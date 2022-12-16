Read full article on original website
etxview.com
Today in Keys History
1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at a quarter to seven and wrote to Mr. Willis and send him one of the pamphlets containing all opinions. The Schooner Mayflower lay at anchor inside the reef all night. The Brig Enterprise and the Schooner Delta got under weight this morning but the wind was so light they could not stem the tide and consequently had to come to anchor. About 11 a.m. the wind freshened from the southwest and both vessels went to sea. At 2 p.m. the Schooner Milo of Baltimore, Captain Moore, was brought up from the Tortugas by a smack she having got on the shoal but by the assistance of the smack she got off without discharging any of her cargo which was cotton and belongs to Mr. Henry Bond of Tallahassee. Oliver O’Hara desires me to assist Edward Chandler in the case of O’Hara & Company vs. the Brig Halcyon and gave me a fee of three doubloons. The British Brig Two Sisters of Belfast 19 days from Kingston, Jamaica, put to obtain medical aid for the Captain McLean, who is very unwell. Send Mr. Willis by Mr. Davis the knife James Randolph gave me last winter. Commenced reading Maker’s “Livy.” Wind south southwest. Weather pleasant.
WSVN-TV
82 Cuban migrants repatriated after rescue from capsized boat off Key West
KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard has repatriated nearly seven dozen Cuban migrants days after they were rescued off the Florida Keys. Sector Key West watch standers on Friday morning were alerted to a capsized migrant vessel 85 miles southwest of Key West, Friday morning. USCG Cutter...
Plane heading to Philadelphia makes emergency landing in Miami
MIAMI (CBS) -- A plane from Key West set to land in Philadelphia had to make an emergency landing in Miami due to a fuel leak on Sunday, CBS3's Joe Holden has learned. The plane is American flight 1154. A Delco Police official on the flight told Eyewitness News the pilot announced there was a fuel leak. Everybody on the plane is safe.
keysweekly.com
MARATHON CELEBRATES 3 BUSINESS OPENINGS IN 1 WEEK
It was a phenomenal week for new businesses in Marathon as city officials, business owners and friends gathered with the Marathon Chamber of Commerce to celebrate three openings around town within the last week. Established in 1990, Key Largo-based Florida Bay Outfitters has made its way down the Keys to...
Men and dog missing for 10 days found on powerless sailboat in Atlantic
Two men and a pet dog were rescued from a sailboat without power or fuel more than 200 miles off Delaware, 10 days after friends and relatives had last heard from them.
wqcs.org
FWC: Hurricane Ian Derelict Vessel Removal Efforts Continue
Florida - Saturday December 18, 2022: Almost 12 weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and partner agencies continue their efforts to remove vessels rendered derelict by the storm in Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Monroe counties. Imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
