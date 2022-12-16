Home Alone’s ‘Little Nero’s Pizza’ available for limited time at pizzeria in Park Ridge

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Home Alone’s Little Nero’s Pizza is BACK, ya filthy animals!

For a limited time, a northwest suburban pizzeria is bringing Kevin McCallister’s favorite fictional pizza place to life.

Easy Street Pizza in Park Ridge will deliver pizzas in a Little Nero’s box from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23. The offer is available for dine-in, delivery or pickup pizza orders.

If dine-in, the restaurant asks to make sure to request the box with your order.

Order online at EasyStreetParkRidge.com or call 847.823.4422.

