A Relocated Bear Walked 1,000 Miles Back to Its Favorite Campsite
This Tennessee black bear would walk 1,000 miles just to eat off the same picnic table. On Wednesday, a local broadcast news channel in Knoxville reported the story of...
A Hiker Was Stranded for Two Weeks. He Survived on Half a Jar of Salsa.
Allison Scott and her boyfriend were camped out between Big Bear Lake and Angelus Oaks, California on Black Friday when they heard someone screaming. As it turned out, that...
A Fatal Accident in Death Valley Prompts Officials to Warn Solo Adventurers
Earlier this month, an unidentified 54-year-old-man died in an apparent fall in Death Valley National Park. Leading up to the discovery, a campground host first noticed a tent that remained standing past its due date. Rangers left a note in the tent, attempting to contact the tent user. A day after failing to connect with the visitor, officials returned to remove the property from the site and found technical gear within the tent.
This Climber Led a Daring Rescue of a BASE Jumper Stranded High on a Cliff
Utah-based climber River Barry, 30, was standing in a parking lot in Moab's Kane Creek Canyon, prepping her gear for a day of mountain biking, when a BASE jumper crashed into the cliff in front of her. At the time, she never imagined that she'd be the only one able to save him.
The Daring Dirtbags Who Make Salt Lake City Sparkle
In Utah, Christmas-tree lights are a very big deal. Meet the itinerant crew of climbers, river guides, ski bums, trekkers, and thru-hikers who work like super-elves to get ready for the year's most beautiful holiday.
Colorado’s Frozen Dead Guy Days Is Moving. Its New Home Has Ties to ‘The Shining.’
Where I live in Colorado's Front Range, mid-March is known for enormous powder dumps, 100-mile-per-hour wind gusts, and coffin racing. Coffin racing? Yeah, it's like Tough Mudder meets...
Bleeding Fingers, Hailstorms, and 2,000 Vertical Feet: How Three Women Set a Big-Wall Climbing Record
Earlier that evening, Brette and I arrived in Posada de Valdeón, a little mountain town in the heart of the Picos de Europa valley of northern Spain, with our third climbing partner, Swede Matilda Söderlund, and our four-person film and support crew: Ryan Sheridan, Priscilla Mewborne, Chris Alstrin, and Michael Potter. We’d had a big day shuffling bags, redistributing gear into backpacks, and figuring out logistics with the porters we hired to help us attempt Rayu, a 16-pitch line up rough limestone, and—if we succeeded in our mission—soon to be the hardest big-wall route ever climbed by an all-women team.
Down on Hiking? You Might Be Burned Out
It was the fall of 2018, the weather was perfect, and I was living in Colorado, surrounded by some of the greatest trails in the country. And yet, I couldn't bear to think about hiking.
How Cold Is Too Cold to Ride Outdoors? Three Cycling Editors Weigh In.
It’s December, and the thermometer is dropping across the Northern Hemisphere, posing a familiar question for cyclists everywhere: Ride or hide?. It’s the seasonal quandary that rolls around each calendar. Do you stay inside or ride the trainer, or head out and brave the chilly temps and frozen appendages? This time of year, every cyclist must identify his or her personal threshold for venturing outside. For some, it’s that magical temperature separating knee from leg warmers. For others, the breaking point is when the snow piles high enough to block the front door. Below, our editors identify the conditions that separate indoor from outdoor cycling fun.
Thinking Like a Sidewalk
I struggle running in circles, but I've realized that says more about me than the concrete. For a trail runner, someone who prides herself on exploring the expanses...
My Go-to Gear for Morning Walks in Bozeman, Montana
Over the summer, I got into the habit of going on long morning walks before work. I found that it increased my productivity throughout the day, and it was nice to have a quiet moment to myself first thing. Instead of scrolling on my phone, I would watch the sun rise slowly above the Bridger Mountains from the top of Peets Hill.
Your Ultimate Winter Play Guide: 13 Fun and Beautiful Winter Trips to Plan Now
In Switzerland, most everyone takes the train to the ski mountain. There are a few locomotive options on this side of the pond, too. The Winter Park Express from Denver to Colorado’s third-largest ski area is back this season. Trains with baggage compartments for skis and boards leave Denver’s Union Station every Friday through Sunday, January through April, starting at 7 a.m. During the two-hour trip ($29 each way), you’ll roll through 31 tunnels and view the Continental Divide. Returning trains depart Winter Park at 4:30 P.m. Even cooler, if you time your flights right, you can hop the A Line train—with commuter service between Denver International Airport and Union Station—and skip the rental car.
Firefighters Asked for Special Backpacks. Mystery Ranch Delivered.
In 2005, Mystery Ranch received a box of worn-out backpacks from a group of United States Forest Service (USFS) wildland firefighters in Southern California, otherwise known as "hotshots." The box came with a challenge. "Here's what we are currently using in the field. Can you do better?"
