Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Day’ game

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Frigid temperatures chilled large swaths of the Pacific Northwest Wednesday and are forecast to do so for the rest of the week, as dangerous winter weather conditions continue to grip the region and other parts of the country. Wednesday night will likely be the coldest night of the season so far in northwestern Washington state, with easterly winds bringing wind chills to subzero temperatures in some areas, the National Weather Service said. The agency also warned that wind chills on Thursday could plunge to zero degrees in Portland, Oregon and could potentially plummet to 25 degrees below zero in parts of the Cascades in northern Oregon and southern Washington state. Those mountainous areas could receive up to five inches of snow and nearly half an inch of ice, with wind gusts possibly topping 70 miles per hour above the tree line, the agency said. Freezing rain is expected to be a “significant” concern across western Washington on Thursday, the NWS said.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO