‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Babies! Cast Members Welcoming Children Over the Years
Grey’s Anatomy gang! Caterina Scorsone and more cast members of the ABC show have been raising families off camera. The actress became a mom in 2012 when her daughter Eliza was born, followed by Pippa and Lucinda in 2016 and 2019, respectively. While quarantining at home with her and then-husband Rob Giles' little ones amid […]
Billie Eilish's Mom Made An Undercover Appearance In An Episode Of The Office
It's honestly amazing how well music sensation Billie Eilish and the hit NBC sitcom "The Office" go together. Eilish is in the ideal demographic for the show's continuing success, to the point where Eilish sampled some dialogue from the TV series for her song "my strange addiction." The sample comes from "The Office" episode "Threat Level Midnight," where a bunch of the characters come together to watch a fictional movie starring their very own Michael Scott (Steve Carell).
Zoe Perry Says The Producers Of Young Sheldon Help The Cast Feel Like A Real Family Behind The Scenes
It's no secret that behind the scenes of "The Big Bang Theory," the cast was tight-knit. Whether they were having intense ping-pong battles that stemmed from an episode (which led to a few injured knees) or roasting each other on the red carpet (via E! Insider), their bond was evident. In fact, when Jim Parsons shockingly announced that he'd be departing the show, his co-stars — especially Kaley Cuoco — couldn't stop crying (via New York Post).
Some Tulsa King Fans Have Harsh Comments On The Show's Writing
Sylvester Stallone's new Paramount+ series, "Tulsa King," has already become a bit of a hit with fans. It currently has a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes of 77%, with an audience score of 87%. In a review for Pajiba, Dustin Rowles said about the show, "Tulsa King, the new series streaming on Paramount+, comes from creator Taylor Sheridan [Yellowstone], showrunner Terence Winter [Boardwalk Empire, Sopranos] and star Sylvester Stallone [Rocky]. The combination of the three absolutely should not work, but like peanut butter, Nutella, and bacon, Tulsa King is messy and terrible for you, but also delicious."
Jerry Seinfeld's Mad About You Cameo Fueled Fan Theories Of A Shared Sitcom Universe
During an NBC brainstorming session in 1993, then-promo producer Dan Holm created a catchy new slogan that would come to define the 90s: "Must See TV" (via Esquire). The name stuck, and while the shows that were considered "Must See TV" changed, for most of the 90s, it was whatever aired in the coveted 8 pm — 10 pm ET time slot. "Seinfeld" was part of that slot from 1993 to 1998, and "Mad About You" from 1993 to 1995. "Friends" became a permanent member of the club after first airing at 8:30 pm ET in 1994.
How The Original How I Met Your Mother Spin-Off Tanked With Test Audiences
CBS' "How I Met Your Mother" remained hugely popular after its nine-season run. In 2022, the spinoff show "How I Met Your Father" debuted on Hulu, starring Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, and Suraj Sharma. Thanks to its success, it's already earned a Season 2 renewal. However, this wasn't the first attempt at creating a "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff.
1923 Fans Are Left Looking For Answers After Two Lives Are Left On The Line In The Premiere's Final Moments
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the "1923" season premiere. The season premiere of Taylor Sheridan's "1923" introduced "Yellowstone" fans to a brand new generation of the Dutton family led by the family patriarch Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) — who is hell-bent on protecting the land that his brother, James Dutton (Tim McGraw) settled during the events of "1883."
Ghosts Star Brandon Scott Jones Gets Candid About The Inspiration Behind Isaac
It's impossible to watch CBS' "Ghosts" and not enjoy Isaac Higgintoot, an American Revolutionary War officer forgotten by history who is overly jealous of the successful legacies of Alexander Hamilton and the other founding fathers and war heroes. While Isaac's fellow ghosts jab at him for leaving a stinky smell behind him due to his cause of death (dysentery), there's a lot of heart from the character. At the end of the first season, audiences see him come to terms with himself and his identity as he comes out and confesses his feelings for the rival British officer ghost, Nigel (John Hartman).
Tell Me Lies Season 2- What We Know So Far
Almost a month after Hulu's "Tell Me Lies" aired its season finale, Hulu gave fans an early gift, posting on Instagram, "Tell Me Lies Season 2 is coming," along with a montage of our favorite characters from the show. Fans of the show, which is focused around the charming and manipulative Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) and Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten), who, in her obsession with Stephen, becomes equally deceptive as her addiction to him spirals out of control.
Why Cecily Strong Kept Her SNL Departure A Secret
A number of "Saturday Night Live" cast members departed this year, including some longtime faces. Aristotle Athari, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, and Melissa Villaseñor all announced they were departing the ranks of "SNL" this year, per NPR. There will...
Melissa Joan Hart Has A Negative Take On The Idea Of Reprising Her Role As Sabrina The Teenage Witch
In the 1990s, Melissa Joan Hart became known as the star of two different teen sitcoms. She played the title characters in both "Clarissa Explains it All" and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." In 2018, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Nickelodeon was working on a reboot of "Clarissa Explains it All" with Hart returning as Clarissa, now a mother of her own family. However, in 2022, Hart told People that the reboot was no longer happening. "Nickelodeon got a new president, and they kind of squashed the whole thing," she explained to People. "So it was actually in the works and yeah, it just sort of disappeared. It took like a year to do the contracts, which was the hardest part, and then it just kind of fizzled out. So I don't think [it will happen]."
Young Sheldon Star Iain Armitage Relates To Sheldon's 'Odd' Mannerisms
Iain Armitage was first discovered as a very young YouTube star on his channel, "Iain Loves Theatre" (via Esquire). It was an unusual beginning for a child actor. But he quickly proved himself with his role on "Big Little Lies" and on an episode of "Law & Order: SVU." By the time he agreed to the title role on CBS' "Young Sheldon" series, Esquire suggested that Armitage had "already enjoyed a career filled with more prestige and starring roles than most adult actors might dream of having in their entire lives."
Young Sheldon Fans Prefer Their Meemaw Over The Big Bang Theory's Version
"The Big Bang Theory's" brainy spin-off "Young Sheldon" focuses on the titular scientist growing up with his Texan family. This includes characters we've seen future versions of in the original series, like Sheldon's older brother Georgie (Jerry O'Connell), twin sister Missy (Courtney Henggeler), and grandma "Meemaw" Connie (June Squibb). It even further develops his mother Mary (Laurie Metcalf), played by the actress' real life daughter Zoe Perry, which adds a fun layer of familiarity to "Young Sheldon."
Edie Falco Says She Thought Avatar 2 Came Out A Long Time Ago
It is no secret that "Avatar: The Way of Water" is arguably one of the most highly-anticipated films in recent memory –- if not one of the most highly-anticipated films of all time. Not only is it the follow-up to the smash hit blockbuster "Avatar" (which at one point was the highest-grossing film in history), but it also is the first film directed by James Cameron in 13 years. With that in mind, it's easy to assume that many fans have been incredibly excited about the movie's debut.
The Iconic Full House Prop John Stamos Stole From Set
There are a lot of enviable advantages to being an actor. Being a part of a television program or in a movie that garners millions of fans is one such thing — and being part of something that shares a large, meaningful message is also something pretty special. The last thing, aside from all the kindhearted mushiness, is being able to take awesome props when the lights go out and the cameras cut for the final time.
