Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police: No sign of forced entry at West Side murder scene

Officers first to arrive at a murder scene on Youngstown's West Side said there were no signs of forced entry a the Cherry Hill Avenue home where two bodies were found inside. A police report obtained by 21 News says a man who came to the home at around 3 p.m. Tuesday to retrieve some belongings discovered the bodies of a 51-year-old male and a 41-year-old female.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles man sentenced for chasing GetGo employees

A man with a long history of arrests for trespassing, assault, disorderly conduct, and theft will spend the next 118 days in jail after allegedly chasing employees around a convenience store in Niles. Gabriel Morris, 29, of Niles, appeared in Niles Municipal Court on Tuesday, where he was sentenced after...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown woman sentenced for running down 66-year-old man

A Youngstown woman is going to prison after pleaded guilty to a reduced charge for running over a man, and killing him. Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney on Tuesday gave 26-year-old Kasodah Davenport a prison sentence of 7 to 10-and-a-half years after Davenport pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Leetonia man accused of Girard, Boardman car break-ins

A Leetonia man is in jail after allegedly going on a spree of car break-ins in Trumbull and Mahoning counties, then using stolen credit cards at local businesses. Austin Chace, 30, was arrested in Boardman early Tuesday after police say he and Johnnathen Figueroa were seen allegedly breaking into cars and trucks along South Avenue, leaving the vehicle doors open.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Authorities ID body of woman found in burning Youngstown home

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman whose body was found in her burning Youngstown home two weeks ago. According to a media release, 70-year-old Victoria Houk was the victim of the fatal house fire on the evening of December 7, 2022. Investigators say...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles police track down suspect accused of chasing GetGo employees

A man with a long history of arrests for trespassing, assault, disorderly conduct, and theft is in jail after allegedly chasing employees around a convenience store in Niles. Three Niles Police Officers were called to the GetGo just after midnight Sunday. They were told that the suspect left after chasing employees through the store, stealing a Bagel Popper and a Pepperoni Mozzarella Roll.
NILES, OH
YAHOO!

Canton man wanted in brother's stabbing arrested by U.S. Marshals task force

CANTON – A city man accused of stabbing his brother and then fleeing was taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Jackson Township. Derek Edwards, 46, was arrested on felony warrants for attempted murder and felonious assault, along with warrants for misdemeanor charges. Police...
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Ohio Police video shows overdosed driver drifting between lanes

Recently released footage shows first responders administering Narcan to a “drug-impaired driver” after he veered off the interstate in Youngstown, Ohio, on Tuesday, September 27, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Video captured by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on dash and body cameras shows the vehicle drifting between lanes and briefly off-roading before coming to a […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

