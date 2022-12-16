ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

etxview.com

Today in Keys History

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at a quarter to seven and wrote to Mr. Willis and send him one of the pamphlets containing all opinions. The Schooner Mayflower lay at anchor inside the reef all night. The Brig Enterprise and the Schooner Delta got under weight this morning but the wind was so light they could not stem the tide and consequently had to come to anchor. About 11 a.m. the wind freshened from the southwest and both vessels went to sea. At 2 p.m. the Schooner Milo of Baltimore, Captain Moore, was brought up from the Tortugas by a smack she having got on the shoal but by the assistance of the smack she got off without discharging any of her cargo which was cotton and belongs to Mr. Henry Bond of Tallahassee. Oliver O’Hara desires me to assist Edward Chandler in the case of O’Hara & Company vs. the Brig Halcyon and gave me a fee of three doubloons. The British Brig Two Sisters of Belfast 19 days from Kingston, Jamaica, put to obtain medical aid for the Captain McLean, who is very unwell. Send Mr. Willis by Mr. Davis the knife James Randolph gave me last winter. Commenced reading Maker’s “Livy.” Wind south southwest. Weather pleasant.
KEY WEST, FL
CBS Miami

Plane heading to Philadelphia makes emergency landing in Miami

MIAMI (CBS) -- A plane from Key West set to land in Philadelphia had to make an emergency landing in Miami due to a fuel leak on Sunday, CBS3's Joe Holden has learned. The plane is American flight 1154. A Delco Police official on the flight told Eyewitness News the pilot announced there was a fuel leak. Everybody on the plane is safe. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
keysweekly.com

MARATHON CELEBRATES 3 BUSINESS OPENINGS IN 1 WEEK

It was a phenomenal week for new businesses in Marathon as city officials, business owners and friends gathered with the Marathon Chamber of Commerce to celebrate three openings around town within the last week. Established in 1990, Key Largo-based Florida Bay Outfitters has made its way down the Keys to...
MARATHON, FL
wqcs.org

FWC: Hurricane Ian Derelict Vessel Removal Efforts Continue

Florida - Saturday December 18, 2022: Almost 12 weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and partner agencies continue their efforts to remove vessels rendered derelict by the storm in Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Monroe counties. Imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE

