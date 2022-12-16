A woman parked on the tracks in Florida, then walked away, cops say. A train was coming

A few unlucky late-night drivers had a rough slog Tuesday night in Bushnell, Florida, about an hour west of Orlando.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, a silver Honda Civic traveling east, parked on the tracks just as a CSX freight train carrying 188 cars was approaching around 10 p.m..

The driver, identified as Ievgeniia Pinchuk, 21, ditched the vehicle and walked to Main Street, according to a crash report obtained by Fox 35 Orlando from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The southbound train smashed into her car.

Pinchuk was arrested after Sumter deputies spotted her walking near the crash site. The Lady Lake woman faces several charges, including an improper stop on train tracks and driving under the influence.

No one was injured. But traffic was a mess.