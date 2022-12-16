1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at a quarter to seven and wrote to Mr. Willis and send him one of the pamphlets containing all opinions. The Schooner Mayflower lay at anchor inside the reef all night. The Brig Enterprise and the Schooner Delta got under weight this morning but the wind was so light they could not stem the tide and consequently had to come to anchor. About 11 a.m. the wind freshened from the southwest and both vessels went to sea. At 2 p.m. the Schooner Milo of Baltimore, Captain Moore, was brought up from the Tortugas by a smack she having got on the shoal but by the assistance of the smack she got off without discharging any of her cargo which was cotton and belongs to Mr. Henry Bond of Tallahassee. Oliver O’Hara desires me to assist Edward Chandler in the case of O’Hara & Company vs. the Brig Halcyon and gave me a fee of three doubloons. The British Brig Two Sisters of Belfast 19 days from Kingston, Jamaica, put to obtain medical aid for the Captain McLean, who is very unwell. Send Mr. Willis by Mr. Davis the knife James Randolph gave me last winter. Commenced reading Maker’s “Livy.” Wind south southwest. Weather pleasant.

