PWMania
Kurt Angle Provides Update on His Health From a Hospital Bed
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has given an update on his health in a new post on social media. Angle shared a photo from his hospital bed and used hashtags related to ‘body maintenance’ and being ‘pain-free’ after having injections in his back. You can check it out below:
PWMania
Video: WWE Superstars Leave Triple H Christmas Gifts in New Commercial
In a new CashApp Christmas commercial, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H receives a few gifts. WWE and CashApp have released a new ad in which Alpha Academy asks The Miz to help surprise “The Boss” with a holiday present, as seen in the video below. The Miz then attempts to enlist the help of Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, and Bayley to pay for the gift.
PWMania
Matt Hardy Claims Jeff Hardy Was Originally Slated To Win MITB Briefcase At WrestleMania 24
Who was originally supposed to win the Money In The Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 24?. During a recent installment of his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” the AEW star revealed that his brother, Jeff Hardy, was initially scheduled to win the Money In The Bank ladder match on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” back in 2008.
PWMania
Dolph Ziggler Says He’s Ready To Steal Show At Any Time, But Likes Being Helpful Veteran
Dolph Ziggler is all about being a helpful veteran to other talents in WWE. But he’s also all about stealing the show on a moments’ notice. The WWE Superstar recently spoke about this during an appearance on the Andy’s Hall Access program for an in-depth interview. Featured...
PWMania
Matt Riddle Situation Addressed by Adult Actress Who Mentions Alleged Drug Use
As PWMania.com previously reported, Matt Riddle was allegedly pulled from WWE television due to a failed drug test, which is why an injury angle occurred during the December 5th, 2022 episode of WWE RAW. Jordan Maxx, an adult actress, tweeted about the situation in response to a user’s joke about...
PWMania
Backstage News on Roman Reigns on RAW and NXT Stars Working WWE Main Event
– In recent months, several WWE NXT Superstars have received additional exposure as they have been brought to RAW to work WWE Main Event tapings. According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE sources are “very happy” with the buzz that the NXT wrestlers have generated while working the Main Event tapings. This applies to the buzz they’ve generated for themselves, as well as the WWE Main Event show in general.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Enzo Amore Says He Would “Brutalize” MJF in a Promo Battle
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE star Real1 (Enzo Amore) was asked if he could beat AEW world champion MJF in a promo battle. “It’s not even a question. We don’t have to ask those questions because if that’s the truth of the matter, my phone is on. People know where to call me. People know where to find me. If you want to give the people that shit tomorrow, you’d be wasting a lot of time, money, and investment because that’s a build that deserves to be built. I’m not taking anything away from other people who do great work on the microphone, I want to see other people eat. Generational talent? I had ten years in this business. My first generation, my decade is done. What I did is undeniable. You can’t ever discredit it. I’m called a babyface because I got over. I don’t have to shit on the people and bury the people. I can make people love me. I can make people listen, cheer, chant. You can’t do that. Until you make people chant your catchphrases, love you, and book you as babyface, it’s easy to be a heel. It’s easy to shit on these people. It’s real easy. It’s called RC Cola, cheap fucking pop. When I said, ‘you’re sitting in your mother’s basement jerking off.’ ‘Fuck you.’ I didn’t curse for seven years. I didn’t curse or say a bad word. I created a word. SAWFT, Sawft. They made millions of Snickers bars sponsoring the history of WrestleMania. One and only corporate sponsor, Snickers. SAWFT, they made millions of Snickers bars in one campaign leading to the Hardys return match at WrestleMania. It was built for Enzo and Cass to win those titles. The Hardys came back to the greatest anticipation, the biggest pop in the history of wrestling maybe. I was there, I was in that match, because the match was built on Enzo and Cass and nobody knew they were coming. To get your own match on the card at WrestleMania for the tag titles in a ladder match. Get the fuck out of here. Don’t compare apples to oranges.”
PWMania
Jake Roberts Says AEW Star “Is Underrated By All”
WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recently discussed a variety of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast. During the podcast, Nash praised Dax Harwood’s performance against Bryan Danielson on the November 30th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite. “I think for him and Danielson to go out there and...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler on Big Return For Tonight’s WWE RAW
According to reports, the former Bronson Reed of WWE NXT, now known as Jonah in NJPW and other promotions, will soon return to WWE. The former NXT North American Champion has been linked to rumors that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H wants to bring him back to the company, but according to Fightful Select, talent now believes he is on the way back, with one source speculating that he could return to WWE very soon.
PWMania
Arn Anderson Reveals When He Plans to Retire, Says Jon Moxley is Helping His Son Brock
WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson stated on the latest “ARN” podcast that he intends to retire when his AEW contract expires in a year and a half. He also mentioned his son not getting enough TV time:. “I’m hanging on to the idea that Brock (Anderson) just...
PWMania
Liv Morgan on What She Has Planned for After Her Wrestling Career is Over
WWE star Liv Morgan discussed her plans for after her wrestling career ends during an appearance on the Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder podcast. She said, “I have not started a business, but I have enrolled in classes to eventually become a realtor, eventually a broker, have my own brokerage. It definitely took a backseat to my training. I’m having a quarter life crisis of ‘I’m not doing enough with my life,’ so I picked up all these things. Real estate was one of them and I still want to follow through and finish with that, but I also opened up a soap business, and that’s doing really well, and I have a lot of fun with that. I’ve been taking acting classes, I’ve been auditioning a lot, and have kind of being dipping my hands in all these little pots to see what I can do.”
PWMania
AEW’s Scrapped Creative Idea for Jungle Boy Revealed
As seen on the December 14th, 2022 “Winter is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite, newcomer Action Andretti defeated Chris Jericho in an upset victory. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Jericho’s previous idea of putting over an AEW rising star on Wrestling Observer Radio:. “He was going to...
PWMania
Dream Match Takes Place Over the Weekend at WWE Live Events (Video)
Over the weekend, WWE scheduled a dream match for many fans between AJ Styles and Gunther. Gunther defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at a live event in Moline, Illinois on Saturday. This marked the first time that both men faced each other. Gunther retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship after Styles won the match by DQ.
PWMania
William Regal Compares Orange Cassidy to Rey Mysterio, Explains What Makes Them Great Babyfaces
On the Gentleman Villain podcast’s final episode, William Regal discussed the first time he saw Rey Mysterio, how Orange Cassidy and Rey are similar, and why he enjoys working with people like them. The following are some highlights from the discussion:. Orange Cassidy being “no different” than Rey Mysterio:...
PWMania
AEW In Dallas Featured On Latest Episode Of Being The Elite (Full Video)
This week’s installment of Being The Elite has arrived. On Monday, December 19,, 2022, episode number 327 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program. Featuring All Elite Wrestling action from the Dallas, Texas area at last week’s...
PWMania
Footage of Roxanne Perez Receiving Custom WWE NXT Title Plates, New Era of Perez Begins
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez has received her custom side plates. WWE released video of Perez receiving her custom title plates ahead of this week’s NXT. On last week’s NXT, Perez ended Mandy Rose’s 413-day reign. On Tuesday night’s show, WWE hyped the start of...
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Set to Debut on Impact Wrestling in January
Anthony Greene (also known as August Grey in WWE) will make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to a new report from PWInsider. His first appearance for the company is set to air on AXS in January.
PWMania
Full Pro Wrestling NOAH’s N Innovation Card (12/23/2022)
On Friday December 23, the Tokyo Shinjuku Face venue will play host to Pro Wrestling NOAH’s next event N Innovation. This show will feature 2 Junior Heavyweight title matches as the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka defend against YO-HEY & Kzy. The GHC Junior Heavyweight champion Dante Leon defends against AMAKUSA.
PWMania
WWE Hall Of Fame Legend Talks About Being Impressed With Danielson-Harwood Match
Dax Harwood vs. Bryan Danielson delivered. Jake “The Snake” Roberts offered high praise for the recent showdown on AEW Dynamite during an episode of his DDP Snakepit podcast. Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts. “I think for...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Says “I Wish I Would Have Taken More” After Admitting to Using Steroids
Former WWE star Maven revealed the following about his wrestling career during an appearance on The Monte & The Pharaoh podcast. “I loved everything about it. the good, the bad, the ups, the downs. I’m not going to lie, the money. I’m the one wrestler, I’m going to be perfectly honest, whether you like or dislike my answer. I hate it when guys talk about, ‘Did you take steroids?’ and they beat around it. I did them. I did. I’m not sorry for it. I wish I would have taken more. I would have done everything the same. At this point in my life, at 46, there is no one I’m trying to get the approval of. Why lie?”
