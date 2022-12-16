One person is dead and three people were injured in a shooting in Kenosha. At approximately 8:19 p.m. Monday officers with the Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an active shooter in the City of Kenosha. Upon arrival, police were fired upon and returned gunfire with a male subject. The suspected gunman died at the scene. Three other individuals were injured and transported to area hospitals and are in varying conditions. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO