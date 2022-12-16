ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio jobless numbers continue to tell different stories

By J.D. Davidson | The Center Square
 5 days ago

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s unemployment numbers continue to tell two different stories for the second consecutive month.

Unemployment held steady at 4.2%, but the labor force participation rate fell, and the monthly household survey showed as weak.

All that means, The Buckeye Institute, is more stopped looking for jobs in November.

“This means that the only reason Ohio’s unemployment rate remained steady was that more Ohioans stopped looking for work, a concerning sign as we close out 2022,” said Rea Hederman Jr., executive director of the Economic Research Center and vice president of policy for The Buckeye Institute. “Once again, Ohio’s jobs report was weaker than the national average.”

Ohio’s labor participation rate fell from 61.5% to 61.3%. The national unemployment rate stands at 3.7%, while the participation rate is 62.1%.

The state did add 4,400 private-sector jobs in November, with 5,300 new jobs coming mainly in health care. However, the manufacturing industry lost 5,800 jobs, due mainly to the excessive inventory.

As previously reported by The Center Square, Ohio’s unemployment rate rose to 4.2% in October, up from 4% in September. Also, the state’s labor participation rate dripped to 61.5%, down from 61.7% in October.

Hederman also said bills passed earlier this week by the General Assembly could create economic opportunities for the state.

“While the November jobs report is mixed, the outgoing General Assembly passed policies to improve Ohio’s job market in 2023," he said. "If Gov. Mike DeWine signs into law occupatioinal licensing recognition, Ohio can attract more workers and families to the Buckeye state, as happened in Arizona after it adopted similar reforms. While these reforms won’t address all of Ohio’s challenges, they are an integral component to modernizing Ohio’s outdated economic system.”

