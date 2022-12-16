Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Officer-involved shooting in Kenosha leaves 1 man dead
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities in Kenosha say that a gunman opened fire upon police Monday evening before police returned fire, leaving the suspected gunman dead at the scene. Kenosha police and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an active shooter Monday, Dec. 19 at...
radioplusinfo.com
12-20-22 one dead, three injured in kenosha shooting
One person is dead and three people were injured in a shooting in Kenosha. At approximately 8:19 p.m. Monday officers with the Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an active shooter in the City of Kenosha. Upon arrival, police were fired upon and returned gunfire with a male subject. The suspected gunman died at the scene. Three other individuals were injured and transported to area hospitals and are in varying conditions. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.
One person dead after hostage situation in Kenosha
A shooting in Kenosha has left one person dead following an apparent hostage situation. Police say two people were seriously wounded in the shooting in the 13-hundred block of 56th street Monday evening.
wtmj.com
Kenosha active shooter killed by police after injuring 3 hostages
KENOSHA, Wis. — Police officers shot and killed a male suspect who they believe to be an active shooter responsible for the injuries of three people at a home in 1300-block of 56th St on Monday night. According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, Kenosha police officers and Kenosha...
Kenosha shooting: 2 shot in reported Kenosha hostage situation; suspected shooter dead
Two people were seriously wounded in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night, police said.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man arrested for 4th OWI, allegedly shouts racial/homophobic slurs at deputies
UNION GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man is facing charges after blowing four stop signs and nearly driving a deputy off the road. According to a release, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., an off-duty Racine County Sheriff’s sergeant was driving his vehicle in the Village of Union Grove when he observed a gray pick-up truck driving recklessly.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha shooting: Suspected gunman dead; 3 taken to hospital
KENOSHA, Wis. - One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a shootout with police in Kenosha Monday night, Dec. 19 near 13th Avenue and 56th Street. Neighbors woke up with a lot of questions. Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, police said they responded to a call of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee robbery, shooting, victim among 3 arrested
MILWAUKEE - The victim of a Milwaukee robbery and shooting near 48th and Hampton Tuesday night, Dec. 20 was among three 18-year-old men police arrested in the case. Police said the crimes happened around 7 p.m. According to police, a total of three Milwaukee men, 18, including the shooting victim,...
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police evacuate building, kill suspect equipped with firearm
MILWAUKEE — Police shot and killed a 66-year-old male suspect who they described as an ‘active shooter’ early on Tuesday morning, forcing authorities to evacuate a building that includes residences and businesses. According to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, authorities were called to the 3300-block of W...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 4-year-old dead after 'longstanding abuse,' 3 charged
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and two women are charged in connection with the "longstanding abuse" of a 4-year-old Milwaukee girl who died after she was rushed to Children's Wisconsin on Dec. 16. Police say all three of them lied about what happened to the girl they took in due to the child's mother going through tough times.
Suspect shot during armed robbery in Milwaukee, 2 others arrested
Three men were arrested after an armed robbery in Milwaukee on Tuesday. One of those men was shot during the incident.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near Milwaukee's North Division High School, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot near North Division High School on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21. Police said the shooting near 10th and Center happened around 9 a.m. The 20-year-old victim showed up at an area hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds. What led to the shooting is not yet...
Greater Milwaukee Today
FBI offering $10,000 reward for Culver’s robberies suspect
MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a serial robber around southeast Wisconsin. According to the FBI, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound white male suspect with a goatee and a black-haired buzz cut is wanted for several robberies and robbery attempts, which first began Sept. 26 at a Culver’s in Lake Mills and included the Mequon Culver’s. He has allegedly since extended his spree to a Best Buy.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
58th and Center vehicle fire; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21 responded to the scene of a vehicle fire near 58th and Center in Milwaukee. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. No injuries were reported. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire. This is a developing...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting at Vets Place Central, man dead
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police shot and killed a 66-year-old man at a veterans home Tuesday morning, Dec. 20. Police said they were called for an active shooter at Vets Place Central near 34th and Wells around 7:30 a.m. The facility provides transitional and long-term housing for veterans – including the 66-year-old.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vehicle stolen with Milwaukee boy inside near 32nd and Michigan
MILWAUKEE - Police said a 6-year-old Milwaukee boy was in the backseat of a stolen vehicle Tuesday, Dec. 20. Authorities said unknown persons got into the running vehicle near 32nd and Michigan and drove off with the boy inside. The vehicle stopped roughly a block away, and the persons got out.
Union Grove man arrested, accused of drunk driving, threatening deputy
A Union Grove man was arrested after allegedly drunk driving while on parole for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle on Monday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
52nd and Chambers crash; driver disregarded stop sign
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a collision that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 20 near 52nd and Chambers. It happened at approximately 6:19 a.m. Police say unit#1 was traveling north on 52nd Street, disregarded a stop sign, and collided with unit #2 – which was traveling east on Chambers Street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police recover 31 packages; 1 arrested; 1 sought
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are warning people to be extra cautious this year after arresting one of the thieves responsible for stealing 31 packages this holiday season. "This is a vehicle and person that we and the Milwaukee police had our eye out for several days as they were...
Deputies break car window, save unconscious driver with Narcan
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) shared bodycam video from November of two deputies using Narcan to save an unconscious driver.
