing in possibly his last home game at FirstEnergy Stadium
BEREA, Ohio — Before the Monday night victory over the Bengals on Halloween, Kareem Hunt had tears in his eyes and rolling down his cheeks during the national anthem, thinking it could be his last home game at FirstEnergy Stadium before the trade deadline the following day. Nov. 1...
In Deshaun Watson, the Browns have their own Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen — 2 others who got away: Mary Kay Cabot
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns have passed on some amazing quarterbacks over the past six years, but in trading for Deshaun Watson, they landed their version of Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen — two others who got away. After Saturday’s 13-3 victory over the Ravens, Watson reminded everyone...
Kevin Stefanski discusses weather, Jarvis Landry in press conference: Transcript
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Stefanski took questions from reporters at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus practice facility on Wednesday. Below is the transcript as provided by the Browns media relations department. Opening statement:. “Excited for the challenge this week in front of our fans down there Saturday. A huge challenge with...
Cleveland’s physical play on both ends bothered Jazz: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers were just a bit too physical for Utah in Monday’s 122-99 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Jazz coach Will Hardy said Cleveland’s size and strength at both ends of the court was the difference in the game.
Bengals playoff scenarios: How they can clinch a spot in Week 16
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are now officially knocking on the door of the playoffs. It’s been inevitable for about a month, but they’re now in a position to clinch headed into a Week 16 matchup against the Patriots on Saturday. But how can they do so?...
Terry Francona maintains Guardians’ chemistry with free agents Josh Bell, Mike Zunino and ‘seamless’ staff promotions
CLEVELAND, Ohio — If Terry Francona and the Guardians hope to defend their American League Central Division title in 2023, the clubhouse chemistry that was developed during their run to the playoffs must remain intact. Signing free agents Josh Bell and Mike Zunino, while promoting Rigo Beltrán and Jason...
Browns receiver Amari Cooper has sights set on 1,000 receiving yards this season and even more in the future
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper wasn’t going to pretend hitting 1,000 receiving yards meant nothing to him when he was asked if getting there was important. “Yeah, for sure. It’s a milestone that people respect,” Cooper said on Thursday. “It’s the milestone that people start to...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on travel plans, clinching a playoff spot and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have just three games left to play this season, and can clinch a playoff spot on Saturday with a win over the Patriots. Coach Zac Taylor talked about that and more at his press conference on Tuesday. Here’s a transcript:. Travel plans for...
On the connection between Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper plus Browns injuries: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Saints on Saturday and there are some key players to watch on the injury front. Myles Garrett didn’t practice on Wednesday due to an illness and Nick Chubb again missed practice with a foot injury. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe discussed...
How Joe Burrow, Tyler Boyd and the rest of the Bengals offense graded vs. the Buccaneers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals offense was dynamic while scoring 34 straight points after trailing 17-0, during Sunday’s 34-23 win over the Buccaneers. Here’s how the Bengals offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with...
Baker Mayfield’s bad game vs. Packers proves ‘he’s just a guy,’ NFL Hall of Famer says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Success has been fleeting for Baker Mayfield throughout his NFL career. That storyline played out again on “Monday Night Football” as the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week fell back down to the earth in the Los Angeles Rams’ 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0