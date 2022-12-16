Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
To drip or not to drip those faucets? That is the question, Houston area. Here’s what we know from Harris County, Houston officials
HOUSTON – It’s not quite the Shakespeare line, but it’s the proverbial question on many Houston-area residents’ minds as the freeze heads toward our area. So should you drip or not drip your faucets? This is what we know. To trickle or not trickle? This is...
Click2Houston.com
The Crack Shack coming soon to Katy
HOUSTON – The Crack Shack, a fried chicken concept, is coming soon to Katy, Texas. It will open in early February at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. in Katy’s LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch Shopping Center. The restaurant will serve bone-in fried chicken, fried chicken sandwiches and bowls. “We’re incredibly...
papercitymag.com
Beloved Burger Finally Finds a Permanent Houston Restaurant Home and It’s an Iconic Win — Trill Burgers Drops Into Montrose
Bernard Freeman, aka rapper Bun B outside the first Houston brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers restaurant. (Photo by Marco Torres) Rapper Bun B (aka. Bernard Freeman) and company, the founders of Trill Burgers — the popular pop-up food truck turned restaurant — are opening the first Houston bricks and mortar location of the burger sensation in early 2023. The smash burger concept, which recently was named the best burger in America by Good Morning America in a coast-to-coast contest, was launched in 2021 by partners Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares.
KHOU
60 antique, classic cars destroyed in auto shop fire in SW Houston
At least 60 cars were inside a high-end automotive garage that caught fire. Uptown Automotive services antique and classic cars.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Hottest New Seafood Restaurant Morphs Into Party Central For $1 Million-Plus Texas Children’s Night
Texas Children's Hospital's Mark Putnam, chef Aaron Bludorn, Victoria Pappas Bludorn, Cherif Mbodj at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography) The buzz surrounding Navy Blue, the latest Houston restaurant from chef Aaron Bludorn and business partner Cherif...
60 cars inside high-end automotive shop when fire starts in SW Houston
HOUSTON — At least 60 cars were inside a high-end automotive garage that caught fire Tuesday morning, the Houston Fire Department said. The fire started around 4 a.m. at Uptown Automotive on Mapleridge Street near Elm Street. The business services antique and classic cars, according to HFD Cpt. Sedrick Robinett.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best expensive restaurant.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Zoo mourns loss of Rudi Valentino, North America’s oldest male orangutan
HOUSTON – The Houston Zoo on Wednesday announced the death of Rudi Valentino, North America’s oldest male orangutan. The beloved primate died on Dec. 20, a few days after turning 45. Rudi was born on Dec. 8, 1977, at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas. He arrived...
Click2Houston.com
Easy DIY holiday treat with Houston celebrity baker Tinnell Sloan
HOUSTON – Celebrity baker Tinnell Sloan and her children Rilee and Jaxson, share a fun and adorable idea to get the little ones busy and entertained in the kitchen this holiday season: An adorable, melted snowman. Sloan has appeared on the Food Network twice, most recently for the Halloween...
Click2Houston.com
A must-have new invention for the Houston freeze
Every year dozens of people die from carbon monoxide poisoning in the aftermath of storms. Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, Houston Life has an exclusive first look at a new invention that will keep the lights on during a power outage and it doesn’t have any fumes!
Click2Houston.com
Multi-platinum selling artist David Archuleta on Houston Life
HOUSTON – David Archuleta will be performing LIVE tonight at the House of Blues, and he made an appearance on Houston Life today to chat with Derrick Shore! He sat down with us today to discuss his new ‘The More The Merrier Tour,’ and he shared what his new single release ‘Faith in Me’ means, and how it’s impacted him as an artist.
Click2Houston.com
Houston area plumbers busy protecting pipes ahead of Friday’s freezing temperatures
HOUSTON – The temperatures will continue to decline throughout the week, dropping below the freezing mark on Friday. A Houston area plumbing company says the time to start protecting your pipes is now. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Rosenberg is already busy protecting pipes from Friday’s freeze. Temperatures are...
Click2Houston.com
Ruby Princess departs on inaugural voyage from Galveston, marking Princess’ first cruise from Texas in 6 years
GALVESTON, Texas – The Ruby Princess departed Galveston Sunday afternoon on an 11-day sail to Mexico and the Caribbean, marking Princess Cruises’ first voyage from Texas in six years. The departure was the first of 16 sailings from Galveston on Ruby Princess’ winter schedule which includes five- to...
Restaurant outside of Houston ranked one of the best expensive eateries in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Going out to an expensive dinner might not always be justified because the food either doesn’t live up to the price/hype or you’re left hungry due to low portion sizes, but what if we told you that there are expensive eateries out there that back up their prices in a big way?
Click2Houston.com
Houston Freeze: How to protect your plants ahead of freezing temperatures
HOUSTON – The much-anticipated freeze expected to hit the Houston area Thursday has nurseries urging people not to forget about their plants. At Enchanted Forrest in Richmond, employees have been preparing the plants for the extreme cold as early as Monday. Plant beds are being covered with frost clothes,...
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after man found dead in vacant building in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vacant building in southeast Houston Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of an assistance request at 3577 Yellowstone Blvd around 12 p.m. and found the man dead from what appeared to be blunt force trauma.
Click2Houston.com
Northbound lanes on Southwest Freeway near Highway 288 back open after big rig crash, HPD says
HOUSTON – All the northbound lanes on Southwest Freeway near Highway 288 are back open Tuesday after a crash involving a big rig, TranStar said. HPD and TxDOT reportedly had all north lanes of the Southwest Freeway closed at the transition ramp to 288 South. According to police, a...
Click2Houston.com
‘You can achieve your dream’: Burn survivor’s wish of becoming a police officer for a day comes true
GALVESTON COUNTY – A 19-year-old Galveston man’s dream of becoming a police officer came true this week, but his bigger dream of inspiring others is only just beginning. Zaid Garcia has wanted to be a police officer since he was 10 years old, but he never believed he’d be able to achieve it.
Click2Houston.com
Man surrenders in connection to murder outside of bar in Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police say a woman who was shot Sunday night outside of a bar in Montrose has died and a person of interest has turned themselves in to authorities. With help from Quanell X, the suspect, Brandon McKinney turned himself in to police in connection to the shooting on Wednesday.
Click2Houston.com
Fort Bend County Judge KP George discusses extreme weather prep
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is preparing for a Hard Freeze and Wind Chill Watch in effect from Thursday to Saturday. Fort Bend County Judge KP George held a news conference to discuss the the county’s extreme weather...
