After an OT win that was entirely too close in Week 15, Nick Wright takes a look at his Kansas City Chiefs and admits some hard truths: they have some issues. Patrick Mahomes may have propelled his team to a late lead, but it was once again a narrow victory against a sub-par team in the Houston Texans.... and while the Chiefs have clinched the AFC West for the 7th-straight season, the KC defense committed some penalties Nick is calling egregious. But he lays out why he actually feels okay about the Chiefs chances to survive the rest of the season, and does a quick dive into the MVP conversation.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO