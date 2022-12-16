ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Classes disrupted for third time in 3 days at Tufts University following campus threat

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News

‘I feel like I’m risking my life’: Uneasy students return to Medford High School day after stabbing

MEDFORD, Mass. – Students returned to Medford High School Tuesday morning after a brawl in a men’s bathroom Monday led to a student getting stabbed. “I’m nervous, but I don’t have a choice. I’m the captain of the girls’ hockey team and if I don’t go to school, I can’t play,” said Medford High School senior Grace Stein. “Personally, I feel like I’m risking my life going to school today.”
MEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News

Medford HS enters lockdown after 1 person arrested, another injured in bathroom fight

MEDORD, Ma — Students at Medford High School entered a lockdown after an individual was taken to the hospital after a fight in a men’s bathroom Monday morning. According to a Medford police spokesperson, one of the individuals involved went to the nurse’s office after the incident, where they discovered non-life-threatening lacerations. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. The other individual involved in the altercation has been taken into custody, according to police.
MEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy