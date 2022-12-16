ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bushnell, FL

A woman parked on the tracks in Florida, then walked away, cops say. A train was coming

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27onwj_0jlBsWok00

A few unlucky late-night drivers had a rough slog Tuesday night in Bushnell, Florida, about an hour west of Orlando.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, a silver Honda Civic traveling east, parked on the tracks just as a CSX freight train carrying 188 cars was approaching around 10 p.m..

The driver, identified as Ievgeniia Pinchuk, 21, ditched the vehicle and walked to Main Street, according to a crash report obtained by Fox 35 Orlando from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The southbound train smashed into her car.

Pinchuk was arrested after Sumter deputies spotted her walking near the crash site. The Lady Lake woman faces several charges, including an improper stop on train tracks and driving under the influence.

No one was injured. But traffic was a mess.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Villager transported to Ocala Health ER after crashing SUV

A Villager was transported by ambulance to Ocala Health ER at Trailwinds Village after crashing his SUV. Daniel Lee Messerschmidt, 65, of the Village of Bonita, had been driving a tan GMC Arcadia in the wee hours Saturday when he was involved in a crash on Morse Boulevard, south of Bonita Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

91-year-old Villager sentenced to prison for hitting bicyclists with her Mercedes

A 91-year-old Villager was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to hitting two bicyclists with her Mercedes and fleeing the scene. Marilyn Hamilton, of the Village of Gilchrist, was taken into custody shortly after her sentence was handed down by Judge Don Briggs in Sumter County Court. Hamilton was behind the wheel of a white Mercedes on Oct. 30, 2020, when she struck Village of Dunedin residents Jessica Laube and Robert Hunter while they were pedaling on Morse Boulevard near Bonita Boulevard.
DUNEDIN, FL
People

Florida Teen Found Dead in Apparent Homicide Hours After He Was Reported Missing

Jontae Haywood, 15, was described as a "charismatic and compassionate young man" Just hours after being reported missing, a Florida teen has been found dead with a gunshot wound.  According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, the body of 15-year-old Jontae Haywood was discovered shortly after he was reported missing around 1:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Haywood's mom told WESH-2 that she grew concerned when her son didn't come home on Thursday, prompting her to call authorities.  "It is with great sadness that the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announces...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested in UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute

A Villager has been arrested in a UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute. David Aaron Clement, 56, who lives at 1086 Nash Loop in the Village of Bonita, was involved at 8:30 a.m. Friday in an alleged attack on his UPS manager at 2888 Basso Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

FHP called in to investigate crash at U.S. 301 and County Road 466

The Florida Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate a crash Monday morning at U.S. 301 and County Road 466. The crash at about 9:30 a.m. involved a large Waste Management truck hauling a dumpster and a pickup truck. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Sumter County Fire Rescue...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Fatal accident shuts down traffic at County Road 466 at Buena Vista Boulevard

A fatal accident Monday night shut down the intersection of County Road 466 at Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages. Details of the accident were not immediately available. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the fatality. Two of the vehicles involved in the crash remained at the scene overnight as the trooper completed his investigation.
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
47K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy