Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:
6-7-6-2, Wild:
(six, seven, six, two; Wild: zero)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:
6-7-6-2, Wild:
(six, seven, six, two; Wild: zero)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0