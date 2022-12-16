Officers first to arrive at a murder scene on Youngstown's West Side said there were no signs of forced entry a the Cherry Hill Avenue home where two bodies were found inside. A police report obtained by 21 News says a man who came to the home at around 3 p.m. Tuesday to retrieve some belongings discovered the bodies of a 51-year-old male and a 41-year-old female.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO