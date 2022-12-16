Read full article on original website
Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. Some residents on the island’s north side were forced to miss work Tuesday because roads were impassable. And Honokaa and Ahualoa,...
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Weekly Update: State, County Case Counts Hold Steady
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health today shared some tips to increase your chances of having a COVID-19 free holiday. (BIVN) – There were 1,189 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, holding steady from the 1,191 cases reported last week. Of those, 138 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, about the same as the 135 cases reported last week.
VIDEO: Homes Damaged By Storm, Hawaiʻi Residents React
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Residents of Honokaʻa and Kukuihaele talk about the powerful winds that damaged homes and toppled trees on Monday night into Tuesday morning. (BIVN) – A kona low weather system that swept through the Hawaiian islands on Monday left residents in the rural areas of Honokaʻa and Kukuihaele feeling trapped, without power, surrounded by roads that were closed due to downed trees and powerlines.
