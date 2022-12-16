Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:
2-7-8-3, Wild: 8
(two, seven, eight, three; Wild: eight)
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:
2-7-8-3, Wild: 8
(two, seven, eight, three; Wild: eight)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0