Chris Anderson, manager of PACE Engineers’ Lake Oswego office, has been elevated to senior principal engineer. He joined the firm in 2014 and now has 17 years of experience completing structural designs. During Anderson’s tenure at PACE, four other firms requested him to lead their in-house engineering teams from project design through construction. He spent 12 months leading a team of international engineers to design a large overseas industrial facility.

LAKE OSWEGO, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO