Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
FOX Sports
Why Packers must go '100 percent' all-in on Aaron Rodgers | THE HERD
The Green Bay Packers knocked the Los Angeles Rams out of playoff contention (numerically) with a 24-12 win on Monday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers threw for 229 yards and a touchdown to help improve his team to 6-8. However, with a $50M annual salary, it puts Green Bay in a tricky position on whether to rebuild or make Rodgers happy. Colin Cowherd explains why the front office needs to continue building around their current QB.
FOX Sports
Jalen hurts: Eagles QB Hurts has 'chance' to play at Dallas
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing...
FOX Sports
49ers rise, Cowboys fall in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams
The top-four teams in last week's rankings — Eagles, Chiefs, Bills and Bengals — all took care of business in their last outings. But a new team has joined them in the top five. After Week 15, here's my take on the league's top 10 teams. 1. Philadelphia...
FOX Sports
49ers rise in Nick's Tiers, Cowboys & Lions deemed 'definitely dangerous' | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes are joined by Eric Mangini to unveil Nick NFL Tiers entering Week 16. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals top the list flanked by the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles & Kansas City Chiefs. The First Things First crew breaks it all down.
NFL Coach Adam Zimmer’s Cause of Death Revealed Almost 2 Months After He Was Found Dead
Nearly two months after Adam Zimmer was found dead, new details of the NFL coach’s passing have been revealed. According to the Associated Press, Minnesota's Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office cited the 38-year-old’s cause of death as chronic alcohol use. Adam, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died on October 31. The […]
FOX Sports
If Gardner Minshew starts in Week 16 vs. Cowboys, can Eagles come away with a win? | THE HERD
The Philadelphia eagles listed quarterback Jalen Hurts as questionable in Week 16 with a shoulder injury. FOX Sports NFL analyst Greg Olsen joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss whether the Eagles can come away with a win in Week 16 vs. the Dallas Cowboys if backup quarterback Gardner Minshew starts in place of Hurts.
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott throws OT pick-six in Cowboys 40-34 loss vs. Jaguars | UNDISPUTED
The Dallas Cowboys came up short against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite being road favorites. The Dallas defense allowed 27 points in the second half (blew a 17-point lead) and Dak Prescott threw two interceptions, including the game losing pick-six in overtime. Skip Bayless shares who is most to blame for America's Team's collapse.
FOX Sports
Does Tua deserve more credit for Dolphins loss vs. Josh Allen, Bills? | THE HERD
The Miami Dolphins were frozen by the Buffalo Bills in a 32-29 close loss despite freezing temperatures. Josh Allen finished 25-of-40 for 304 yards and four touchdowns, while Tua Tagovailoa completed 17 of 30 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Colin Cowherd explains why the Allen-Tua debate should not exist.
FOX Sports
Dak, Cowboys fall to Jaguars after game ending pick-six, who is to blame for the loss? | SPEAK
Dave Helman weighs in on Dak Prescott’s pick-six in OT that cost the Dallas Cowboys a win in Week 15 and explains he does not blame Dak entirely for the loss. Helman explains the Cowboys defense did not show up vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars allowing them to score a season high 40 points against their defense.
FOX Sports
Bengals-Patriots features one team on a tear and one in despair
You hate to see a team collapse after losing the Super Bowl. It's one thing for a team to have enjoyed the success of making a Super Bowl — and then lose. That's tough in itself. But it's another thing for that team to drag its way through the following season.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts' MVP case: Can Eagles QB capture NFL's top honor?
The news that Jalen Hurts had sprained his shoulder briefly rattled Philadelphia on Monday because the Eagles have been rolling all season behind their superstar quarterback and the entire city has a Super Bowl on its mind. An injury to Hurts really might be the only thing that could shake up the balance of power in the NFC.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Packers have 'a lot still to play for' — including playoffs?
Heading into Monday night, FiveThirtyEight had the Green Bay Packers' playoff chances at 6%. The Packers' odds would have plummeted to 0.6% had they lost to the lowly Los Angeles Rams at frigid Lambeau Field. After winning 24-12, the probability shot up to … 8%. So, we're telling you...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Commanders-49ers
Brock Purdy was the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Taylor Heinicke wasn't even drafted in 2015. Yet the two will start at quarterback when Heinicke's Washington Commanders play at Purdy's San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in a contest with playoff implications. The Commanders (7-6-1) currently have...
FOX Sports
The KC Chiefs have some issues and Nick isn't denying it | What's Wright?
After an OT win that was entirely too close in Week 15, Nick Wright takes a look at his Kansas City Chiefs and admits some hard truths: they have some issues. Patrick Mahomes may have propelled his team to a late lead, but it was once again a narrow victory against a sub-par team in the Houston Texans.... and while the Chiefs have clinched the AFC West for the 7th-straight season, the KC defense committed some penalties Nick is calling egregious. But he lays out why he actually feels okay about the Chiefs chances to survive the rest of the season, and does a quick dive into the MVP conversation.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes surpasses Jalen Hurts as favorite to win NFL MVP | UNDISPUTED
The MVP battle continues to go back and forth between Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, Hurts was the favorite for the past several weeks before injuring his shoulder and now Patrick Mahomes has taken over. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict who will win NFL MVP.
FOX Sports
Injuries have derailed Titans, and they’re not good enough to overcome them
Since last season, when the Titans were forced to use an NFL-record 91 players, coach Mike Vrabel says a lot has changed with the team's dealing with injuries and keeping players healthy. The training camp schedule is less rigorous. All injuries are tracked — when they happen and how they...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: Why you should fade the Cowboys and fly with the Jets
There are only three weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season, yet there is still a lot to be determined. Six teams have clinched a playoff spot, while five teams have already been eliminated. That means there are still 21 teams in the hunt, and all eight teams on this week's slate have either clinched or are alive and kicking for a spot.
FOX Sports
Lions leap in, Bengals hold steady in Colin's 'Herd Hierarchy'
The 2022 NFL regular season is winding down, and teams are beginning to punch their ticket to the playoffs. How were the Minnesota Vikings impacted by their historic 33-point comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts? Where do the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys stand after shaky Week 15 outings? Are the Philadelphia Eagles or the Cincinnati Bengals the team to beat?
FOX Sports
Giants hoping to join Vikings in postseason. First they must stop Justin Jefferson
The Giants have surprised the NFL at every turn this season. They won games no one expected them to win. They came from behind in games they looked like they lost. And then, just when it seemed like they ruined their season with a 1-4-1 slide, they went down to Washington, beat the Commanders, and salvaged their playoff chances.
