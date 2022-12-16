Berwick, Pa. — A man who stepped in to stop a fight ended up getting a stitch in the mouth after he was knocked to the ground, police say. Khari Fields, 23, reportedly got into an argument with a man at the Intoxicology Department bar, 131 W. Second Street, Berwick, on Nov. 24 at 9:30 p.m. Fields grabbed the man by the throat and when a second man tried to step in, Fields attacked him, according to Berwick Officer Joseph Loyacono. ...

