Their antics remind me of the crude adage "stop beating a dead horse". Guess this ongoing tirade will end when Megain realizes there is no more to gain from marriage to gullible Hapless Harry. So sad for the children....
Sad the two makes millions by thrashing ghe royals that gave them acceptance a wedding and yes royal rules to follow that MM could not would not follow. She appears to be totally jealous of Catherine but fearful of William. Interesting. They have earned the scorn of England
thanks Ms Waldman...I totally agree with your article. They derive too much pleasure and money out of their discomfort. i couldn't watch the Oprah interview or Netflix as it was too nauseating to even contemplate. it's beyond time for them to move on
Comments / 51