In the 1990s, Melissa Joan Hart became known as the star of two different teen sitcoms. She played the title characters in both "Clarissa Explains it All" and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." In 2018, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Nickelodeon was working on a reboot of "Clarissa Explains it All" with Hart returning as Clarissa, now a mother of her own family. However, in 2022, Hart told People that the reboot was no longer happening. "Nickelodeon got a new president, and they kind of squashed the whole thing," she explained to People. "So it was actually in the works and yeah, it just sort of disappeared. It took like a year to do the contracts, which was the hardest part, and then it just kind of fizzled out. So I don't think [it will happen]."

