Detectives: Father charged in newborn’s death had fentanyl in jail
WILKES-BARRE — A rolled up $1 bill covered with fentanyl was found in the wallet of Gary Edward Travinski Jr., as he was being searched
Man accused of leading police on a car, foot chase
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man who they say tried to hit troopers in a stolen vehicle and crashed into a snowbank while he was trying to avoid arrest. According to the criminal complaint, Michael Roman, 32, of Newark, New Jersey, almost struck a PennDOT worker who helped pull his vehicle, later […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman says husband crashed vehicle into her home in Northampton, vehicle contained homemade dynamite
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - A woman tells 69 News her husband crashed a vehicle into her home in Northampton Borough Tuesday afternoon. The woman, Lisa Avate, said her husband had two sticks of homemade dynamite in the vehicle, leading authorities to call in the bomb squad. "When he came in the...
Norristown Times Herald
Pottstown home invasion robbery lands Carbon County man in prison
NORRISTOWN — A Carbon County man is headed to prison for his participation in a home invasion robbery with two others in Pottstown during which three victims were threatened at gunpoint or restrained with tape while the home was ransacked. Devon Malcom Williams, 33, of the 400 block of...
wkok.com
Parents Arrested After Male Found Dead in Danville Home
DANVILLE – The parents of a 27-year-old man are in police custody following an incident at their Danville home in July. Danville Police say arrested were Richard and Kristine Kortes, the parents of 27-year-old Adam Kortes. They are facing a felony charge of neglect of a care dependent person and other misdemeanor charges.
Man facing charges in bar fight
Berwick, Pa. — A man who stepped in to stop a fight ended up getting a stitch in the mouth after he was knocked to the ground, police say. Khari Fields, 23, reportedly got into an argument with a man at the Intoxicology Department bar, 131 W. Second Street, Berwick, on Nov. 24 at 9:30 p.m. Fields grabbed the man by the throat and when a second man tried to step in, Fields attacked him, according to Berwick Officer Joseph Loyacono. ...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police seize $50,000 worth of drugs in Berks County
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Berks County have arrested a man after $50,000 worth of drugs were seized. State Police say on November 30 Troopers contacted Darryl Metz Jr. regarding an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs. State Police say searches of Metz’s...
Lehigh Valley Dad Allegedly Stabbed By Son Dies 4 Months After Attack
The Northampton County dad who police believe was stabbed by his own son has died, officials say. Joseph S. Rizzolino of Palmer Township died Monday, Dec. 19 due to complications from stab wounds, said Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a statement. The official manner of death is homicide.
Berks Driver May Face Homicide Charge For Crash That Killed Blandon Man
A driver in Berks County may be charged with vehicular homicide after authorities say he caused an accident by illegally passing another car. Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the scene of a three-car accident on Shartlesville Road near the intersection with Lonesome Valley Road in Jefferson Township just after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, troopers said in a release.
Deadly crash in Luzerne County
SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — A man is dead after a wreck in Luzerne County. Salem Township police say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday on Route 11. Police said the driver of a construction vehicle fell asleep at the wheel and, when he woke up, veered into the southbound lane, and hit a car.
Three women allegedly steal a wallet at Red Lobster
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three women who they say stole a wallet at Red Lobster and spent money throughout Williamsport on victim’s credit cards. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 19 a victim reported that her wallet was stolen out of her purse while she was eating at […]
Three arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart thefts
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 14 around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation, police say […]
Intensive supervised bail OK’d for defendant in starvation deaths of Pa. girls
WILLIAMSPORT – The mother of one of the two women accused of intentionally starving to death and physically abusing two young Lycoming County sisters has been made eligible for intensive supervised bail. County Judge Nancy L. Butts on Tuesday approved the defense request for Michele L. Butler, 49, who...
WOLF
Man charged with scheming victim out of $9K
WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell announced the arrest of Christopher Mauricio, III, age 20, for scheming $9,000 away from a victim. Mauricio is charged with Theft by Deception (F3), Receiving Stolen Property (F3), and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility (F3). The complaint alleges...
Police alerted when woman makes claims about killing
Williamsport, Pa. — Staff at the Williamsport Hospital were alarmed when a woman entered and claimed “I did not kill my son” before walking out. Blythe Adrienne Demory pulled two knives from her waistband before pointing them at a security officer who followed her. Demory told him not to come any closer as he attempted to speak with her on November 26 near Campbell Street. Due to a public safety...
Pa. man upset with not receiving order fires shot at restaurant manager
A man is locked up in Monroe County after firing a shot at the manager over a pizza that he felt was taking too long to get to him. According to 69 News, 37-year-old William Pabon called Little Caesars Pizza along Washington Street in East Stroudsburg two times Friday night to complain about not receiving his order.
wkok.com
Crash in Union County Injures Northumberland County Man
WINFIELD – In Union County, a one car crash near the Route 15/CSVT interchange injured a man from Northumberland County. State police tell us, 36-year-old Roger Rosancrans of Sunbury was driving north on Route 15 near County Line Road. They say he crossed both soundbound lanes and hit an embankment.
WOLF
Woman struck and killed in Columbia County
BENTON TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A woman died after being struck by vehicle Monday in Benton Township. According to officials, the incident happened in the 3900 Block of SR. 487/Maple Grove Rd. in Benton Township just after 6:30 PM. The Columbia County Coroner says 49-year-old Jamie Rankin was crossing...
Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
WOLF
GoFundMe for police chief injured in crash
(WOLF) — West Pittston Police Chief Michael Turner, who was injured in a crash last week, has recently had a GoFundMe created on his behalf. Last Thursday, Turner was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center with a broken hip after another vehicle crossed the center lane and into his path.
