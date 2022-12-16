Read full article on original website
Police: Woman charged after hitting man with car in Girard
It happened around 2 a.m. on East Howard Street, near South Stewart Avenue.
Youngstown Police: No sign of forced entry at West Side murder scene
Officers first to arrive at a murder scene on Youngstown's West Side said there were no signs of forced entry a the Cherry Hill Avenue home where two bodies were found inside. A police report obtained by 21 News says a man who came to the home at around 3 p.m. Tuesday to retrieve some belongings discovered the bodies of a 51-year-old male and a 41-year-old female.
Niles man sentenced for chasing GetGo employees
A man with a long history of arrests for trespassing, assault, disorderly conduct, and theft will spend the next 118 days in jail after allegedly chasing employees around a convenience store in Niles. Gabriel Morris, 29, of Niles, appeared in Niles Municipal Court on Tuesday, where he was sentenced after...
Youngstown woman sentenced for running down 66-year-old man
A Youngstown woman is going to prison after pleaded guilty to a reduced charge for running over a man, and killing him. Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney on Tuesday gave 26-year-old Kasodah Davenport a prison sentence of 7 to 10-and-a-half years after Davenport pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter.
Woman charged with aggravated burglary in Youngstown
Youngstown police say Taylor Greer broke out the victim's front windows and began climbing through.
Woman receives sentence for fatal Youngstown hit-and-run
Kasodah Davenport pleaded Tuesday during a pretrial in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney's courtroom.
Leetonia man accused of Girard, Boardman car break-ins
A Leetonia man is in jail after allegedly going on a spree of car break-ins in Trumbull and Mahoning counties, then using stolen credit cards at local businesses. Austin Chace, 30, was arrested in Boardman early Tuesday after police say he and Johnnathen Figueroa were seen allegedly breaking into cars and trucks along South Avenue, leaving the vehicle doors open.
Marshals arrest Rhode Island murder suspect in Youngstown
Martinez was wanted by police for allegedly murdering a man in Providence on Monday.
Authorities ID body of woman found in burning Youngstown home
The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman whose body was found in her burning Youngstown home two weeks ago. According to a media release, 70-year-old Victoria Houk was the victim of the fatal house fire on the evening of December 7, 2022. Investigators say...
Dashcam shows car chase with 13-year-old in Campbell
A 13-year-old is facing charges after a wild chase in Campbell over the weekend.
13-year-old arrested after allegedly stealing car, leading Campbell police on chase
A juvenile male was given traffic citations and could face criminal charges after allegedly stealing a car and crashing it. The incident started around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after a Campbell officer spotted a black Jeep Commander near 12th Street that was recently reported stolen. According to the report, the officer...
Report: 13-year-old boy led police on chase in stolen SUV
Police say a 13-year-old boy led officers on a chase Sunday night in a stolen vehicle.
Police: Woman accused of stabbing man in Boardman hotel
Boardman Police Department was called to a hotel on the 7000 block of South Avenue around 3:30 a.m.
Niles police track down suspect accused of chasing GetGo employees
A man with a long history of arrests for trespassing, assault, disorderly conduct, and theft is in jail after allegedly chasing employees around a convenience store in Niles. Three Niles Police Officers were called to the GetGo just after midnight Sunday. They were told that the suspect left after chasing employees through the store, stealing a Bagel Popper and a Pepperoni Mozzarella Roll.
Police say man with warrant, loaded gun found behind closed Niles business
Police arrested a man on a warrant who they say was found with a loaded gun behind a closed business in Niles.
Canton man wanted in brother's stabbing arrested by U.S. Marshals task force
CANTON – A city man accused of stabbing his brother and then fleeing was taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Jackson Township. Derek Edwards, 46, was arrested on felony warrants for attempted murder and felonious assault, along with warrants for misdemeanor charges. Police...
WATCH: Ohio Police video shows overdosed driver drifting between lanes
Recently released footage shows first responders administering Narcan to a “drug-impaired driver” after he veered off the interstate in Youngstown, Ohio, on Tuesday, September 27, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Video captured by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on dash and body cameras shows the vehicle drifting between lanes and briefly off-roading before coming to a […]
UPDATE: Deputies believe shooting in Elkrun Township was self-defense, no charges expected
McLaughlin says his office and the coroner are still investigating. Columbiana County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that stemmed from a domestic violence incident in Elkrun Township. According to a media release from Sheriff Brian McLaughlin, dispatchers got a call just before midnight Saturday about a shooting on...
January sentencings set for two accused of scrawling bomb threats at Hermitage Walmart
Sentencing dates have been set for next month for two former Subway restaurant employees who police say wrote bomb threats on the restroom walls in the Hermitage Walmart because they wanted to leave work early. Peter Pope, 43, of West Middlesex, pleaded guilty in September to making terroristic threats causing...
Car shot up, homes hit near Youngstown school
The police report states several kids saw a man hanging out the window of the white SUV shooting.
