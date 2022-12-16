HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health today shared some tips to increase your chances of having a COVID-19 free holiday. (BIVN) – There were 1,189 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, holding steady from the 1,191 cases reported last week. Of those, 138 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, about the same as the 135 cases reported last week.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO