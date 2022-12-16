ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

102.7 KORD

Can You Make a Christmas Miracle Happen for Tri-Cities Kitties?

Can you make a miracle happen for the holidays for these sweet kittens? Our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention in Pasco have two cats that need a home ASAP!. These two brothers don't want to be separated and can you blame them? They love each other and they'll love you even more - They truly need a Christmas Miracle and lots of love ❤
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Third Kennewick teen arrested in homicide

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a third suspect has been taken into custody in connection to death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24. His remains were discovered northeast of Walla Walla off Kibler Road on July 5. Undersheriff Joe Klundt said the...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Third suspect arrested for murder of Tri-Cities resident in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A third person has been arrested in the killing of a Walla Walla man that happened back in July of 2022. The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Pasco Police Department on December 16. However, when the crime happened, authorities said the boy was 15. Authorities said human remains...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Freezing temps incoming! Protect your four P’s

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The temperature is still dropping, and it’s going to get in the negative digits this week for much of our region. The key is being prepared before it hits freezing. We want you to protect your four P’s. Protect your People This goes for yourself, as well as the people around you. Watch those who might be...
PASCO, WA
Big Country News

13 Car Pileup in on Snake River Bridge in Pasco Washington

PASCO - At around 6 a.m. on December 13th the Washington State Patrol was called to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on the U.S. 12 Snake River Bridge in Pasco. In total, 13 cars were involved in the crash. Only minor injuries were reported. Eastbound US 12 was closed near milepost 295 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. to clear the scene.
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

One in critical condition after shooting outside Pasco bar

PASCO, Wash. – One person is in critical condition after a shooting outside Kahlua’s Bar in Pasco on December 18. According to Sergeant Davis with the Pasco Police two groups of people got in an altercation in the bar and were told to leave. As the two groups left the bar, the situation escalated and one group shot at the other.
PASCO, WA
102.7 KORD

Wishing Tree for Pups in Need this Christmas

Head over the Lucky Puppy Grooming Facebook page and browse their latest posts to see all the fuzzy faces and the fun Christmas quotes. While you are there, check out the Christmas tree they have on display to help fill Christmas wish lists from puppies, who are waiting to be adopted from the Pit Bull Pen.
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima

Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

Southridge Esports Team Takes State Title

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick School District has announced the The Super Smash Bros. esports team at Southridge High School won the recent Washington State Scholastic Esports Association state tournament. In a press release, the district said the team's championship capped off an undefeated season. The team includes sophomores Brady Garrido, Ezekiel Lozano and Derick Turner, junior Skylar Phanekham and seniors Cassius Salinas and Charles Schoenstra. That's in addition to their t.
KENNEWICK, WA
wallawallawa.gov

WWPD: Do you recognize this person or pickup?

Walla Walla police are asking the community for assistance in identifying an individual who was involved in an intrusion at the Water Treatment Plant, 581 Mill Creek Road, around 8:20-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Please see the images below. The individual appeared to be driving a blue Ford pickup...
WALLA WALLA, WA
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

