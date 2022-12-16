ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

pajaronian.com

Casa de la Cultura hosts annual Christmas giveaway

PAJARO—Scores of volunteers were on hand Monday morning at Marinovich Cold Storage in Pajaro, preparing to hand out gifts to hundreds of local families at Casa de la Cultura’s annual Christmas giveaway. The Casa de la Cultura organization aims to support low-income residents, especially farmworkers, with food, clothing...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE: New Information]Bay Area Man Missing for Two Days—Last Known Location Was Near Ukiah

In the early morning of Sunday, December 18, 2022, 24-year-old Angel Fulgado was in the Contra Costa County city of Lafayette leaving home for work. He left his residence at 3:00 a.m., and was seen at the Safeway around 4:00. Since that early morning, Fulgado has not been seen or heard from since. Fulgado’s father, Ignacio Chico, told us the last reported location of his son was near Ukiah before his phone was shut off. Yesterday, December 19, Fulgaldo’s wife and father drove north to Ukiah in search of their loved one. They drove back to the Bay Area with no clear answers about their loved one’s whereabouts. Felgado has no known friends in the Ukiah area and has never left town unannounced. The 24-year-old man is known to be driving a blue/gray 2017 four-door Toyota Corolla. The vehicle is noticeable due to the driver’s side mirror having adhesive tape on it. Fulgado was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black pants, and black Nike Vapors. His eyes and hair are brown; he stands at 5’4” weighing 160 pounds. He has two tattoos, one on his shoulder and on his chest. Chico told us multiple law enforcement agencies have been contacted in the wake of his son going missing including the Ukiah Police Department and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. We have requested comment from both and will update this article when more information is available. Until then, if you have information about Fulgado’s whereabouts or well-being, the family is asking you to call (510) 682-4283. UPDATE 12/20/2022: Ukiah Police Department’s Lieutenant Tom Corning told us a family member of Angel Fulgado contacted his agency. As a result, UPD officers have been notified of the situation and provided a photograph of him “in case they run across him during their shifts.” Michelle Salgado, Angel’s wife, reached out to us to clarify information. Regarding her husband’s last known movements, he left his Berkeley home at 3:00 am Sunday, December 18, 2022. There are reports that in the following hours he was seen at a Safeway grocery store in Lafayette and Alamo, both cities in the East Bay. She offered a distinguishing feature of his Toyota Corolla: the driver’s side rearview mirror has clear tape on it. Also, she said his tattoos were actually a single piece running from his right shoulder to his chest depicting a two koi fish.
UKIAH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose fire leaves families homeless for the holidays

This is not what mother of two Paige Roster had in mind as being home for the holiday, as she dressed her newborn daughter, Nora. Roster, her partner, Paul Eischens, and their kids are staying at a Los Gatos motel due to unfortunate fate.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Busy weekend in Watsonville: two carjackings, DUI arrest and shooting investigation

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police had no shortage of work over the weekend. They received two carjacking calls, as well as other calls. Police said the case they are still investigating is a shooting that occurred around 1 a.m. near Palm Avenue and Sudden Street on Sunday. Officers found evidence of a shooting. Police say The post Busy weekend in Watsonville: two carjackings, DUI arrest and shooting investigation appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

BMW crashes into Mountain View post office

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A vehicle crashed into a post office Saturday afternoon, the Mountain View Police Department announced on social media. A photo (above) shows a white BMW SUV crashing into the building. No injuries were reported. The incident happened at the United States Postal Service located at 211 Hope St. Both police […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
The Associated Press

Critically ill mountain lion cub rescued in California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officials rescued a critically ill mountain lion cub in Northern California and veterinarians named her “Holly” for the holiday season as they treat her in intensive care, the Oakland Zoo said Tuesday. A Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property on Monday and alerted the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the zoo said in a Twitter thread. Wildlife officials waited to see whether the cub’s mother would return and took the animal to the zoo when she did not. The zoo’s veterinarians estimate that the cub is three to four months old and critically ill. She was treated with fluids, vitamins and medication. While that improved the cub’s bloodwork, she still isn’t standing or moving around often, the zoo said. “We are hopeful she continues to improve but are taking it very much day by day,” the zoo said.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One dead in single vehicle roll-over crash in Soledad

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey said that a man has died after he rolled over his 2000 Honda Accord and ejected him to the dirt road early Sunday morning. Officers said the driver was driving approximately 60 MPH on a dirt road on the property of 32610 San Vicente Road around 1:40 a.m. The driver The post One dead in single vehicle roll-over crash in Soledad appeared first on KION546.
SOLEDAD, CA
KRON4 News

NB Route 87 reopens after fatal collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reports that the northbound lanes of Route 87 in San Jose have reopened following a fatal collision just north of where westbound Route 85 joins the highway. The CHP responded to a 2:34 a.m. report of a single-car collision with a pole and issued a SigAlert […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

After fire, beloved South Bay restaurant reopens in new location

CUPERTINO – When a beloved South Bay restaurant burned down over the summer, the owner vowed he would reopen.After a three-month hiatus, Holder's Country Inn has relocated to Cupertino. It's on Wolfe Road, about ten minutes away from the location on De Anza Boulevard in San Jose that burned down.Owner Efren Flores told KPIX 5 he is incredibly grateful for the community support he's received along the way, and for the customers who continue to come by his restaurant."It's a blessing to have them, because without them, we wouldn't be here today," Flores told KPIX 5.The atmosphere in the new...
CUPERTINO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Motorcyclist dies speeding away from CHP, crashes into curb

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 54-years-old man from Santa Cruz is dead after trying to run from CHP officers. It happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. The CHP said is saw a motorcycle driving at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a stop sign. Officers tried to make an enforcement The post Motorcyclist dies speeding away from CHP, crashes into curb appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA

