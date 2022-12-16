ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Where Michigan football ranks in transfer portal rankings after Ernest Hausmann commitment

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BMX14_0jlBs8xn00

On Thursday, Michigan football reeled in its second transfer portal commitment. Former Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann pledged to the Wolverines.

Hausmann was a freshman last year and started in half of the Cornhuskers’ games. He finished sixth on the team with 54 tackles and had one sack — coincidentally against Michigan. It turns out he has been more highly thought of in the transfer portal than anticipated.

247Sports released its transfer portal player rankings on Friday, and Hausmann was No. 1 overall — ahead of higher profile Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress (also a Michigan target), and Texas A&M CB Denver Harris.

Michigan’s other transfer portal commitment, former Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson, was No. 11 overall.

The Wolverines appear to have found a niche, bringing in net-positive players via the portal. This past year, they brought in Rimington Trophy award-winner Olu Oluwatimi and former five-star edge rusher Eyabi Okie. Could the same result be in store for 2023?

According to the 247Sports transfer portal team rankings, the maize and blue are in a good spot. At the moment, with two pledges, the Wolverines are No. 2 overall, behind only Oklahoma, which has three commits. Michigan’s per-player average is the highest at 94.5, certainly bolstered by having the No. 1 and No. 11 players in the portal. If the Wolverines are able to get Cypress (No. 3 overall) or other targets, such as Coastal Carolina edge rusher Josiah Stewart (No. 24) or North Carolina CB Tony Grimes (No. 46), Michigan could surprisingly be the top ranked team in the transfer portal this cycle.

As far as players leaving Ann Arbor, tight end Erick All, who committed to Iowa, is ranked No. 16 while QB Cade McNamara, who also committed to Iowa, is No. 74. Defensive tackle George Rooks, tight end Louis Hansen and quarterback Alan Bowman are unranked.

