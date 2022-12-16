ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Weekly Update: State, County Case Counts Hold Steady

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health today shared some tips to increase your chances of having a COVID-19 free holiday. (BIVN) – There were 1,189 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, holding steady from the 1,191 cases reported last week. Of those, 138 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, about the same as the 135 cases reported last week.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

VIDEO: Homes Damaged By Storm, Hawaiʻi Residents React

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Residents of Honokaʻa and Kukuihaele talk about the powerful winds that damaged homes and toppled trees on Monday night into Tuesday morning. (BIVN) – A kona low weather system that swept through the Hawaiian islands on Monday left residents in the rural areas of Honokaʻa and Kukuihaele feeling trapped, without power, surrounded by roads that were closed due to downed trees and powerlines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy