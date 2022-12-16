ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Why Packers must go '100 percent' all-in on Aaron Rodgers | THE HERD

The Green Bay Packers knocked the Los Angeles Rams out of playoff contention (numerically) with a 24-12 win on Monday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers threw for 229 yards and a touchdown to help improve his team to 6-8. However, with a $50M annual salary, it puts Green Bay in a tricky position on whether to rebuild or make Rodgers happy. Colin Cowherd explains why the front office needs to continue building around their current QB.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Jalen hurts: Eagles QB Hurts has 'chance' to play at Dallas

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

49ers rise, Cowboys fall in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams

The top-four teams in last week's rankings — Eagles, Chiefs, Bills and Bengals — all took care of business in their last outings. But a new team has joined them in the top five. After Week 15, here's my take on the league's top 10 teams. 1. Philadelphia...
FOX Sports

Dak Prescott throws OT pick-six in Cowboys 40-34 loss vs. Jaguars | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys came up short against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite being road favorites. The Dallas defense allowed 27 points in the second half (blew a 17-point lead) and Dak Prescott threw two interceptions, including the game losing pick-six in overtime. Skip Bayless shares who is most to blame for America's Team's collapse.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Does Tua deserve more credit for Dolphins loss vs. Josh Allen, Bills? | THE HERD

The Miami Dolphins were frozen by the Buffalo Bills in a 32-29 close loss despite freezing temperatures. Josh Allen finished 25-of-40 for 304 yards and four touchdowns, while Tua Tagovailoa completed 17 of 30 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Colin Cowherd explains why the Allen-Tua debate should not exist.
FOX Sports

Jalen Hurts' MVP case: Can Eagles QB capture NFL's top honor?

The news that Jalen Hurts had sprained his shoulder briefly rattled Philadelphia on Monday because the Eagles have been rolling all season behind their superstar quarterback and the entire city has a Super Bowl on its mind. An injury to Hurts really might be the only thing that could shake up the balance of power in the NFC.
DALLAS, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Commanders-49ers

Brock Purdy was the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Taylor Heinicke wasn't even drafted in 2015. Yet the two will start at quarterback when Heinicke's Washington Commanders play at Purdy's San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in a contest with playoff implications. The Commanders (7-6-1) currently have...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

The KC Chiefs have some issues and Nick isn't denying it | What's Wright?

After an OT win that was entirely too close in Week 15, Nick Wright takes a look at his Kansas City Chiefs and admits some hard truths: they have some issues. Patrick Mahomes may have propelled his team to a late lead, but it was once again a narrow victory against a sub-par team in the Houston Texans.... and while the Chiefs have clinched the AFC West for the 7th-straight season, the KC defense committed some penalties Nick is calling egregious. But he lays out why he actually feels okay about the Chiefs chances to survive the rest of the season, and does a quick dive into the MVP conversation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes surpasses Jalen Hurts as favorite to win NFL MVP | UNDISPUTED

The MVP battle continues to go back and forth between Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, Hurts was the favorite for the past several weeks before injuring his shoulder and now Patrick Mahomes has taken over. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict who will win NFL MVP.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 16: Why you should fade the Cowboys and fly with the Jets

There are only three weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season, yet there is still a lot to be determined. Six teams have clinched a playoff spot, while five teams have already been eliminated. That means there are still 21 teams in the hunt, and all eight teams on this week's slate have either clinched or are alive and kicking for a spot.
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

Lions leap in, Bengals hold steady in Colin's 'Herd Hierarchy'

The 2022 NFL regular season is winding down, and teams are beginning to punch their ticket to the playoffs. How were the Minnesota Vikings impacted by their historic 33-point comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts? Where do the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys stand after shaky Week 15 outings? Are the Philadelphia Eagles or the Cincinnati Bengals the team to beat?

