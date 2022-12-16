PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 5
13-20-28-30-40
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Cash4Life
10-24-40-44-56, Cash Ball: 3
(ten, twenty-four, forty, forty-four, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)
Match 6 Lotto
03-19-28-36-37-39
(three, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $560,000
Mega Millions
08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000
Pick 2 Day
1-6, Wild: 8
(one, six; Wild: eight)
Pick 2 Evening
7-7, Wild: 7
(seven, seven; Wild: seven)
Pick 3 Day
4-1-9, Wild: 8
(four, one, nine; Wild: eight)
Pick 3 Evening
5-7-5, Wild: 7
(five, seven, five; Wild: seven)
Pick 4 Day
2-7-8-3, Wild: 8
(two, seven, eight, three; Wild: eight)
Pick 4 Evening
4-0-6-7, Wild: 7
(four, zero, six, seven; Wild: seven)
Pick 5 Day
6-5-8-5-0, Wild: 8
(six, five, eight, five, zero; Wild: eight)
Pick 5 Evening
0-9-4-2-3, Wild: 7
(zero, nine, four, two, three; Wild: seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000
Treasure Hunt
03-14-26-28-30
(three, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
