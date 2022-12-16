ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

One California County Attempts To Create Their Own State

By Logan DeLoye
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One of the most "populous" counties in all of California recently voted to consider forming their own state. According to KTLA , the "advisory ballet proposal" was approved in San Bernardino county, meaning that officials will "study the possibility" of leaving California to become a separate state. A new state has not been created since 1959 and some lawmakers do not think the option is "realistic."

“Putting it on a ballot was a waste of time for the voters,” San Bernardino County Democratic Party chair Kristin Washington shared with KTLA , “The option of actually seceding from the state is not even something that is realistic because of all the steps that actually go into it.” Board of Supervisors chairman Curt Hagman is the one who put the proposition on the ballot in the first place. Hagman noted that residents have struggled for quite some time with inflation and "long-running state pandemic policies."

KTLA mentioned that is in not the first time that a county has wanted to leave the state. In fact, there have been 220 failed attempts made to separate the state in past years. Those looking to separate are typically rural, "conservative-leaning" regions. Even Ontario mayor Paul Leon is for forming a new state.

"Everybody outside this county thinks we are the wild, wild West," he explained. The next steps in the process of succeeding from the state will be to form a committee and analyze funding.

Robert Owens
5d ago

of course the Democratic chair is going to badmouth the decision of the voters to look into this. The Democrats want to keep all the money here in the state while they're able to keep the control based on their populace of San Francisco and Los Angeles. The other counties in this state are sick and tired of being led by the nose by the liberals. their way or no way. our taxes go up our cost of living go up our pay does not because of all the cost associated with the things that they want! that do nothing but feed the government machine!! since it's probably no chance to state ever return to what it was in the '70s and '80s maybe creating a new state especially south of Los Angeles will help.

Shon Mcpike
5d ago

I'd prefer the wild wild west instead of todays ways of decision making that is never what the citizens want or even makes good sense.

David Wassenaar
5d ago

This is not the 70's. Face it that our state is more urban than ever. I have visited 49 states in our travels. I will take our coast, valleys, deserts, and mountains anytime. We are heading towards being the 4th largest economy in the world. Employment is what it was BEFORE COVID. We are a high cost state but rank 9th out of the 50 states when all taxes are compared. True Californians solve problems, not run away from them. As for me, I am staying! This state presents more opportunities than ever with the best climate. With gratefulness for my time in California (52 years now), my ashes will eventually be scattered off our coast into the beautiful Pacfic.

