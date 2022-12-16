Read full article on original website
These Are the Biggest Hip-Hop Songs on TikTok in 2022
It should go without saying that TikTok has become a go-to platform for discovering new music. For some, the app is considered a hub for emerging artists to grow their fan bases, while record labels, managers, A&Rs and everything in between are on the prowl for influencers to help a song gain traction. And now, the social media juggernaut, whose website was visited more often than Google last year, is sparking a wave of user-generated content that's revolutionizing the music industry.
Cardi B Admits What Is Stopping Her From Releasing New Music
Cardi B recently told her fans why it's taking so long for her to release her sophomore album. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), Cardi B hopped on Instagram Live to speak to her followers and ended up opening up about the four-year holdup on a new LP. "I do have anxiety,"...
Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Producers of 2022
2022 was a healthy year for music. Big dogs like Drake and Kendrick Lamar reminded folks of their artistic dominion. Lyricists like JID, Smino and Saba came through in the name of substance. New Atlanta popped out with new efforts from Gunna, Lil Baby and a storied string of boss moves from 21 Savage. And new blood from GloRilla to Yeat claimed their territory in hip-hop as well. There was truly something for everybody. So, now that the curtains are closing on this year, it's time to salute the established producers who helped push the sounds and songs of these rappers forward, making their music all possible.
Pusha T Proclaims to Have the Best Hip-Hop Album of the Year Plus Discusses Kanye West, Drake and More
Pusha T’s 20-year rap career has been a marathon run for the ages. From bricks to billboards, grams to the Grammys, he’s still grindin’ while carrying top-shelf street rap on his back. Interview C. Vernon Coleman II. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2022...
Pusha T Covers XXL Magazine’s Winter 2022 Issue
Pusha T is claiming what he feels is rightfully his: the best rap of album of the year. As XXL magazine's winter issue cover star, Push opens up about creating his magnum opus, It's Almost Dry, a contender for Best Rap Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The celebrated lyricist wants to take home the big win to help elevate "articulate, lyric-driven, taste-level hip-hop." In his cover story interview, the 20-year rap veteran discusses everything, including the greatness in beats and rhymes on his album, the Grammys, marriage, fatherhood, his past beef with Drake, no longer speaking to Kanye West, plans for his next project and more.
Video Surfaces of GloRilla Working Drive-Thru at a Fast-Food Restaurant Before Her Rap Career
GloRilla's rise to fame has been meteoric and it wasn't too long ago the budding Memphis rapper was working a normal 9-5. Recently, video has surfaced of the "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" rapper working at the drive-thru at Checkers. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TikTok user primeape09 shared a throwback video of...
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper is crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young Black girl.
Reggae Artist Sizzla Burns DJ Khaled Platinum Plaques, Says Khaled Insulted His Name
Reggae artist Sizzla has a bone to pick with DJ Khaled. On Thursday (Dec. 8), the dancehall legend and frequent DJ Khaled collaborator shared video on Instagram of himself and a couple of buddies dismantling and setting ablaze to multiple plaques Sizzla received for his work on the Khaled albums Father of Asahd and Grateful. In the video, Sizzla can be heard saying he was insulted by Khaled. However, he doesn't provide further details. The men then break apart the framed commemorative plaques, making sure to cut out and set aside the photos of Khaled's son Asahd out of respect.
Boosie BadAzz Calls Gunna a Rat
Boosie BadAzz is calling Gunna a rat after video of the Atlanta rapper making his plea deal in the YSL RICO case surfaced. On Thursday (Dec. 15), the ever-opinionated Boosie hopped on Twitter to share his thoughts on the update in Gunna's case. "Rat," Boosie prefaced the post with multiple...
Joe Budden Claims He’s Seen Megan Thee Stallion Do ‘Horrible Things’ to Great People
Joe Budden is the latest celebrity to offer his thoughts on the ongoing Tory Lanez trial. On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe claims he's seen Megan Thee Stallion do "horrible Things" to great people. On episode 587 of The Joe Budden Podcast, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 18)...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Tells Kanye West to Hold His Ground on New Eight-Minute Song
YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently released a new eight minute-long track where he urges Kanye West to stand firm in his convictions in the midst of his controversy. After releasing several projects this year, NBA YoungBoy dropped off a new single titled "This for My Supporters" on Dec. 3. The track is over eight minutes in length and finds the Louisiana rapper name-dropping Ye in the second verse.
Boosie BadAzz Calls R. Kelly the ‘Best to Ever Do It,’ Posts Videos Listening to Kelly’s New Album
Despite R. Kelly's disgusting past, Boosie BadAzz wants the world to know the singer is the G.O.A.T. On Friday (Dec. 9), R. Kelly released his surprise new album I Admit It from prison. While many people on the internet are confused and angered by the release, Boosie BadAzz is content. The Louisiana rapper recently posted video on his Instagram timeline of himself riding around listening to Kelly's new LP. In the clips, Boosie is vibing to two different tracks from the album, clearly enjoying what he's hearing from the convicted child predator.
Diddy Announces Birth of New Baby Girl Named After Him
Diddy delivered quite the surprise today. On Saturday (Dec. 10), Diddy hopped on his Twitter account to announce the birth of a new baby girl named after himself. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," the Bad Boy Records founder wrote in his celebratory tweet. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"
Meek Mill Appears to Respond After Kanye West Cries While Laughing at Him
Meek Mill may have responded to Kanye West after he was recorded laughing hysterically about him during a Clubhouse chat session. On Sunday (Dec. 11), Meek Mill jumped on his Twitter page and posted a message possibly aimed at Kanye West, who was laughing uncontrollably on Clubhouse at the thought of the Philadelphia rapper giving him advice during his "White Lives Matter" T-shirt debacle.
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Reveals the Five Artists She Listened to Most in 2022
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade recently disclosed the top five artists that she listened to the most in 2022. On her Just a Little Shady podcast, which premiered on Friday (Dec. 9), on YouTube, Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade revealed her 2022 Spotify Wrapped list of artists she streamed the most this past year. Predictably, her Oscar-winning father was at the top of the list.
Kanye West Uncontrollably Laughs at Idea of Meek Mill Giving Him Advice
Kanye West thinks Meek Mill is a joke during his interview with Wack 100 on Clubhouse last night. On Saturday (Dec. 10), Kanye West was chatting with Wack 100 on Clubhouse and he brought up his controversial "White Lives Matter" t-shirt that he wore during Paris Fashion Week in October. The Chicago rapper-producer then aimed his vitriol at Meek Mill, who was among the many celebrities slamming him for wearing the offending tee. That's when Kanye starts laughing uncontrollably at the idea of Meek giving him advice.
Hundreds of Songs From Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Future and Others Leak
Hundreds of previously unreleased songs from Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Future, Gunna and more have made their way online in a massive track leak. Last night (Dec. 6), a huge file of songs from some of hip-hop's most popular artists landed on popular music leak source leaked.cx. The number of tracks in the song dump comes in at over 200. Three Playboi Carti songs appear in the file, while Thugger and Gunna have 20 songs a piece. Two songs from Future, including a Lil Yachty collab, were included in the leak, as well as two songs a piece from A$AP Rocky and 21 Savage.
Joe Budden Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Joking About Her Mental Health
Joe Budden has issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion following his claim that he has seen the Houston rhymer do some horrible things to great people. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), The Shade Room shared a snippet of Joe Budden on his eponymous podcast apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion for joking about her mental health. According to the rapper-turned-podcaster, he received a few phone calls from women he respects and realized the error of his ways.
Akon Defends Nick Cannon Having Numerous Kids With Multiple Women, Says That’s How Life Is Supposed to Be
Akon is defending Nick Cannon's philosophy regarding having numerous kids with multiple women. In fact, the legendary crooner thinks that Nick's lifestyle is exactly how "life is supposed to be." On Monday (Dec. 19), Akon sat down for a lengthy interview on The Zeze Millz Show. During the hour-long interview,...
Method Man Claims He and Redman Smoked Real Weed in ‘How High’ Movie
Method Man and Redman played two stoners who attend Harvard University in the 2001 stoner flick How High. According to Meth, during filming, he and Redman actually smoked real weed on the set. On the latest episode of Maino Presents Kitchen Talk Podcast, which premiered on Fox Soul's YouTube channel...
