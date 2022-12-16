ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

The Crack Shack coming soon to Katy

HOUSTON – The Crack Shack, a fried chicken concept, is coming soon to Katy, Texas. It will open in early February at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. in Katy’s LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch Shopping Center. The restaurant will serve bone-in fried chicken, fried chicken sandwiches and bowls. “We’re incredibly...
KATY, TX
papercitymag.com

Beloved Burger Finally Finds a Permanent Houston Restaurant Home and It’s an Iconic Win — Trill Burgers Drops Into Montrose

Bernard Freeman, aka rapper Bun B outside the first Houston brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers restaurant. (Photo by Marco Torres) Rapper Bun B (aka. Bernard Freeman) and company, the founders of Trill Burgers — the popular pop-up food truck turned restaurant — are opening the first Houston bricks and mortar location of the burger sensation in early 2023. The smash burger concept, which recently was named the best burger in America by Good Morning America in a coast-to-coast contest, was launched in 2021 by partners Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Hottest New Seafood Restaurant Morphs Into Party Central For $1 Million-Plus Texas Children’s Night

Texas Children's Hospital's Mark Putnam, chef Aaron Bludorn, Victoria Pappas Bludorn, Cherif Mbodj at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography) The buzz surrounding Navy Blue, the latest Houston restaurant from chef Aaron Bludorn and business partner Cherif...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Easy DIY holiday treat with Houston celebrity baker Tinnell Sloan

HOUSTON – Celebrity baker Tinnell Sloan and her children Rilee and Jaxson, share a fun and adorable idea to get the little ones busy and entertained in the kitchen this holiday season: An adorable, melted snowman. Sloan has appeared on the Food Network twice, most recently for the Halloween...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

A must-have new invention for the Houston freeze

Every year dozens of people die from carbon monoxide poisoning in the aftermath of storms. Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, Houston Life has an exclusive first look at a new invention that will keep the lights on during a power outage and it doesn’t have any fumes!
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Multi-platinum selling artist David Archuleta on Houston Life

HOUSTON – David Archuleta will be performing LIVE tonight at the House of Blues, and he made an appearance on Houston Life today to chat with Derrick Shore! He sat down with us today to discuss his new ‘The More The Merrier Tour,’ and he shared what his new single release ‘Faith in Me’ means, and how it’s impacted him as an artist.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Freeze: How to protect your plants ahead of freezing temperatures

HOUSTON – The much-anticipated freeze expected to hit the Houston area Thursday has nurseries urging people not to forget about their plants. At Enchanted Forrest in Richmond, employees have been preparing the plants for the extreme cold as early as Monday. Plant beds are being covered with frost clothes,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man surrenders in connection to murder outside of bar in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police say a woman who was shot Sunday night outside of a bar in Montrose has died and a person of interest has turned themselves in to authorities. With help from Quanell X, the suspect, Brandon McKinney turned himself in to police in connection to the shooting on Wednesday.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Fort Bend County Judge KP George discusses extreme weather prep

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is preparing for a Hard Freeze and Wind Chill Watch in effect from Thursday to Saturday. Fort Bend County Judge KP George held a news conference to discuss the the county’s extreme weather...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX

